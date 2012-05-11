Weekend Movie Guide: Stay In The Shadows

Opening Somewhere: God Bless America, Hick
Never Heard of It: Girl in Progress
FilmDrunk Suggests: I’m finally going to see The Avengers on Sunday, since I hate being around people. I still expect there to be a lot of people, but I’m just excited to be able to openly discuss the after-credits cliffhanger on Monday. Oh, and Vince wants to see Hick, but a judge won’t let him.
Dark Shadows
Michael Bay Washed Ferrari Scale:
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“A remake of the late ’60s daytime soap opera, the film can’t decide whether it’s a parody, a somber gothic tale or a special effects feast, and thus ends up none of the above.” – Tom Long, Detroit News
“But this thing they came up with — what is this? This is tiresome, meandering piffle. I care not a whit for the sanctity of the original series (which I’ve never seen), but surely its fans won’t like the slick, comical tone of Burton’s version: as far as I can tell, apart from the character names and some plot elements, almost none of this resembles the old soap opera.” – Eric D. Snider, Film.com
Armchair Analysis: Vince did not like this movie one bit, and his fellow critics don’t sound much different. That bums me out, because I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been sitting around thinking about how awesome it would be if Eva Green turned me into a vampire. Alas, it seems it’s not all it’s cracked up to be. It’s also not a good sign for Chloe Moretz, but we’ll get to that shortly.
Really, Moretz legal guardians? Really? This is a sting operation right? OH, FUCK-
*attempts to cut computer in half with ren-faire broadsword as SWAT team rappels in*
More like Niña en Progresso.
Where the hell is my soup?!
So I currently live in Europe for the next year, and one of perks about that is (in regards to Ms. Moretz) the age of consent in 16. Nine more months! *Pops champagne, toasts himself, looks around the sullen, slightly disgusted crowd*
Why is everyone staring at me like that?
Because we’re all voyeurs and want to watch.
Now, why is everyone looking at me like that? Oh, I see. (*pulls down pants; whirls the birdie*)
I currently live in New Zealand, because that’s where I live, and the age of consent is also 16…
*starts writing letter*
“Dear Mr Jackson,
I hear you’re making some movie with elves in it. You want elfin? I got your elfin right here…”
That sweater looks so 8-bit.
What was anyone really expecting from this movie? I am not a huge fan of the original show, but even I knew it was a bad idea to put Burton on this movie. Zany cutie pie gothic does not have a place in Dark Shadows. With a trailer so humiliating, how could there have been any other result? Seriously, this trailer almost hurts.
Ah, so I’m not the only one who waits to see movies in theaters until the crowds thin out. I’m waiting another few weeks on the Avengers, then will go at 10:00pm to avoid the texting/talking teenagers. GET OFF MY LAWN, DAMMIT!