Weekend Movie Guide: SKYFALL!!!

FilmDrunk Suggests: SKYFALL!!! SKYFALL!!! SKYFALL!!! SKYFALL!!! SKYFALL!!! Also, I’ve heard Lincoln is pretty good. Vince is writing a review about it, because he saw it instead of Skyfall since he hates James Bond movies.

[Vince’s Note: I’m seeing Skyfall this weekend. Burnsy hates that I hate Quantum of Solace, because Burnsy is a shaky-cam apologist.]

Skyfall

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93% critics, 91% audience, 1 BAZILLIONGAGILLIONJABILLION% Burnsy

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Mendes’ approach to action is classical and elegant – no manic editing and blurry unintelligible images here – but what makes the movie special is the attention he pays his actors.” – Rene Rodriguez, Miami Herald “Great heroes are often enhanced by the villains they face, and such is the situation here. To really work, Bond needs great bad guys. Silva is bad at its best.” – Tom Long, Detroit News

Armchair Analysis: As has been expressed in the past, both by Vince and myself, I’m a huge Bond franchise fan. In fact, if Twihards and Potterites wanted to get back at me for all of the fun I have at their expense (keep in mind, I love the Harry Potter films, too, I just ain’t dressing up for them or pretending that Quidditch is actually a sport), they could bag on me for being such a huge Bond geek. I’ve watched every film in the franchise numerous times and I could talk and/or write for days about the highs, lows, awesomes and terribles, and I’d never get tired of it. It’s like I always say – when you’re seeing a movie, you should have specific expectations for it going in (not necessarily that it will be good or bad) or of course you’re going to hate it. I know what I expect from Bond movies, and while some have let me down, I usually get my Moneypenny’s worth. *hi fives a Bond bro*

That said, there are movie critics out there – not many, fortunately – who are bitching and moaning that this isn’t our dad’s James Bond, that Daniel Craig is this affront to everything that Albert Broccoli created. And I think that’s bullsh*t. The criticism that I’ve always allowed from people who didn’t appreciate this philandering badass spy as much as I have is that he’s always the same. From Connery to Brosnan, they were mostly cartoon characters (Dalton was a little more serious and Lazenby was a stiff, but I digress) and Craig represented a new face and direction. Change is good. I want an emotionally shredded mess of a Bond for once, and that’s what Craig has given us. Thank the Queen he’s signed on for two more.

Oh, and I’ll gladly watch Idris Elba as the next Bond. But only if they name his first film Aw Hell Naw. In conclusion, thank you for entertaining this sloppy rant. One more thing – Rosamund Pike is my favorite Bond girl ever.