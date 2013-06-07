Weekend Movie Guide: Much Ado About The Internship

Senior Writer
06.07.13 24 Comments

Opening Everywhere: The Internship, The Purge

Opening Somewhere: Much Ado About Nothing

FilmDrunk Suggests: This is not what the ancient Romans would refer to as a good weekend for moviegoers. I’m sure there are a ton of people excited about Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson reunion in The Internship and that’s great, because I want people to be happy. Meanwhile, I’ll be judging the inaugural Orlando Air Sex Championship, as I have priorities.

The Internship

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 33% critics, 74% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“The Internship doesn’t break any new comedic ground…But it’s an amiable, occasionally laugh-out-loud tale that gently mocks our modern technological age while simultaneously embracing it.” – Cary Darling, Dallas Morning News

“The Internship is a big wet kiss to Google wrapped in a buddy comedy that asks us to believe that nobody over 40 knows anything about computers or the online universe.” – Linda Barnard, Toronto Star

Armchair Analysis: I don’t have anything against Vince Vaughn, as I think he’s always charming as hell and good for a few laughs in small doses. I also love Clay Pigeons to this day. But I really have no interest in this “Hey we’re grown men doing zany young people sh*t” routine. My friend laughed at the trailer for The Internship when we went to see Star Trek Into Darkness and I was like, “I’m so alone in this universe.”

The Purge

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 43% critics, 59% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Instead of being a creepy B-movie about the necessity of suppressing one’s animalistic urges, ‘The Purge’ is just a product of uninspired filmmaking.” – Simon Abrams, Chicago Sun-Times

“In its own clumsy, exaggerated way, The Purge takes a strong stand against our cultural obsession with violence and our tendency to conflate justice with vengeance.” – Tirdad Derakhshani, Philadelphia Inquirer

Armchair Analysis: One of the things that I really love about being a part of the UPROXX family is that, more times than not, a lot of us seem to be sharing the same brain. When I saw the trailer for The Purge, my first thought was, “This should be a really f*cked up comedy instead” and along comes the UPROXX Video crew with my favorite video they’ve made since joining us.

I almost wrote a feature in a running diary style of how I’d spend my 12-hour purge and I decided that it would have forever changed the way people think about me. Some of you may have even started to think I was funny.

Much Ado About Nothing

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 81% critics, 87% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“It’s a slight but smart, sweet but guiltless celebration. Kind of like what making it must have been for a director exhausted from months of wrangling a herd of superheroes.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger

“This Much Ado About Nothing-while perhaps not an adaptation for the ages in every respect-is as bracingly effervescent as picnic champagne.” – Dana Stevens, Slate

Armchair Analysis: I like Shakespeare. I like Joss Whedon. However, I have no interest in seeing another modern retelling of a Shakespeare story. I’m sure it’s great and all, but nah.

Around The Web

TAGSmuch ado about nothingTHE INTERNSHIPthe purge

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP