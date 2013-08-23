Weekend Movie Guide: The World’s End Is Finally Here

Opening Everywhere: The World’s End, The Mortal Instruments, You’re Next
FilmDrunk Suggests: Shut up and take my money, The World’s End. All 12 of these dollars have been waiting for you.
The World’s End
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 94% critics, 97% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Wright knows how to keep the energy spinning, but he also doesn’t know when to stop. – Rafer Guzman, Newsday
The movie shifts midstream … and never regains its footing. – Claudia “Yasiel” Puig, USA Today
Armchair Analysis: Those were the first two bad reviews I saw. You know, of the four whole bad reviews that had been submitted to Rotten Tomatoes as of last night. Whatever, this movie could be hated by everyone on Earth and I’m pretty sure I’ll still love it. I love these cheeky bastards. And Rosamund Pike!!! SWOOOOOOOON!!!
The Mortal Instruments
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 15% critics, 79% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Every moviegoer will have his own breaking point, when “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” surpasses the mundane and enters the ridiculous. – Peter Hartlaub, San Francisco Chronicle
Hollywood has more than enough high-caliber young adult lit to mine. Filmmakers should tap into richer human stories. We mere mortals would dearly appreciate it. – Randy Myers, San Jose Mercury News
Armchair Analysis: Remember when the author of The Mortal Instruments books was bragging about how only the good movies that studios are really confident in get bumped up to Wednesdays? The critics don’t.
You’re Next
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 81% critics, 93% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Injecting the home-invasion thriller with fresh DNA, Adam Wingard’s “You’re Next” strays just enough from formula to tweak our jaded appetites. – Jeannette Catsoulis, New York Times
A taut, garish gut-wrencher about a family attacked by masked gate-crashers, it’s presented with audacious mastery of its pulp material. – Colin Covert, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Armchair Analysis: I have no idea what this one is about, other than some people are eating dinner and a bunch of bros in animal masks break into their mansion and start trying to kill everyone. But for some reason, it looks good to me.
That chick with the knife looks creepy.
If that’s a chick, then it’s DOUBLE creepy.
You’re Next was very cool. It’s definitely got an old school Evil Dead 2 vibe, and is pretty dang funny
Oh, this was supposed to be satire? I only chuckled once but yawned three times and almost got up and went into the theater where they were screening 1D.
This greatness of a trilogy belongs alongside Star Wars, Toy Story, Nolan’s Batman, and LOTR.
The Godfather Trilogy is the best as long as you watch them consecutively and fall asleep at the beginning of #3.
HAHA!
If only someone had told me in time.
Short Term 12
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
This film won both Audience and Grand Jury Awards for Best Narrative Feature at SXSW and is out in limited release starting today!
So its a short term release?
I would rather not have my movies, or my anything, “injected with fresh DNA”.
Hey guys? This DNA is looking kinda dusty, can we get some fresh DNA? No not that stuff from yesterday, the fresh stuff. What do you mean we’re out?
Well fine I’ll just go to the store and get some. And some milk.
The only thing around here injected with fresh DNA is your mom’s cooch.
The Worlds End lived up to an exceeded my expectations.
You’re Next is absolutely stupid. Or maybe I’m just the stupid one, based on the RT score.