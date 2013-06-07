Weekend Movie Guide: Much Ado About The Internship

Opening Everywhere: The Internship, The Purge

Opening Somewhere: Much Ado About Nothing

FilmDrunk Suggests: This is not what the ancient Romans would refer to as a good weekend for moviegoers. I’m sure there are a ton of people excited about Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson reunion in The Internship and that’s great, because I want people to be happy. Meanwhile, I’ll be judging the inaugural Orlando Air Sex Championship, as I have priorities.

The Internship

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 33% critics, 74% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“The Internship doesn’t break any new comedic ground…But it’s an amiable, occasionally laugh-out-loud tale that gently mocks our modern technological age while simultaneously embracing it.” – Cary Darling, Dallas Morning News “The Internship is a big wet kiss to Google wrapped in a buddy comedy that asks us to believe that nobody over 40 knows anything about computers or the online universe.” – Linda Barnard, Toronto Star

Armchair Analysis: I don’t have anything against Vince Vaughn, as I think he’s always charming as hell and good for a few laughs in small doses. I also love Clay Pigeons to this day. But I really have no interest in this “Hey we’re grown men doing zany young people sh*t” routine. My friend laughed at the trailer for The Internship when we went to see Star Trek Into Darkness and I was like, “I’m so alone in this universe.”

The Purge

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 43% critics, 59% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Instead of being a creepy B-movie about the necessity of suppressing one’s animalistic urges, ‘The Purge’ is just a product of uninspired filmmaking.” – Simon Abrams, Chicago Sun-Times “In its own clumsy, exaggerated way, The Purge takes a strong stand against our cultural obsession with violence and our tendency to conflate justice with vengeance.” – Tirdad Derakhshani, Philadelphia Inquirer

Armchair Analysis: One of the things that I really love about being a part of the UPROXX family is that, more times than not, a lot of us seem to be sharing the same brain. When I saw the trailer for The Purge, my first thought was, “This should be a really f*cked up comedy instead” and along comes the UPROXX Video crew with my favorite video they’ve made since joining us.

I almost wrote a feature in a running diary style of how I’d spend my 12-hour purge and I decided that it would have forever changed the way people think about me. Some of you may have even started to think I was funny.

Much Ado About Nothing

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 81% critics, 87% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“It’s a slight but smart, sweet but guiltless celebration. Kind of like what making it must have been for a director exhausted from months of wrangling a herd of superheroes.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger “This Much Ado About Nothing-while perhaps not an adaptation for the ages in every respect-is as bracingly effervescent as picnic champagne.” – Dana Stevens, Slate

Armchair Analysis: I like Shakespeare. I like Joss Whedon. However, I have no interest in seeing another modern retelling of a Shakespeare story. I’m sure it’s great and all, but nah.