A Leonardo DiCaprio impersonator and the world's best Groupon

Thanks to FilmDrunkard Adam for sending us the heads up on this, which is easily the strangest
Exclusive Ocean Voyage – North Atlantic
“Titanic” DVD Signed by Leonardo DiCaprio Impersonator and 13-Day Ocean Voyage with Tour of “Titanic” From Deep Ocean Expeditions.
In a Nutshell
$12,500 for a signed Titanic DVD and 13-day ocean voyage with tour of the Titanic (a $59,680 value); departs from St. John’s, Newfoundland, on July 26 and returns August 8.
I would LOVE to meet the guy who decided to put these two things together. That is just such a glorious combination. “For just $14,000, you get an all-inclusive tour of the Egyptian pyramids, a translator, and guided tours of all the Middle Eastern holy sites, and GET THIS! We’ll also throw in a chicken McNugget that looks like Charlton Heston! YOU’D BE A FOOL NOT TO SNAP UP THIS DEAL!”
Now, before you go making fun of Leonardo DiCaprio impersonator Frank Lloyd Roberts of Lathrop, Missouri here, you should know that he has three reviews on GigSalad, and all of them are five stars. That’s a perfect record!
Frank is charming, handsome, and an extremely good Leo impersonator! I was working at a booth in the convention and he stopped by to say hello.. Not only is he extremely convincing in character, but he is a very delightful and bright man with a great future. If you get a chance after the show, ask him about his equestrian experience!
Review by: Catherine W.
Event Date: November 12th, 2010
Event: Convention in Grand Island, NE [source]
He looks like Leo AND he rides horses? This is the perfect man. This post has made me unspeakably happy. Please, please, PLEASE get this guy a part in the next Tim & Eric project.
Is ‘equestrian experience’ code for male prostitution? Because I’d like to hope so.
“its 50 bucks extra to yell ‘I’m the king of the world!’ while rockin your boat miss.”
Just HAD to find this on a Nebraska billboard, huh?
FMLIFD
If you get a chance in the afterlife, ask me about my equestrian experience!
Review by: Catherine t. G.
Event Date: November 17th, 1796
Event: Attempted equine intercourse in Russia
Ironically, Franky boy keeps an Ellen Page impersonator tied up in a van that is slowly dropping into a river…BBBRRRAAAAHHHHMMM!
That’s straight out of an Eminem lyric. STTAAAAAANNNN.
I’ll pay $12k just for the signed DVD.
Frank Lloyd Wright wants his names back.
How this guy isn’t making tens of hundreds of dollars in the porn scene is beyond me.
Looks like he’d be a good Matt Damon impersonator, too.
Imagine him in a Departed remake playing both Damon’s and DiCaprio’s roles. It’d be like Inception and The Prestige having a three-way with Adaptation.
It’s called “The Three.” Mom said it was psychologically taut.
Is that dude sure he’s not a Peyton Hillis impersonator?
From the last picture, apparently Frank Lloyd Wrong is also an accomplished Rock Paper Scissors player.
If you get a chance after the show, ask him about his experience in not only extracting but placing ideas, thoughts and concepts in people’s dreams!
That gigsalad.com website is a goldmine, folks. Goldmine.
“Equestrian experience” is a fancy way for saying “I was kicked” without having to explain that it was in fact only getting dunked in a bathtub in some 3rd world shit-hole.
Are we sure Frank Roberts isn’t an alias for Frank Abagnale, Jr.?
Bring your camera so you can stop photoshopping yourself into pics of Leo for your Facebook page!
It also ironic that the names “Lincoln” and “Booth” appear on the same billboard.
For that much cabbage he better be going down like the Titanic.
Deep into the freezing crevice, never to return? Sexy.
Someday he’ll be the host at an all you can eat salad bar where for an extra $5 he’ll point to the salad bar and yell ICEBERG LETTUCE STRAIGHT AHEAD. He’ll retire a billionaire.
“Frank & I got butthoused on convention wine samples together… He then seamlessly (and possibly unintentionally) slipped into the most believable Arnie Grape impression I have ever been witness to. Five stars!”
Please don’t let this be the only time I see the “Frank Lloyd Roberts” tag get any use on FilmDrunk
That’s cool how they also let the deaf people know they scissored each other.
An ocean cruise with a Leonardo DiCaprio impersonator has got to be better than an ocean cruise with a Robert Wagner impersonator. That guy can be so pushy.
The Tom Brady impersonator totally married the Leonardo DiCaprio impersonator’s sloppy seconds.
Bring in a Johnny Depp impersonator so they can recreate scenes from “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” like when Johnny Depp takes off Leo’s clothes and the explore their desires as only two brothers, one of which is retarded, can do.
/Looks nervously for validation for his Depp/DiCaprio slash fic.
I like how he’s already got three names locked and loaded for the media for when he murders six people with an axe yelling “You should have caught me Tom Hanks!”
I’ll never pay full price Jack.
Always a fun time when the object of ridicule lives 30 minutes away from your house. And any jokes you have about Lathrop, a city of 2,500 people that I have been to, is completely justified. It is, after all, the Former Mule Capital of the World.
“Former”? So it LOST the prestigious title?
Loving the backdrop that just says HOLLYWOOD all over it! Ya know, just like they would have at a real Hollywood party
Does he live with the Seaver family (impersonators)?