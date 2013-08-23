Weekend Movie Guide: The World’s End Is Finally Here

Opening Everywhere: The World’s End, The Mortal Instruments, You’re Next

FilmDrunk Suggests: Shut up and take my money, The World’s End. All 12 of these dollars have been waiting for you.

The World’s End

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 94% critics, 97% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

Wright knows how to keep the energy spinning, but he also doesn’t know when to stop. – Rafer Guzman, Newsday The movie shifts midstream … and never regains its footing. – Claudia “Yasiel” Puig, USA Today

Armchair Analysis: Those were the first two bad reviews I saw. You know, of the four whole bad reviews that had been submitted to Rotten Tomatoes as of last night. Whatever, this movie could be hated by everyone on Earth and I’m pretty sure I’ll still love it. I love these cheeky bastards. And Rosamund Pike!!! SWOOOOOOOON!!!

The Mortal Instruments

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 15% critics, 79% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

Every moviegoer will have his own breaking point, when “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” surpasses the mundane and enters the ridiculous. – Peter Hartlaub, San Francisco Chronicle Hollywood has more than enough high-caliber young adult lit to mine. Filmmakers should tap into richer human stories. We mere mortals would dearly appreciate it. – Randy Myers, San Jose Mercury News

Armchair Analysis: Remember when the author of The Mortal Instruments books was bragging about how only the good movies that studios are really confident in get bumped up to Wednesdays? The critics don’t.

You’re Next

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 81% critics, 93% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

Injecting the home-invasion thriller with fresh DNA, Adam Wingard’s “You’re Next” strays just enough from formula to tweak our jaded appetites. – Jeannette Catsoulis, New York Times A taut, garish gut-wrencher about a family attacked by masked gate-crashers, it’s presented with audacious mastery of its pulp material. – Colin Covert, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Armchair Analysis: I have no idea what this one is about, other than some people are eating dinner and a bunch of bros in animal masks break into their mansion and start trying to kill everyone. But for some reason, it looks good to me.