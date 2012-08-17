Weekend Movie Guide: The Greatest Sequel In The History Of This Earth And Others

Opening Everywhere: The Expendables 2, ParaNorman, Sparkle, Cosmopolis
FilmDrunk Suggests: The Expendables 2. It’s the greatest sequel in movie history. In fact, there’s not even a point in having a Weekend Movie Guide because you should already know to go see this.
The Expendables 2
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 65% critics, 90% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Yeah, yeah, I get it: ‘The Expendables 2’ is a fun-loving throwback to the gloriously bad action films of the 1980s. Here’s what I don’t get: Why couldn’t it be a throwback to the good ones?” – Rafer Guzman, Newsday (SHUT THE F*CK UP, YOU F*CKING GIRL.)
“‘The Expendables 2’ arrives jam-packed and fully loaded with main man Sly Stallone still leading the charge, followed by that wild bunch of aging brawn.” – Betsy Sharkey, L.A. Times (Preach on, you wonderful girl.)
Armchair Analysis: It’s the greatest sequel in movie history.
ParaNorman
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86% critics, 76% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“I hate children and would rather they watch Shrek 12: Fat Green Recycled Joke.” – Vince Mancini, Child Hater
“Chances are most kids, and most adults, will find “Paranorman” perfectly horrible in the best possible way.” – Tom Long, Detroit News
Armchair Analysis: In case you missed Vince’s review, he hated ParaNorman [false! I only mostly disliked it! -Ed], and that’s unfortunate. I have been looking forward to this film – preachy or not – for quite some time, and I shall see it and make my own opinion with a panel of children afterward for ice cream. No, it’s totally cool, those charges were dropped.
Sparkle
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 55% critics, 77% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Often seems like a flat, straightforward Supremes biopic in its adherence to seemingly pointless scenes and exposition.” – Sara Stewart, New York Post
“’Sparkle’ trafficks in the same gorgeous Motown style — sonic and visual — that made the original film, and ‘Dreamgirls’ after it, such delectable fun.” – Ann Hornaday, Washington Post
Armchair Analysis: How long until the “Whitney Houston deserves a posthumous Oscar” talk starts up? Here’s a pissy “STOP IT” in advance. Also, “HURRRRRR Sparkle stars Jordin Sparks HURRRRRR.” Haha, good job, clever people.
Cosmopolis
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 63% critics, 45% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“David Cronenberg meets Don DeLillo at last, and it’s as if all the angels of heaven have come together. And said nothing.” – Kyle Smith, New York Post (“OH SNAP,” yelled Kyle Smith to his cat.)
“It’s like a dream that engages and drifts, until waking with a start in a finale that’s as bracing and raw as the rest of the film is coolly distant.” – Scott Tobias, NPR
Armchair Analysis: I’m going to see this just for my B-before-H solidarity with Robert Pattinson.
My armchair analysis after watching it earlier today: If you love winks and nods to old crap that has already happened, then get your neckbrace and eyepatch, because shit is going to get real.
Also: Blood.
There’s another Earth? Man, I need to get out more.
Quite, quite torqued for Cosmopolis.
Fuck everything but Cosmopolis.
Ho, ho, Cosmopolis was run out of Canadian theaters after three weeks. No longer available on any screen. Unprecedented.
That kind of willful and abject failure can only mean one thing… GENIUS!
Hey poster guy? It looks great, but we can’t se Stallone’s guns. Can you shorten his arms about a foot? Oh, and can you make Jet Li taller than Dolph? Cool.