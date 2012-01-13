Weekend Movie Guide: Let’s Save The Rec Center Or Whatever

Opening Wide and Saying, “Ahhhhh”: Joyful Noise, Contraband, Beauty and the Beast 3D
Opening in Limited Release: The Iron Lady, We Need to Talk About Kevin
FilmDrunk Suggests: Not The Iron Lady, that’s for sure. Did you read Vince’s review? This one, right here. Man, that’s some brutal criticism. I don’t know who keeps giving that Meryl Streep lady jobs, but she needs to give up and go get her secretary’s license.
Joyful Noise
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 39% critics, 72% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“And the film, written and directed by Todd Graff (‘Bandslam’), feels both overstuffed and glossed over. It wants to be a charming, down-home good time, but it struggles to hit the right notes. It’s a song that never quite comes together.” – Adam Graham, Detroit News
“So let me hear an ‘Amen’ — or at least an ‘Okay.’ Admitted, ‘Joyful Noise’ is sweet and slow and overstuffed — but like those Sunday dinners it mimics, it also satisfies, if you’re not too stuck on yourself to let it.” – Stephen Whitty, The Star Ledger (How about a big, ol’ hell naw?)
Armchair Analysis: *cracks knuckles, loosens bolo tie* I’ve been waiting for this one. Have you seen the trailer for this soggy dump? It’s here. For starters, the acting just looks terrible. Second, Dolly Parton as a hip grandma? Awesome. Believability at its best. Above all else, though, someone has once again brought to us the equation of (insert random talent + overcoming a rivalry) x kids being the voice of reason = saving the rec center. In this case, it’s a church choir saving a church. Great job, Hollywood. Way to really redefine creativity.
Contraband
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 48% critics, 79% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Contraband would be even more fun if filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur (star of Reykjavik-Rotterdam) could have figured out what to do with co-star Beckinsale. While Chris is committing piracy on the high seas, she’s left at home, being guarded by a twitchy pal of Chris’s named – uh-oh! – Sebastian (Ben Foster).” – Stephen Cole, Globe and Mail (Nobody puts Kate Beckinsale in the corner!)
“But darn it, I just couldn’t help having fun. The action goes all over the place, so that at one point Chris gets recruited into a Panamanian armored car robbery — the heist within the heist. (Actually, there’s yet another layer of theft, which I’ll leave the audience to discover.)”– Christopher Lloyd, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Armchair Analysis: I love that in the commercials for this film, they say, “Mark Wahlberg from The Italian Job”. Because that’s basically what this is, a meaner, darker Italian Job, minus Charlize Theron, whose trash I would sleep in for 16 days just to tell people I was in the same zip code. Then again, Kate Beckinsale ain’t so bad, amiright, pervs? But Contraband, which I think will be a quite enjoyable film, has given us my latest nominee for the 2012 Taylor Lautner “Not if I find you first” Cheese Dick Line of the Year, when Giovanni Ribisi screeches, “Say goodbye to your wife!” Slays me every time.
We Need to Talk About Keanu
Did Dolly Parton just walk off the set of The Walking Dead?
Actually she was just filming The Real Housewives of Mountain City, TN.
I’ll be friends if I can get some of that Sony swag up off ya.
* see College Humor Movie thread
I’m not allowed to give out the El Dorado remnants that they’ve gifted to me.
Dammit man! I gave up any chance at a FilmDrunk shirt! And for what?
Is that guy behind Dolly Parton doing the robot?
That banner image made imagine John Cusack in a John Malkovich body controlling Dolly Parton.
I meant to say. Yes. Black dude. Robot. *ahem*
YOU MAD TINY BOOBS?
Dolly Parton is 40% potato.
Wasn’t Kate Beckinsale the one who said that she likes to shop online while having sex with her husband? Or maybe it was Jennifer Connelly. Not that it really matters, I would like to sleep with either one of them. Wait, what were we talking about again?
Oh yeah, I think what I am trying to say here is that next week, Underworld Awakening is going to be off the chain!
I was going to demand the burn your 12 dollars tag but then Tilda Swinton.
That first B&tB review sounds like it is comparing the original version of the film to the The Little Mermaid, which came out 2 years prior.
Nice banner pic. “COME AT ME, BRA!”
Haha, way to sneak Armond White into the background of the banner pic. CLASSIC