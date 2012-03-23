Weekend Movie Guide: Just The Hunger Games

Still in Theaters: 21 Jump Street. I have unjustifiably not seen this yet. That will be remedied this weekend, but in the meantime I accept my punishment of 100 Harlem shuffles.
FilmDrunk Suggests: It’s a pretty slow week, as nobody wanted to step up against The Hunger Games, and rightfully so, because the story of Katpiss and the lady with the hair is gonna blow your mind. What’s that? It’s Katniss? Well, that’s just a stupid name. [picture source]
The Hunger Games
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 87% critics, 95% audience, 0% girls who are all like TEEM EDWRD, STOOPID KATNIS B1CHES!
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The film’s failings aren’t entirely its own making. In trying to match the novel’s myriad cast, Games paints a raft of characters it can’t support, leaving deaths that should be heartrending more as a pause in the action. And while Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) are emotionally layered in the novel, here they are simpler souls, two-thirds of a rickety love triangle.” – Scott Bowles, USA Today
“This is better than any of the ‘Twilights.’” – Amy Biancolli, San Francisco Chronicle (Seriously, that should be the only quote used on any advertising.)
Armchair Analysis: Every girl I know swears that the books in this series are awesome, and I know a bunch of guys who say the same thing. I’m down for dystopian tales, because we’re totes heading in that direction, but the idea of cities or tribes or districts or whatever making children fight to the death to win food supplies, while very cool, is just silly. Everyone knows that we’re going to be separated into factions of rich and poor, with the latter having no chance at receiving any sort of favor from the former. In fact, the poor will still have to fight to the death, but it’s going to be for stuff like cures and maybe a meal for one person. You know, ancient Roman gladiator type stuff. And sure, there will be talk of the poor and malnourished rising up in the name of equality and fairness, but they’re not going to be able to fight against the biological weapons that the new government will gladly use on the “outlanders” to help thin out the population. Really, the only chance the apocalyptic underclass will have is a zombie outbreak, which would essentially level the playing field and take the power away from the upper class by destroying the need for money. But, I mean, aside from mass voodoo rituals, how do you expect to manage a zombie hoard without sacrificing all of mankind in the process? It’s a fatal trade-off. I’m not saying it’s not doable, but it’s definitely going to take a well-thought-out approach, and I’m not saying that I’ve accumulated more than 4,000 pages of detailed plans and information on how to make this happen, but let’s just say if it does I’ll be more than prepared.
That said, The Hunger Games is a lock for one of the highest grossing films of the year and it seems like a great bet for an entertaining weekend flick.
[Vince’s Note: I just hope Jennifer Lawrence remembers that I had a super pervy crush on her before it was cool. *flips scarf, caresses wiener*]
No mention of The Raid?
I can’t fucking wait for that. Not coming around my way until April 13th.
The books are poorly written (but still LITERALLY better-written than anything by Stephanie Meyer) but the story is great so the movie should be a lot of fun.
The Hunger Games are written for 13-year old girls. Twilight reads like it was written by a 13-year old girl.
I like how “It’s better than Twilight” *shrug* is a positive review.
You guys, do whatever you can to find out if The FP is playing near you and see it.
Saw it last night and wanted to wretch. Breaks every basic filmmaking rule. SHOW don’t TELL does right out the window. They literally cut away from the action to go to the ‘bad guy control room’ where the bad guys tell you what is about to happen. O ya, they have a button that pops giant evil rottweilers out of the ground by the kids
Yeah, that’s a major problem when people make screenplays from books.
They wouldn’t need Hunger Games if they had just listened to Jonathan Swift.
As someone who works in a bookstore, I just want to offer a slight clarification. The districts don’t send the kids to fight. They are picked via lottery by the capital and the games are entertainment for the capital city and punishment for the districts for prior uprising.
I AM SO EXCITED, Y’ALL.
If it wasn’t for March Madness, I’d actually brave the opening night crowds for this.
Honestly, though, I know Hunger Games is a billion times better than Twilight, but I sort of wish people would stop bringing it up. If I hadn’t read the book, I’d think it was a silly fandom war and/or low praise.
Patty, I’m sure you hear this all the time, but I think I could love you. Physically.
Go Tarheels! May the brackets be ever in your favor.
Tarheels? BOOOO!
Well, at least they aren’t Duke.
Spoiler Alert: Ghandi,Marion Dunlop , and Thomas Ashe square off to see who can go on a hunger strike the longest…Ghandi wins.
Rent Fido instead.
That movie is very underrated.
If it’s in your city, go see The Raid, I just did and it kicked my balls off, grabbed them, suplexed them, stabbed them, shot them in the face then threw them off a balcony breaking their back when they landed on a stair rail.
One other thing I’ll add about Hunger Games is the rich kids are trained from birth to fight and are almost always expected to win. The poor are basically fodder for the rich kids to kill.
What a super stylish and tailored leather jacket you have there super pretty distopian archer lady.
Hunger Games sounds extremely derivative. How many of these man hunting man or gameshows/sports to the death stories are out there? Is this the first one written for 13 year old girls? Is that the big deal?
At least they got a girl with a nice rack for the lead.
Word. Way better looking than Ice T.
I liked The Hunger Games better when it was called Battle Royale and had Japanese people in it.
I liked it better when Arnold Schwartzennegger (sp???) threatened to ram his arm down a man’s throat and pull out his stomach.
“At first he was Sub-Zero. Now he’s just plain zero.”
Congrats, Dingus. You are the 3,000,000th person to make this astute comparision.
I thought Jeff Who Lives at Home was screened for critics and opening this week?
Last week. I meant to review it, but I had comedy the night it screened. Sawwrry…
I sure hope it was better than that trailer made it out to be. I like all the people involved.
So Vince, what you’re saying is, you took some time out to further your blossoming side career and left your rabid fan wanting more. Greedy bastid!
I think it looks pretty funny actually.
The Duplasses (Duplassi? Dupli?) have really been putting things together.
YOU GUYS BATTLE ROYALE
Hunger Games Review – 8.0/10 – I did not read the books so some of the movie did not bother me. Like a certain death that I guess was a bigger deal in the books. I really think they needed about 20 – 30 minutes longer to really tell the story. I also can not say it enough but I FUCKING HATE SHAKY CAM. It doesn’t help anything. Its just a lazy way of film making.
The movie was pretty and I will most likely get the Blu Ray. It will go right next to my Battle Royale
Agreed. I like the movie a lot, but the goddamn handheld shaky camera was WAAAAY overused.
I saw it. Outside of Jennifer Lawrence, I thought it was pretty much middling schlock. I’m not really getting the praise. It was sort of dumb, never really attempted to make a point, and the shaky cam was fucking atrocious.
WTF was with all the Hunger Games hype? It was like watching 2.5 hours of Jason Bourne/Transformers 1 fight scenes. You could tell there was a story beneath what you were seeing, but it was never actually put on display for you and honestly the cinematography was a metaphor for that. Handheld telephoto lens shots of Jennifer Lawrence running through the woods and people dying off-screen. If you’re not going to show me the kids getting chopped up, don’t make the movie.