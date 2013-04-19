Weekend Movie Guide: To Oblivion And Beyond

Opening Everywhere: Oblivion, The Lords of Salem
Movie That Made Me Almost Slam My Head Against The Desk Before I Actually Looked At The Synopsis: In the House. Seriously, I thought this was going to be a movie about Nick Cannon returning to college only to realize that his old frat has turned into a bunch of nerds, so he uses his street cred to turn them all into suave ladies men who can break out into choreographed dance routines out of nowhere. Fortunately, it’s a drama about some French people or something.
FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince liked Oblivion and gave it a B+. You can read all about that in his review, which he wrote for you to read. I think Oblivion looks good, so I think that sums up the purpose of this part of the Weekend Movie Guide. Geez, get off my back.
Oblivion
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 59% critics, 67% audience
Gratuitous Review quotes:
“The story eventually devolves into a grab bag of sci-fi tropes but, as with so many other Cruise productions, the sheer scale of everything is so mind-numbing that you may not notice.” – J.R. Jones, Chicago Reader
“The sly, surprising and visually magnificent Tom Cruise vehicle that has forced me – and many other people, I suspect – to revise my first opinion of director Joseph Kosinski.” – Andrew O’Hehir, Salon
Armchair Analysis: I think this looks like a good movie, but more importantly I would let Olga Kurylenko flick cigarettes at my face if she smiled and asked me to. I’m very well aware of how pathetic I am.
The Lords of Salem
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 44% critics, 63% audience
Gratuitous Review quotes:
“It’s all meant to be monstrous, unspeakable, blasphemous horror but it comes across more like a slightly dirty drawing, passed in seventh-grade religion class.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
“Movies by Rob Zombie, the goth rocker turned cult filmmaker, aren’t for everybody. But he couldn’t care less.” – V.A. Musetto, NY Post
Armchair Analysis: I’m excited about this film, mostly because it’s had me singing, “Timmy and the Lords of the Underworld” for the last hour or so.
Clearly you should have realized it wasn’t called “In DA House.”
Wow, no one thought it would be a good idea to delay the release of a horror movie set in Massachusetts earlier this week?
mass citizen here!…. ummm why exactly? it’s not like it’s required watching by high schools…
mass resident….i prefer that… ehhhhhhhhhh zip zap skadooo!
Rob Zombie….goth rocker?
i would’ve gone with cartoon metal rocker.
That would be GWAR.
It’s annoying terminology applied by people who’ve never heard anything by The Sisters of Mercy. It’s generally used to describe music whose fans wear black shirts and go to concerts. Alice Cooper’s another one generally thrown in here (big Cooper fan, seen him twice, not goth either time by any means,)
Macabre rocker.
Ashley, any attention from Olga Kurylenko is good attention.
I love when hot chicks play scientists.
Including other Bond girl, highly believable scientist Denise Richards?
Denise Richards can’t play a convincing homo sapien.
Let’s not forget Natalie Portman’s convincing role as a scientist in Thor.
Saw Oblivion and wasn’t too impressed, it was very unoriginal. My full review here. [niftyfilms.wordpress.com]
I saw Oblivion last night and I think Vince was right on the mark with his assessment. I really enjoyed it for what it was.
Honestly, when he plays on his strengths and the public isn’t focused on his crazy pyramid scheme of a religion, Tom Cruise really can make a good movie.
I totally agree. As much as I dislike the dude personally, on account of how batshit insane he is, he never phones in a role. I just saw Jack Reacher recently, and that was a solid entertaining little action thriller.