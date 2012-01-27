Weekend Movie Guide: More Like None For The Funny

FilmDrunk Suggests: I’m digging the previews for Man on a Ledge. Maybe it just looks better than it is because One for the Money previews air every six seconds, thanks to some half-tard exec who thinks that people still love Katherine Heigl.
One for the Money
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 0% critics (wasn’t screened so it sucks), 84% audience (damn it, the half-tard exec was right)
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“It took 18 years for a screen version of Janet Evanovich’s best-selling comic thrillers about New Jersey bounty hunter Stephanie Plum to hit the screen, and it should take little more than a weekend to erase any chance of it becoming a franchise.” – Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter
“Sound fun? Not really. Listlessly directed by Julie Anne Robinson (Miley Cyrus’s The Last Song) from a script written by a trio of writers (Stacy Sherman, Karen Ray and Liz Brixius), One for the Money is tepidly glib throughout. Even violent murders are followed by wisecracks or another prurient opportunity to ogle Heigl’s behind and cleavage.” – Liam Lacey, The Globe and Mail
Armchair Analysis: *opens car door, drops pants, slams car door on penis, puts $12 on car seat* Money better spent.
Oh, please, American movie-goers, please don’t see Heigl. Just this once, please don’t let me down.
Also, RELEVANT SCHADENFREUDE.
