Weekend Movie Guide: Super 8, Throw-up, Poo, & Pee

Super 8: The Abrams/Spielberg super-duper top secret alienmonstertrain1970s movie.
RottenTomatoes: 83%
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Abrams fashions Super 8 in such a calculating manner, with every element weighed both for maximum nostalgia value and ironic hipster cred, that it has an artificial feel to it. It’s like a birthday cake made of spun glass.”‘ – Peter Howell, Toronto Star
“E.T. texted a homey, Spielberg paid the earth-bound ticket, and now we have Super 8.” – Mike Ward, Richmond.com. [Note: I’m only including this quote because the phrase “E.T. texted a homey” kinda makes my favorite ODB clip relevant.]
“Has moments of greatness, but the ending is a slight disappointment.” – Richard Roeper, RichardRoeper.com
“Loving, playful, and spectacularly well made, Super 8 is easily the best summer movie of the year — of many years. And I make that declaration with full knowledge that the season has just begun.” – Lisa Schwarzbaum, Entertainment Weekly
Armchair Analysis: Except for our fearless leader, the reviews are generally positive. I don’t know what that means. It’s either the best summer movie in the history of the sun, a wet fart, or somewhere in between. My biggest gripe is with the SHHH IZ ALL SECRETS marketing strategy. I’ve refused to see movies marketed this way since I took a date to see Blair Witch as a teenager. My date hated it, I wasted like $20, and any semblance of “mood” was killed by some old lady who got WAY motion-sick from the shaky camera. Do what you need to to stir up interest Hollywood, but don’t salt a man’s game, nah mean?
NEXT: JUDY MOODY AND THE NOT BUMMER SUMMER
Best Woody Allen movie-review paraphrasing of a Can’t Hardly Wait quote ever!
I must know what Pete Hammond thinks of Super 8. Damn you Danger Guerrero!
Russel Crowe is offended by the editing of Midnight in Paris. I bet he wears a turtle neck to the premier.
JJ Abrams will suck your dick for a klondike bar.
Super 8 is a Danger blog, all hype by its creator and zero payoff.
@Erswi
I see JJ’s Egon Spangler cosplay came together nicely.
@ Meth Homework – Your mom’s a Danger blog. Wordy, dumb, and pounded out by me whenever Vince is too busy.
Heather Graham has a lazy nipple?
I love Danger and I…I want you to love him too. I love my gay, dead Guerrero!
Man, remember the 70s and 80s when every hot chick in every movie dressed like that, with no bra and perky boobs and nipples poking out everywhere? Holy jeez, I wanted to lick ’em.
Jesus, Vince. Rub one out, then come back to us with a coherent thought.
Meth, your mom is a Danger blog. All that stuff Danger said, but it happens while I sit in the corner and snap my fingers and dare to give the performance a 7.
Anyone who drops a Seth Green “Can’t Hardly Wait” reference is good people in my book!
“I LITERALLY ATE THIS SUPER MOVIE UP!” -Pete Hammond
Heather Graham photoshops my johnson.
This is the best blog post of this summer or any recent summer or any future summer.
Good Lord Vince, way to make me put on a sweater.
A movie with Heather Graham, throw-up and poo I can’t conscionably fondle myself to? DAMN YOU, HOLLYWOOD!
I think J.J. Abrams’ face is a code for something…I can’t quite…make it out…oh, there it is!
P-u-n-c-h-m-e.
Don’t mind if I do.
Haha, nerds.
If you stare at that face for more than 10 seconds, his nose becomes a penis. He really is dicknose.