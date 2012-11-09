Weekend Movie Guide: SKYFALL!!!

Opening Somewhere: Nature Disappoints… sorry, I mean, Nature Calls
FilmDrunk Suggests: SKYFALL!!! SKYFALL!!! SKYFALL!!! SKYFALL!!! SKYFALL!!! Also, I’ve heard Lincoln is pretty good. Vince is writing a review about it, because he saw it instead of Skyfall since he hates James Bond movies.
[Vince’s Note: I’m seeing Skyfall this weekend. Burnsy hates that I hate Quantum of Solace, because Burnsy is a shaky-cam apologist.]
Skyfall
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93% critics, 91% audience, 1 BAZILLIONGAGILLIONJABILLION% Burnsy
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Mendes’ approach to action is classical and elegant – no manic editing and blurry unintelligible images here – but what makes the movie special is the attention he pays his actors.” – Rene Rodriguez, Miami Herald
“Great heroes are often enhanced by the villains they face, and such is the situation here. To really work, Bond needs great bad guys. Silva is bad at its best.” – Tom Long, Detroit News
Armchair Analysis: As has been expressed in the past, both by Vince and myself, I’m a huge Bond franchise fan. In fact, if Twihards and Potterites wanted to get back at me for all of the fun I have at their expense (keep in mind, I love the Harry Potter films, too, I just ain’t dressing up for them or pretending that Quidditch is actually a sport), they could bag on me for being such a huge Bond geek. I’ve watched every film in the franchise numerous times and I could talk and/or write for days about the highs, lows, awesomes and terribles, and I’d never get tired of it. It’s like I always say – when you’re seeing a movie, you should have specific expectations for it going in (not necessarily that it will be good or bad) or of course you’re going to hate it. I know what I expect from Bond movies, and while some have let me down, I usually get my Moneypenny’s worth. *hi fives a Bond bro*
That said, there are movie critics out there – not many, fortunately – who are bitching and moaning that this isn’t our dad’s James Bond, that Daniel Craig is this affront to everything that Albert Broccoli created. And I think that’s bullsh*t. The criticism that I’ve always allowed from people who didn’t appreciate this philandering badass spy as much as I have is that he’s always the same. From Connery to Brosnan, they were mostly cartoon characters (Dalton was a little more serious and Lazenby was a stiff, but I digress) and Craig represented a new face and direction. Change is good. I want an emotionally shredded mess of a Bond for once, and that’s what Craig has given us. Thank the Queen he’s signed on for two more.
Oh, and I’ll gladly watch Idris Elba as the next Bond. But only if they name his first film Aw Hell Naw. In conclusion, thank you for entertaining this sloppy rant. One more thing – Rosamund Pike is my favorite Bond girl ever.
Word. I’d join Rosamund in the back of an invisible car any day.
Rosamund Pike and Denise Richards are, between them, the reason why Die Another Day is not the worst film of the Brosnan era.
Skyfall is excellent. Also – without spoiling it – the shaky-cam haters should be appeased.
You’re thinking of Halle Berry, who is also quite attractive.
You misunderstand me. Die Another Day is pretty dreadful, yet elevated by the presence of a beautiful yet icy woman with a sword. Meanwhile, the mere fact that Denise Richards is playing a nuclear physicist sends The World Is Not Enough straight to the bottom of the tree.
Ah, but The World is Not Enough also has Sofie Marceau.
And really, TWINE isn’t all that bad when Richards isn’t on the screen. It also doesn’t have a race-changing villain in an electric suit, a room full of randomly firing lasers, a day-making machine, or a wind-surfing down a glacier Bond.
Quantum of Solace was the biggest piece of shit. I’m kind of hesitant to go watch Skyfall.
Take what I say with a grain of salt since I’m a Quantum apologist/secret superfan, but Skyfall was absolutely fucking amazeballs. It deliberately improves on certain things that people dogged QOS for: shaky cam nonsense is gone, the villain is flat-out terrifying and the the theme song is not an experimental fiasco disaster. It is, however, an Adele song.
Actors all on their A-game, sets and cinematography shine, and it’s a fairly emotional story. So what I’m trying to say is,
Burnsy, will you marry me?
Skyfall was awesome… If you ever loved a Bond movie see it. 00-Blue Steel is climbing up the Bond Rankings.
m-master… looper… argo… multiple psychopaths… such a fanfuckingtastic run. I can only hope that Skyfall shits the bed so I can return to my misanthropic self.
Daniel Craig > Sean Connery > All the other guys > Roger Moore. My point: Roger Moore was the worst.
The early Moore films were passable at best, but by the end they had turned Bond into a cartoon character, let alone a creepy grandfather.
Moore was never in good enough shape to be Bond.
Moore will always get shit on for Moonraker but Live and Let Die was not just the Bond-Blacksploitation epic that only the 70’s could’ve produced but it also had one of the best songs and openings ever. And while I never liked Moore and rank him last, I have to admit Octopussy is still hanging around my top 3 for the franchise.
Skyfall is, imho, the first of the Craig Bond movies that feels like a real Bond movie. It’s got a lot of things the first two were missing, like a really boss car and all the little humor between characters.
Also, Bardem is equal parts hilarious and terrifying, and someone dies by Anderson Silva flying knee attack.
In short, Skyfall is the tits.
I thought his first name was James.
All I can say is holy shit Skyfall was amazing. Can we just let Sam Mendes direct all films made from now on? (No just all bond fillms. ALL films.)
I preferred Die another day to Quantum. Ms. Pike is very easy on the eye.
Die Another Day is underrated as a Bond film, not for quality but as a Bond film. I’ma humourless feminist and I still appreciated Denise Richard’s camp value.
I saw it a few days ago, (yay earlier releases in Europe!) and I plan on seeing it again.
I understand where some critics are coming from about Craig’s portrayal, but I think this movie really ties his Bond back into the legacy of the character while still going in the different direction that they started with Casino Royal.
Worse than Battleship? Did you finally see Arbitrage? ParaNorman? I’m dying over here.
I loved all the callbacks in Skyfall to the earlier films. This is the first “reboot” that really feels like a reboot. The movie acknowledges the past without being lame about it or making you think the past was better.
I may have to go see it again just for the scenes with Séverine…
I enjoyed the first two Craig Bond films and this one was the best. It didn’t feel like a 2 hour+ film. My only complaint was the theme song – sounded like Elmer Fudd.
Looks like Michael Jackson left Javier Bardem his nose in the will.
I wasn’t all that impressed by Skyfall. It was beautifully shot and well acted (except for Moneypenny). The storyline was not my favorite. Bérénice Marlohe is really really attractive.
Could be because I saw a 10:30 pm showing after I’d already had a few drinks, but I was powerfully bored. It was pretty. I liked Javier’s weird makeup.
“…bitching and moaning that this isn’t our dad’s James Bond, that Daniel Craig is this affront to everything that Albert Broccoli created.”
Dude, I’m your Dad. I saw “From Russia With Love” in its first run and have been a blithering Bond-phile ever since. Read all the novels as a teenager as an antidote to the Roger Moore incarnation through which I had to suffer my puberty (not to mention most of my 20’s). I’m telling you, Craig is is the Bond we old farts have been waiting for since the 1970’s, (though I think Dalton was really good in the role – probably the closest to the character Flemming created).
Favorite Bond girl? Luciana Paluzzi as Fiona Volpe in Thunderball. The scene she and Bond share in bed is the sexiest moment in the entire series.