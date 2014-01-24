Weekend Movie Guide: ‘I, Frankenstein’ Is A Buttchinned Take On A Classic

Opening Everywhere: I, Frankenstein
Opening Somewhere: Gimme Shelter, Enemies Closer, Knights of Badassdom
Filmdrunk Suggests: Build your own Frankenstein monster and set it loose on Hollywood. You’d be considered a hero. The good news is that American Hustle and Dallas Buyers Club are also in wide release for their Oscar runs, so catch those if you haven’t already.
I, Frankenstein
Rotten Tomatoes Scores:
0% critics 5% critics (damn you, MovieWeb), 67% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
The real man-made monster in I, Frankenstein is the film itself, a ridiculous good-versus-evil story enrobed in a pastiche of religious symbolism and stodgy mythology and set in a world created in a computer special effects lab. – Linda Barnard, Toronto Star
Long on talk and incoherent action, devoid of humor, this listless supernatural actioner surely has Mary Shelley turning in her grave. – Andrew Barker, Variety
An I, failure. — Bill Gibron, FilmRacket
Armchair Analysis: How bad do things look for this horrible-looking cheeseball of a new twist on an old monster movie classic? Variety predicts that Ride Along will be No. 1 at the box office again by a considerable margin. One of these days I’m going to do a breakdown of Aaron Eckhart’s roller coaster of a career. It’s on the verge of being remarkable. On a positive note, I am plenty fine with Yvonne Strahovski being in many, many more movies.
Gimme Shelter
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 18% critics, 70% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
A happy-smiley Christian fairy tale disguised as a hard-hitting shard of social realism. – Tirdad Derakhshani, Philadelphia Inquirer
We’re drawn in because Hudgens is so good at making this wild child real. – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
Armchair Analysis: I hadn’t even heard of this movie until yesterday when I watched a commercial, and the very serious voiceover said that critics were praising the performance of Vanessa Hudgens, who typically isn’t a very good actress. But the first critic name that popped up with a rave review? Pete Hammond. Fight the propaganda, movie sheeple. If we work together, we can put an end to Hammond’s horrible, Safe Haven-loving reign.
Enemies Closer
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 75% critics, 24% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Mr. Hyams keeps things moving briskly, building to an ending with a pretty good plot twist. – Neil Genzlinger, New York Times
Suffers from wincingly bad dialogue delivered as if by jocks in a high-school play and action choreographed as if for a gymnasium stage. – Annlee Ellingson, Los Angeles Times
Armchair Analysis: Those review scores are baffling. How is it that six critics loved a Jean Claude Van Damme film (in which he has that hair!) but hundreds of moviegoers mostly hated it? What is happening to my America?
Knights of Badassdom
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: N/A critics, 74% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Knights of Badassdom” actually delivers everything the 2011 Danny McBride-James Franco comedy “Your Highness” purported to be but fell short on. – Martin Tsai, Los Angeles Times (whatever, dude, Your Highness was f*cking great)
A one-note joke and a whiff of a story that fails to offer a single reason – literal or metaphorical – why dressing up as a fictional character is enjoyable or rewarding. – Todd Gilchrist, The Wrap
Armchair Analysis: Normally, I’m hesitant to have faith in anything that involves Steve Zahn (Out of Sight and Sahara being exceptions) but Peter Dinklage and Summer Glau more than overwhelm that disdain with honest excitement.
Who doesn’t like Steve Zahn?!
Agreed. At least Ashley gave some unexpected love for Sahara. As a Clive Cussler fan growing up, that movie was exactly what i wanted it to be.
He was actually better than Christian Bale in Rescue Dawn.
(Teenager walks through the front door at midnight, finds Dad waiting up for him in a rocking chair in the entry room)
Dad – “Coming home late again, huh son?”
Teenager – “Yeah, I guess so.”
Dad – “What is that you’re wearing there?”
Teenager – “It’s an Armani hooded trench coat, and Calvin Klein faded slim-fit jeans. It’s what Adam Frankenstein wears when he’s hunting demons. Duhhhhhh.”
Dad – “Adam Frankenstein… ADAM FRANKENSTEIN! Ever since you saw that newfangled Adam Frankenstein movie, all you do is text your friends about gargoyle holy weapons, and practice mixed martial arts in the garage. Ya know, back when I was your age, Boris Karloff wouldn’t have been caught DEAD swinging a metal Bo Staff at CGI demons!”
Teenager – “YEAH, WELL… Boris Karloff is a dinosaur, and SO ARE YOU, DAD.”
Dad – “GO TO YOUR ROOM!”
Dad — Who the hell taught you about fighting the armies of evil? WHO?
Teenager — You, okay Dad? I learned it from watching YOU!
Wait, so every single one of the critics’ quotes for “Gimme Shelter” is from Peter Hammond? There’s no desperation in that, nosiree.
Every single one in the trailer at least.
Wow
I only pay attention to reviews from twitter users.
They could have at least disguised his name: “Peter Hammond,” “Pete Hammond,” “P. Hammond,” “Pieter Hammondski,” “Pedro Jamon,” etc.
To Martin Tsai, I would like to extend an invitation to the next Fuckening at Pete Hammond’s house.
I’ve yet to see any Frankenstein adaptation that got it right, even the Branagh one. Except for Wishbone. That dog could do anything
I, Frankenweenie.
“Bride Of Frankenstein” with Karloff, Hammer’s “Curse Of Frankenstein” with Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee, “Frankenstein: The True Story” and Roger Corman’s “Frankenstein Unbound” are all pretty great in their own special way. It’s a great story. It’s just that people tend to miss its point.
Steve Zahn is a national treasure (book of secrets).
I guess people just don’t get ‘Your Highness’. It was fun if you don’t demand too much.
I demand lots, and Your Highness fucking delivered. It had a mechanical falcon and a minotaur dick necklace. It baffles me that it’s not considered a modern classic.
VanDamme is George Costanza hahahaha I love it!