Weekend Movie Guide: Finally, A Wolverine Movie Without All The Will.I.Am

Opening Everywhere: The Wolverine, The To Do List, Fruitvale Station
FilmDrunk Suggests: I didn’t read Vince’s review of The Wolverine because I’ve been ignoring all reviews for it like the plague so I can see it fresh and without premature judgment. But knowing Vince, he was probably all, “I felt that it lacked [really smart words] and [other really smart words] and I look like Luke Walton.” Also, Fruitvale Station is probably going to be a huge Oscar contender, so go check that out.
The Wolverine
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 67% critics, 81% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“It’s a credit to the production team that these elements somehow work, with the movie at its best as a superhero/Asian crime drama mash-up.” – Raju Mudhar, Toronto Star
“Although The Wolverine eventually falls back on a comic-book formula and CG effects (the climactic face-off between Logan and a giant silver warriorlike thing is totally generic), Mangold and his team find time to explore more nuanced realms …” – Steven Rea, Philadelphia Inquirer
Armchair Analysis: Obviously there are some bad reviews out there, because 67% obviously isn’t perfect, and normally I’d be all, “How can you pretend like a movie about a guy with indestructible metal claws is supposed to be some great work of art?” but again – will.i.am was in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and I will never, ever forget that horrendous casting decision and acting performance. So right off the bat, I see addition by subtraction as a step in the right direction.
The To Do List
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 55% critics, 64% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“’The To Do List’ doesn’t reinvent the wheel; we all know the ‘summer that changed everything’ trope. But it’s startling when you realize how rare it is to see a girl chasing sexual experience so doggedly – and with such a lighthearted tone.” – Sara Stewart, New York Post
“Don’t go to The To Do List expecting a comedy genre-buster along the lines of Bridesmaids. Rather it’s more of a one-joke repeater set in the hot Boise, Idaho, summer of 1993.” – Linda Barnard, Toronto Star
Armchair Analysis: Good news seems to have very little to do with the reviews of this film so far, and that surprises me, because I would have expected at least one or two reviews like “HEY EVERYONE, RACHEL BILSON IS IN THIS!” but I haven’t written those on my Hart of Dixie fan site yet, so that explains why they’re not out there. I think the negativity might have something to do with the idea that a girl who looks like Aubrey Plaza – or almost any girl on the planet, really – would have a hard time losing her virginity. But I won’t know until I watch it, I guess.
Fruitvale Station
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93% critics, 88% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“It’s a story of one young man’s tragedy, a story that resonates with so many other tragedies. Oscar Grant wasn’t some mere symbol; this film makes him flesh and, unfortunately, blood.” – Tom Long, Detroit News
“An eloquent memorial for a man who barely experienced life, and a haunting reminder of how quickly it can be lost.” – Moira MacDonald, Seattle Times
Armchair Analysis: Again, Oscar buzz galore for this powerful story that I probably won’t watch until it’s out on Blu Ray so I can feel a little worse about Earth in the comfort of my own home.
Meh. Call me when Wolverine faces his arch nemesis, Buckeye.
I’ve loved all the clips and trailers for The To-Do List. I refuse to believe any of the negative reviews, because a sex comedy starring Aubrey Plaza and Bill Hader set in 1993 is the most appealing thing in the world to me
Ungh, don’t bother. It really did suck. The best lines are in the trailers, and Plaza’s character is more grating than endearing.
Every scene is sure to include something to remind you it’s supposed to be taking place in the 90’s, including constant catch phrases that people in the 90’s (or ever) didn’t even user.
I thought Safety Not Guaranteed was charming enough, it worked for me, but I wanted to blow my brains out after seeing The To Do List.
i love how there’s a world where aubrey plaza wouldn’t be having sex all the time.
Even if she was otherwise attractive, I would have mixed feelings about sleeping with a girl whose only facial expression is disappointment.
@Larry, you’d never have to worry about trying harder, because it won’t make a difference in the end.
I’m sure it’s partly because I know she’ll never have sex with me, but I’m kind of tired of Aubrey Plaza. She is great in small doses on Parks and Rec but I watched about 30 minutes of Safety Not Guaranteed and her schtick gets old.
Also what a slut, sleeping around on me.
“(the climactic face-off between Logan and a giant silver warriorlike thing is totally generic)”
Right? Where haven’t we seen that before? Giant metal samurai fights super-healing mutant with indestructible claws. Pft, glad to see they pretty much just copied the ending to Big.