Weekend Movie Guide: Much Ado About The Internship

Opening Everywhere: The Internship, The Purge
Opening Somewhere: Much Ado About Nothing
FilmDrunk Suggests: This is not what the ancient Romans would refer to as a good weekend for moviegoers. I’m sure there are a ton of people excited about Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson reunion in The Internship and that’s great, because I want people to be happy. Meanwhile, I’ll be judging the inaugural Orlando Air Sex Championship, as I have priorities.
The Internship
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 33% critics, 74% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The Internship doesn’t break any new comedic ground…But it’s an amiable, occasionally laugh-out-loud tale that gently mocks our modern technological age while simultaneously embracing it.” – Cary Darling, Dallas Morning News
“The Internship is a big wet kiss to Google wrapped in a buddy comedy that asks us to believe that nobody over 40 knows anything about computers or the online universe.” – Linda Barnard, Toronto Star
Armchair Analysis: I don’t have anything against Vince Vaughn, as I think he’s always charming as hell and good for a few laughs in small doses. I also love Clay Pigeons to this day. But I really have no interest in this “Hey we’re grown men doing zany young people sh*t” routine. My friend laughed at the trailer for The Internship when we went to see Star Trek Into Darkness and I was like, “I’m so alone in this universe.”
The Purge
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 43% critics, 59% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Instead of being a creepy B-movie about the necessity of suppressing one’s animalistic urges, ‘The Purge’ is just a product of uninspired filmmaking.” – Simon Abrams, Chicago Sun-Times
“In its own clumsy, exaggerated way, The Purge takes a strong stand against our cultural obsession with violence and our tendency to conflate justice with vengeance.” – Tirdad Derakhshani, Philadelphia Inquirer
Armchair Analysis: One of the things that I really love about being a part of the UPROXX family is that, more times than not, a lot of us seem to be sharing the same brain. When I saw the trailer for The Purge, my first thought was, “This should be a really f*cked up comedy instead” and along comes the UPROXX Video crew with my favorite video they’ve made since joining us.
I almost wrote a feature in a running diary style of how I’d spend my 12-hour purge and I decided that it would have forever changed the way people think about me. Some of you may have even started to think I was funny.
Much Ado About Nothing
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 81% critics, 87% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“It’s a slight but smart, sweet but guiltless celebration. Kind of like what making it must have been for a director exhausted from months of wrangling a herd of superheroes.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
“This Much Ado About Nothing-while perhaps not an adaptation for the ages in every respect-is as bracingly effervescent as picnic champagne.” – Dana Stevens, Slate
Armchair Analysis: I like Shakespeare. I like Joss Whedon. However, I have no interest in seeing another modern retelling of a Shakespeare story. I’m sure it’s great and all, but nah.
“Honey, Joan and Melissa Rivers are here!”
Great hustle, Burnsy. You’ve earned your weekend.
I am still laughing at this. Probably harder than I will when my wife rents the Internship 4 months from now.
What the fuck is the “Armchair Analysis” part about? It’s a business, but one you equate to ruining the environment? Not even close… just because you have almost no information doesn’t mean you chalk up a crappy, sensationalist article to whatever you can find. You guys need better quality.
Hey buddy, I’m trying!
Did I do it right? I’m experienced at trolling trolls, but I’m new to the pure troll play.
I’m interested in seeing a review of “The Internship” as written by an armchair.
That’ll be a conflict of interest with Vince Vaughn’s next project, “Armchair”.
My next project is “Armchair Anal, Sis.” Hold all my calls for the next 7-12 minutes.
Speaking of “Armchair Anal, Sis”, do pornos start their film franchises halfway in? I’ve seen Backdoor Sluts 8, but I’ve never even heard of 1-7 or even seen a trailer or anything. Armchair Anal, Sis 14 is coming to Skinemax in August, but the first 13 haven’t been made yet. WHATS THE DEAL, AMIRITE?!
I like this guy(or “woman”), Lester Hayes Mayes…showing the testicales it takes to stand up to U-PROXX red banner standards.
How many companies did Vaughn pitch the Internship to? Did he just go with the highest bidder?
So The Purge is essentially Freedom Day from Futurama (freedom freedom freedom OY!) or the Do What You Feel Festival from The Simpsons. Only with more stupid masks and knives.
To me it seems more like somebody watched “The Strangers” (the home invasion flick with Liv Tyler where Dennis Reynolds gets a couple lines and then gets shot in the face) a couple of years ago, turned to his writing partner and said, “Dude, imagine if this shit was legal.”
There are dickweeds who bring champagne to a picnic? Fuck you, Slate.
The Internship was not the worst thing I’ve seen. A few laughs which is really all I can reasonably expect.
I’ll probably never watch it again though
Eh I wasn’t pissed I spent the 9 bucks or anything but it wasn’t really worth it, no.
Definitely a redbox/netflix/cable movie.
You saw a movie for $9 on a Friday? Lucky bastard.
Heh, the theater company around here (Wehrenberg) still has Matinee prices on Fridays.
Here is St. Louis for clarification
I saw it for free and wanted a refund from Regal. It did have a few random laughs but I ended up walking out when the pizza party happened(I know that I skipped out on ten minutes but I didn’t want to hear a lame joke with pizza references).
The Internship was simply Wedding Crashers 2! After Wilson and Vaughn both get divorced, Walken has them chased out of D.C. where they find new identities selling watches to remain under the radar due to how stupid it is but everything falls apart and while trying to find a new place to hide Vaughn comes up with the idea that the two can live off of unemployment and their savings long enough to score jobs at Google. Free food baits Vaughn, hook line and sinker, while Wilson stalks an attractive higher up through the company network. Things begin to crumble in their team until an intense Quidditch match shows them bond as a team and the two slowly weave everyone at Google to be their puppets except for a wise Minghella, who does a little digging on his own and finds out Vaughn’s real identity and tells him that he is on to him which causes Vaughn to run away. However Wilson needs his BFFL and saves him from selling electric scooters. They scare Minghella into silence by showing their power by throwing pizza into peoples faces. ~Fin
(I know this is long, and probably not going to be read, but the two movies have way to many similarities and holes in the story I felt robbed)
Sounds like something they add as a throwaway in the dvd commentary that serves to make the film immensely better. Bravo!
But the new Much Ado About Nothing must be better than the Keanu Reeves one right? Wait, no, what am I saying? Nothing can beat Keanu Reeves running down a tunnel then getting lost at the end of it.
I would extend the fence on my property without the necessary per,it’s during The Purge. Maybe the film should focus on white collar crimes?