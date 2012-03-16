Weekend Movie Guide: You Have The Right To Remain Fly

: 21 Jump Street, Casa de mi Padre, Jeff Who Lives at Home

Opening Somewhere: The FP

Did you know that Vince reviewed 21 Jump Street? He liked it. He also like The FP and he interviewed the guys who made it.

21 Jump Street

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 87% critics, 85% audience (Ballin’, son)

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“The new 21 Jump Street, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (the animated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs) is a try-anything, fitfully amusing muddle that wears its mocking cynicism a bit too proudly.” – Liam Lacey, Globe and Mail (“Oh yeah, son? Yo mama’s a ho.”) “If you’re looking for someplace to park your head for a couple of hours while meaningless giggles run through it, ‘Jump Street’ is just your kind of spot. Leads Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum radiate just enough empty-headed amiability to make all the implausible things going on palatable. And if it ain’t gourmet, at least it’s got the crunch of easily digested fast food.” – Tom Long, Detroit News (“Haha, yeah boy, like Funyuns n sh*t.”)

Armchair Analysis: To bare piggyback on something that Vince touched on in his review of 21 Jump Street that you should go read if you haven’t already, I’ve definitely reached a point where I appreciate Channing Tatum for the character that I created to mock him. Yes, I went to see The Vow and laughed hysterically while girls all over were flexing their button flickers, but you could tell that Tatum really busted his ass to change our minds and prove his critics wrong. I mean, when Tom Hanks was in Bachelor Party, did anyone think he’d win Oscars? Hell naw, son. Respek.

That said, I haven’t read or heard a bad thing about this film – with the exception of Liam Lacey’s little pissing and moaning up there. I hope this movie (and its sequel that it already earned) is a C-Tates turning point that will be capitalized by Magic Mike being a success. Damn that dancing fool for winning me over.