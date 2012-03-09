Weekend Movie Guide: Where's John Carter From Again?

FilmDrunk Suggests: John Carter. Just go see it. It was expensive to make, so Disney needs your money.
John Carter
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 50% critics, 72% audience, 66% intergalactic porn fetishists
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“I don’t usually bring up a film’s budget in a review, but the reported $250 million price tag for ‘John Carter’ gives one pause. I suppose one could argue that masterpieces have no price. Then again, ‘John Carter’ is no masterpiece.” – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor
“You want to know more about this world, the lives and causes on it, and how it will all end. In those final moments of screen light, Martian and Earther will blend, and you’ll find yourself wanting to go back, wanting to know more.” – Our home slice Laremy Legel, Film.com
Armchair Analysis: I’m excited to see this one. Remember, while Vince hated Cowboys and Aliens, I loved it (Hi, Damon Lindelof!) because I was able to read a title like Cowboys and Aliens and think, “Well this should be entertaining if I pay $12 expecting a film about cowboys fighting aliens and don’t get lost in silly plot details like where they keep getting all of their bullets or bad acting.” I hope to enjoy a movie about a Civil War soldier who somehow winds up on Mars, fighting an alien race bent on dominating our universe. Call me crazy.
Yeah, I’ll be seeing John Carter this weekend.
Also, DAMON LINDELOF, I LOVE YOUR WORK.
I saw it. I would not describe it as a “great” movie, but it was pretty good
Thought it was decent. Better than any of the Star Wars prequels, certainly.
I read A Princess of Mars more than 15 years ago, and since then I have read every story at least once and own fairly old copies of the first three novels, so I was initially very concerned about this film and went in with expectations that were slightly lower than I had wanted to have.
I thought the film was very entertaining, and a fairly pragmatic adaptation with some reasonable Arc Welding and some interesting Composite Characters. It was exactly the sort of depiction of Barsoom that I had imagined when I read the novels, and I hope that the film pulls a “TRON: Legacy” and does well despite the critics.
