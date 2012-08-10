Weekend Movie Guide: Let’s Be Bourne Again

Senior Writer
08.10.12 11 Comments
Opening Everywhere: The Bourne Legacy, The Campaign, Hope Springs

FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince hates the Bourne movies so he sent me this message to include in this edition of WMG: "Whatever you do, don't see any Bourne movies because I don't like them. Go see Hope Springs because old boners are awesome." I like the Bourne movies, so go see Legacy.

The Bourne Legacy

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 54% critics, 75% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“And while the door has been left ajar for Jason to return, the franchise has found a compelling, new hero in Aaron Cross and a commanding performer in Jeremy Renner.” – Lisa Kennedy, Denver Post

“But most importantly, Gilroy keeps the Bourne mythology firmly intact while moving it forward, and leaves the door open for just about anything in the future.” – Tom Long, Detroit News

Armchair Analysis: No matter which way you look at it, the door is open for something, apparently. Either way, as a big, big fan of the Matt Damon trilogy, I’m not excited that this franchise will continue, but I can certainly live with it. I’d rather see the films turn more to the source material and involve Carlos the Jackal, but I guess that’s something I’ll have to hold my breath for.

