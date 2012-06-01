Weekend Movie Guide: Mumble Mumble On The Wall, Who's The Zzzzzzzzz?

Never Heard of It: Cellmates
FilmDrunk Suggests: By the time this publishes, I’ll be in the Bahamas, so you can watch my pale white butt enjoy some boat drinks. As for films, go see Men in Black 3. Vince liked it, and that guy hates EVERYTHING.
Snow White and the Huntsman
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 49% critics, 91% audience, 100% furious K-Stew fanboy commenters
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Stunningly shot and inconsistently acted and written, Snow White has enough visual fireworks to keep the film afloat, even if starKristen Stewart can’t get out of Twilight mode.” – Scott Bowles, USA Today
“What dooms Snow White and the Huntsman is ultimately not how over the top it is, but how dull it is. Stewart and Hemsworth have so little chemistry that any romantic undertones between them seem clumsily stapled to the story.” – Linda Holmes, NPR
Armchair Analysis: I don’t hate Kristen Stewart, but I don’t like her. She’s like diet soda, except less bubbly. I also don’t hate the idea of fairy tales re-told, but I don’t love it either. Ultimately, I don’t think this will necessarily be a terrible movie, but it doesn’t really poison my apple, if you know what I mean. Don’t worry, I don’t either.
Isn’t the plot of Cellmates from American History X?
I feel exactly the same way about Kristen Stewart and that movie in general. Well said.
Anyone else notice that High School‘s Matt Bush (the guy to the right of Brody) is also the guy in the Piranha pic? I’m the shitty cinema Sherlock Holmes, I tell you!
I also noticed he’s the son from those annoying “don’t throw away those perfectly good old minutes” cell phone commercials.
Adrian Brody is just a few steps away from letting someone sodomize him on film with his Oscar.
At least then it wont have been a complete waste.