Weekend Movie Guide: ‘Taken 2’ Will Be Amazing No Matter What Critics Say

Opening Everywhere: Taken 2, Pitch Perfect, Frankenweenie
FilmDrunk Suggests: Taken 2 if you’re a bro. Pitch Perfect if you’re a chick. Frankenweenie if you want to make your child cry.
Taken 2
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 18% critics, 86% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot at stake in a movie where you can crash your way through the armed barricades at the American embassy with a stolen taxicab and survive without a scratch.” – Lou Lumenick, NY Post
“’Taken 2’ is nearly all nonsense, with villains so inept and slow-moving that there’s little satisfaction in watching Mills take them out.” – Rafer Guzman, Newsday
Armchair Analysis: If you check into this movie with any expectations other than Liam Neeson is a badass who can needlessly and effortlessly destroy bad guy after bad guy all while seemingly never in any real danger, then you’re dumb. This movie, much like The Expendables 2, was made simply because the audience really enjoyed a character that annihilates bad guys in a highly-entertaining fashion. To the critics who are bashing this movie, you are the problem, not Liam Neeson, not Taken 2. You.
Pitch Perfect
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 76% critics, 87% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“What we have here is a not-very-funny college comedy for tweens, full of unappealing characters (and although the musical arrangements are fun, some truly unimaginative choreography).” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
“Cannon doesn’t go in for rococo hipster badinage in the vein of Diablo Cody. She can pare down a joke to its essence …” – David Edelstein, New York Magazine (*peels off Friday’s Word of the Day toilet paper* ROCOCO!)
Armchair Analysis: As I’ve said before, while I hate anything that involves singing, I trust Kay Cannon and I like Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine. I’m giving this movie a chance, and it helps that Stephen Whitty doesn’t like it.
Frankenweenie
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 84% critics, 83% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Designed to appeal to both discriminating adults and older kids, the gorgeous, black-and-white stop-motion film is a fresh, clever and affectionate love letter to classic horror movies.” – Michael O’Sullivan, Washington Post
“The most Tim Burton-y of the director’s films, and not just because it contains a vast catalog of references to his own movies – everything from ‘Edward Scissorhands’ to the underrated 1989 ‘Batman.’” – Lou Lumenick, NY Post
Armchair Analysis: Tim Burton’s schtick has long since worn off on me, as a child of the 80s and 90s who adored Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands. When I first saw the trailer for Frankenweenie, my only thought was that if Burton was trying to terrify children, then I’m guessing he’ll succeed. I’d never take a kid to see this, mainly because I don’t want to be the father in the upcoming articles about dogs being tortured by children with jumper cables.
My first thought when I saw the Frankenweenie promotions was that it was a re-release for Halloween of somthing Burton had done in the early 90’s. It took my head a few moments to clear that out.
And as it turns out to no suprise I’m an idiot. Too much Nyquil today.
The one he did was before wasn’t stop motion, correct? It was with real people?
Yep. Had Shelley Duvall and Daniel Stern.
Yep. It’s far enough back that I actually get it mixed up with the bull terrier movie Baxter. Which was kind of messed up for a kid.
Don’t confuse an entertaining movie with a bad movie. I just saw The Expendables (or The Expandables as my son called it because he’s a fucktard) and it was an awful movie, but I was entertained. It baffles me that some critics hold an unreasonable expectation with some film genres. Taken is a movie about Liam running about punching dudes in the neck, take your thinking cap off and try to enjoy the ride.
Right? There are still blatantly bad movies, and movies that aren’t entertaining, but you can’t judge a dumb action movie by the standards that you judge a fancy historical drama.
If anything, movies that are trying to be highbrow but just suck are the worst.
I didn’t dislike the first Taken because I was expecting a dumb action movie, I disliked it because it was a boring retread of a million cliches I’ve seen before. Seriously, remove Liam Neeson and it’s an HBO late night movie.
Yeah good luck removing him.
Yeah, I was expecting Taken to be dumb, but just found it sort of boring. It was like a Law & Order episode.The Expendables was half perfect (the Statham basketball scene) half awful (all of the shaky shit and the CGI blood).
Patriarchal Porn.
Best explanation of Taken’s appeal:
[www.breitbart.com]
I’m with Stallonewolf on this one. I hate it when people use the whole ‘you just gotta know what kind of movie your getting yourself into/turn off your brain’ excuse. As if these crappy genre movies are somehow immune to all criticisms just because they were designed to suck or something. How about, instead of me turning of my brain, the screenwriters take an extra 5 minutes to come up with something that isn’t just some kind of half-baked and probably unintentional homage to about a million other similar movies and actually TRY to make something decent? Then everybody is happy, right?
You’re*
*wasn’t expecting, rather.
Lou Lumenick should try reading the news section of the newspaper he writes for. He might find that lots of uninvited people have been making their way into various American embassies and nobody is opening up a Ma Deuce on them.
Jay from Broken Lizard had a good suggestion–before your review a broad comedy or action movie, name something from the genre you actually like. If you can’t, then your opinion isn’t very helpful.
Also, you also need to admit up front if you liked War Horse so I can pre-ignore you.
That is an excellent rule.
And War Horse is the WORST.
Still waiting for the remake with VoiceOver by the horse.
I LOVE YOU WARHORSE!
… I actually want to see Pitch Perfect. It looks cute.
I’m not saying that I’ll see it in theaters, but Netflix? Hells yeah.
“…I like Rebel Wilson…” Can someone please explain this to me? Is there a movie I haven’t seen that she was good in? No, Bridesmaids does not count.
I’m still not sure Rebel Wilson isn’t one of the Little Britain dudes in drag. And I don’t care to know for sure. Spice of life, and all that.
Remember when Taken 1 came out and rotten tomatoes gave that shit something ridiculous like 12%?
fuck them.
nevermind how stupid that is, is any movie REALLY only 12% good? I’ve seen some terrible movies, but C’mon man!
12% on RT means only 12% of critics liked it, not that it’s only 12% good.
Who the fuck ‘underrates’ the first Burton Batman?
It was excellent for a 1989 Batman movie directed by Tim Burton.
Yeah, it’s pretty well universally loved. Didn’t get it either.
Agreed. Easy to poke fun of now (and I have no reluctance to do so) but at the time it was pretty awe inspiring.
I interpreted that as a joke. Maybe I’m wrong.
I think it was probably in regards to the TDK and TDKR phenomenon and how those two movies have kind of usurped the earlier versions as the ‘definitive’ Bat films. I personally think that Batman Begins is vastly underrated and almost half-forgotten at this point. It’s a shame really. At this point i’m actually shocked when i meet someone that’s 20 years old or younger that has even seen Burton’s Batman.
i thoroughly enjoyed the first taken, but taken 2 went out of it’s way to be boring as shit. y’know, for a guy whose last name is “Megaton” that director really knows how to put me to sleep.
I’m still not sure if I think Anna Kendrick is hot or looks too much like her own skeleton..
Taken was a piece of shit. Everyone who bitches about good/bad movies and supports this movie just because its “entertainment” can go suck a dick. We keep getting movies like The Fast Five, Transformers, because you continue to go see them….