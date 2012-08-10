Weekend Movie Guide: Let’s Be Bourne Again

FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince hates the Bourne movies so he sent me this message to include in this edition of WMG: “Whatever you do, don’t see any Bourne movies because I don’t like them. Go see Hope Springs because old boners are awesome.” I like the Bourne movies, so go see Legacy. [Not true! I said go see my comedy show! Saturday night! Buy your tickets here! -Vince]
The Bourne Legacy
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 54% critics, 75% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“And while the door has been left ajar for Jason to return, the franchise has found a compelling, new hero in Aaron Cross and a commanding performer in Jeremy Renner.” – Lisa Kennedy, Denver Post
“But most importantly, Gilroy keeps the Bourne mythology firmly intact while moving it forward, and leaves the door open for just about anything in the future.” – Tom Long, Detroit News
Armchair Analysis: No matter which way you look at it, the door is open for something, apparently. Either way, as a big, big fan of the Matt Damon trilogy, I’m not excited that this franchise will continue, but I can certainly live with it. I’d rather see the films turn more to the source material and involve Carlos the Jackal, but I guess that’s something I’ll have to hold my breath for.
“WARNING: If you live with your parents, they’re going to be doing it after they see this.”
Duh. That’s why I bought them the tickets.
I loves me some Bourne but The Gloansy Legacy (NO YOU’RE WRONG, THEY WERE ALL CALLED GLOANSY!) might be one too many.
In the very first Bourne movie, didn’t it establish that there were already a ton of other Bournes? So why do these advertisements act like it’s a big reveal?
I feel like I’m going to end up liking The Campaign more than most folks just because it’s set in NC, was written by a guy from NC and stars another guy from NC. Not to mention that Ferrell’s character seems pretty John Edwards-ish, and I love hating on Edwards.
*kicks back and waits for the antagonism*
I’m with you Patty, this is either going to be great or terrible. I’m in the great camp, but I’ll come back to yell at you if it sucks.
Nah, I was just waiting for Burnsy to tell me that UNC sucks.
I’m holding out for Bourne To Be Wild followed by Bourne On The Bayou.
I hope at the end of the movie when they have spiced things up and are ready to bone, Tommy Lee Jones says “I want to a hard target penetration of every mouth-hole, butt-hole, pee-hole, vagina-hole, ear-hole, nose-hole, and any other hole on your body.”
Who’s this Ashley chick. She sounds hot…
ha, frunny!
Am I the only one who thought Bane in Dark Knight Rises sounded like SNL’s Sean Connery? I kept waiting for, “Ah, brother, your besht? Losers always whine about their besht. Winners go home and fuck the dark knight.”