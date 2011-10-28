Weekend Movie Guide: There’s What In Boots?

10.28.11 10 Comments
Opening in Theaters Everywhere: Puss in Boots, In Time, The Rum Diary, Anonymous, 13

FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince thinks you should all see The Rum Diary because he read a book once, ooh la la! (*does prissy dance*)

Puss in Boots

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78% critics, 84% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Who needs one traditional fairy tale when a spin-off of a send-up bearing its own genre influences – Puss, Kitty and Humpty as the Good, the Bad and the Ugly, reimagined as the Noble, the Suave and the Misguided – will do?” – William Goss, Film.com

“The lively romp is well-acted, cleverly written and vividly rendered, despite an over-the-top finale. Even the 3-D elements dazzle during swooping chases.” – Claudia Puig, USA Today

Armchair Analysis: I’m against anything that glorifies cats. They’re vile, selfish animals with no regard for loyalty or companionship. If I wanted a movie about animals in silly action sequences, I would remake The Last Starfighter with an all-dog cast and call it The Last Starbiter. I’m going to start working on the screenplay right now. See you all at Cannes!

Vince says: Isn’t it amazing that Pete Hammond got to see it before anyone else, AND they quote him three times in the commercial? What a coincidence!

