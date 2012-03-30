Weekend Movie Guide: Your Mirror Is Broken

Opening Somewhere: Bully
FilmDrunk Suggests: You’re probably going to see The Hunger Games for the first time or again, but people are going crazy over Bully if you want to go watch a documentary and feel like a dick for always picking on the fat quiet kid in your math class. What’s he doing now? Probably blogging.
Mirror Mirror
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 51% critics, 56% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Relying heavily on slapstick comedy for laughs, it’s fortunate that director Tarsem Singh (Immortals, The Fall) has assembled a brilliant ensemble cast who more than adequately rise to the occasion. As for the film’s leads, Armie Hammer, besides being an almost ridiculously perfect physical embodiment of a Prince, also proves himself to be a more than competent comedian, with props also going to Lily Collins for managing to make her often cornball dialogue seem somewhat credible.” – Catherine Brown, Film Ink (Props? I seriously hate bloggers sometimes.)
“This is such a delight this film, it’s been so cleverly written by Melissa Wallack and Jason Keller who’ve milked every opportunity for subversive feminist comedy. Director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar not only keeps the action rolling along he has elicited the most fabulous performance from Julia Roberts, and the rest of the cast are top notch too.” Margaret Pomeranz, At the Movies (I need to point out that no actual, legitimate critics have reviewed this film yet, and these reviews were both from Australia, where PR teams undoubtedly pay top dollar for poster quotes.)
[VINCE’S UPDATE FROM THE FUTURE!]
“Roberts’ queen sits around camping it up in acres of taffeta while lobbing dull one-liners, consulting her reflection and telling her retainer (Nathan Lane) to kill the girl. The queen doesn’t bother to check on the results, though she does turn the servant into a cockroach, which yields a joke about Lane’s character getting raped by a grasshopper.” -Kyle Smith, NYPost
“Not since Francis Ford Coppola slapped his daughter Sofia into “Godfather III” have we seen a lead performance this dull, whispered and charisma free.” -Roger Moore, Orlando Sentinel
Armchair Analysis: I wanted to be fair when jumping to conclusions about this film that I will probably be watching sometime around November, if you catch my drift, and so I consulted my own magical mirror to ask if this movie was worth watching this weekend. And my mirror punched me in the nuts.
[Vince’s Note: It’s interesting to note that Tarsem Singh recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s been purposely choosing scripts that were badly written to give him more leeway to pretty them up with crazy visuals, and he includes Mirror Mirror in that assessment:
Tarsem’s previous efforts include The Cell, The Fall and Immortals – three films hailed for their visual style but frequently criticized for weak storytelling. He admitted that he actively sought less complex material in the past so that he could imprint his influence upon it. “I told the guys involved at CAA that it’s going to get difficult for them, because from now, guess what? I would like to read responsible scripts,” he recalled. “People were like, ‘wait a minute? You mean we’ve given you crap?’ and I said yes.”
I’m sure his screenwriters were thrilled to hear that.]
I watched Goon earlier this week, and I have to say it was surprisingly OK. Netflix/DVD for sure, but I wasn’t sad I spent 90 minutes with it. Plus Stiffler’s dad is played by Eugene Levy….blew my fuckin’ mind.
‘Hey, you wanna go?’
‘uhhh, sure’
fucking priceless
yes it was formulaic but at least you enjoy the majority of it.
Imageine what Tarsem Singh could do with a good script? By the time he gets his hands on one, will we care?
Imagine
I hope Tarsem isn’t talking about The Fall, because The Fall is badass. That one is a legitimately good movie.
All this anti-bullying crap is similar to how people suddenly feel the need to Lysol everything their kid touches. Kids need germs so they have decent immune systems, and they need the piss taken out of them so they don’t all become “Lights Camera Jackson”.
EVERYONE GETS A TROPHY!
There’s classic 80s wedgies and then there’s hate crimes…
Yeah, that would be categorized as “Crime”, not “Bullying”. The problem is when people don’t see the line between the two.
Consider me “a true contrarian dick” then. For already hating that Bully movie, among a multitude of other things.
In 5 years, Armie Hammer will also call this movie crap. Then him and Richard Gere will ride off into the sunset on a buddah….or mothman…..
Serious Cat sez: The kid was 11. Very difficult to distinguish normal pre-teen angst from actual depression. The reviewer also specifically calls them simple, small-town folks. In rural areas you don’t usually have people thinking ‘depression’ when something is wrong, if they feel anything is wrong at all.
Perhaps the parents were just like The White Beaner and let their kid have the piss taken out of him to toughen him up. I don’t know, didn’t see the movie, but it’s possible they were as idiotic as Mr. Beaner and didn’t see the forest for the trees.
There are different degrees of bullying. There’s “occasionally teasing Francis because he’s a ginger”, and then there’s “Let’s lie in wait and beat the holy living fuck out of Francis every day after school because (insert reason here) and then when hes at home trying to staunch the bleeding while surfing the internet, let’s make his life hell there too. C’mon gang, let’s make every single aspect of Francis’s life a living hell!”
Yeah, there’s a major difference between bullying and f*cking CRIME. And clinical depression is obviously something that needs addressed. The point I was trying to make, Mr. Cat, is that young people are always going to harass each other. It’s human nature. Trying to stomp it out completely is pointless and lumping it together with hate crimes and physical violence is lazy and irresponsible.
Unless, of course, it actually is a hate crime and physical violence. Agreed that you can’t generalize but neglecting to treat a specific incidence (or series of them) as more than bullying is pretty dangerous, too.
Screw Bully, I’m gonna go dahn tahn to watch the Stillirs N’at.
Rosamund Pike in that shitty Bond film = sexy fencing spankability. And if Cardinals fans could learn a skill like fencing, maybe they’d be less Cardinal-fanny.
Is it ok to point out that trying to stop bullying is not the same as making everyone a bunch of pussies?
I’m pretty sure i used to climb on her dress when i was a kid.
At the Movies is Australia’s most respected film review program. *hangs head in shame*