Weekend Movie Guide: M. Night Weiner Kids Presents ‘After Earth’

FilmDrunk Suggests: By the time you read this, I will be neck deep in dirty margaritas on a lazy river filled with tourist pee in the Bahamas, and I won’t care how fat or pasty I look. But if you’re not also doing that, try to find a theater showing The Kings of Summer and see that so it makes more money than After Earth.
After Earth
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 16% critics, 97% audience (keep in mind, that audience is based on “Wants to see”)
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The only value in watching it is to see an expensive disaster slowly unfold.” – Peter Howell, Toronto Star
“A disastrous father-son endeavor about a calamitous father-son expedition, After Earth doesn’t play to the strengths of any of its major participants.” – Mark Jenkins, NPR
Armchair Analysis: As for the movie itself, the premise is just silly. Humans left Earth 1,000 years ago and then animals evolved to kill humans. Or maybe humans left because animals just – *snap* – evolved and started killing. Either way, it means that M. Night Sugar Ray is going to have to tell a story so it makes sense, and we all know how that goes.
As for the stars, I tried to make a list of celebrities that I used to think were really cool and fun until their stupid kids came along and made me despise their entire families and I can’t think of any that even touch Will Smith and his kids. Maybe Ozzy Osbourne, because Kelly’s “Papa Don’t Preach” remake was the devil’s butthole. And possibly Gene Simmons and his son, Nick. I don’t even care about the comic book plagiarism allegations. Just look at this derp.
But Will and Jaden Smith have just reached a new level of celebrity family douche. Combine that with an M. Night Smellybelly movie and, hoo boy, that’s some stink.
[Vince’s Note: I don’t like that this implies Gene Simmons was cool before his son came along. My biggest dilemma would be standing in an elevator with Gene Simmons and Ted Nugent, and only being able to punch one of them in the face.]
reddit is all over the ZOMG THIS IS ABOUT SCIENTOLOGY in regards to After Earth. That has me intrigued enough. I already saw Movie 43 and A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, so I think I can handle this.
Holy shit, you made it through Charles Swan? That was one of the most insufferable movies I’ve ever forced myself to sit through so I could make a few bucks reviewing it for the Portland Mercury.
“made it through” isn’t the phrasing I would use. I watched it in approximately fifteen 5-minute increments. I usually get off on watching shitty movies, but this was if Wes Anderson had down syndrome and his make a wish* was to make an obnoxious biopic about Charlie Sheen. I can’t even tell you what part I turned it off at because I’m already getting depressed thinking that I spent 60+ minutes of my life watching a bastardized Old Spice commercial starring Charlie Sheen.
I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that I chose to watch it, albeit in 5 minute increments, or that you sat through the entire movie in one sitting and then had to relive the horror by writing a review about it. Dear jesus my therapist is going to have a field day with this.
*I don’t know if people with down syndrome get to make a wish.
Oh no, I had a Charles Swan screener, it took me at least four sittings.
Dave Franco is always smirking because he didn’t have to do shit to get famous other than get squirted out the same hole his older brother did. I’m sorry I’m still mad that he gets to bang Alison Brie and I get to bang a non-scented moisturized hand. He and Jason Sudeikis need to tell me what ritual to the devil they performed to bang tail that they have no business sniffing.
Alison Brie and Nick Offerman need to be in everything forever is the conclusion I’ve come to.
Wow that Rowena seemed like an insufferable asshole.
I’m going to watch Independence Day and The Prestige and just pretend like I watched the two movies big releases. I would make a comparison to The East and Kings of Summer, but as Burns put it, I don’t think anyone would know what those are.
Truth is, I need me some sexy redhead so the movie about magic or banks or whatever is probably a go.
Why not punch *both* Gene Simmons and Ted Nugent? You have two fists.
I don’t get how hate for Nuge can equal Simmons. Nuge is an insufferable douchebag, but he’s a SINCERE douchebag. Simmons, meanwhile, would sell a half-eaten donut on the Kiss Army website for $79.99.
Eh, Nuge is a sell-out in his own way. The guy was right-wing and had a sense of humor about it until he discovered that he could sell more concert tickets and get more attention by acting like an asshole about his beliefs.
Dave Franco is smirking because he gets to play the slick magician who can pick any lock, fights by putting peoples arms into things and bang Allison Brie.
I believe the sequel can possibly be called “Now You Don’t” due to how the movie ended and how horrible of a title it is.
i forgot how much i genuinely dislike jesse eisenberg. horrible actor. insufferable
Dave Franco is a permanent Dreamworks face.
Punch Gene Simmons.Ted Nugent will just shit his pants cuz he’s a draft dodging coward.
Vince, the answer is not to punch either in the face.
The answer is to cut the elevator cable.