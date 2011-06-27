Well done, internet. Meet “Rave Party Kevin James.”

Some wise soul out there on the intertubes has wisely discovered that the heart of any Paul Blart movie — be it Paul Blart Mall Cop, Paul Blart Zookeeper, Paul Blart Toilet Inspector, etc. — is bit of signature satire known as “fat guy dancing.” Of course. Everyone knows that. “Fat Guy Dancing” will be the words on Paul Blart’s tombstone, to be chiseled in front of rows of crying mistresses and a flaming trough of McDonald’s cheeseburgers as tribute. But did you know he also rave dances? It’s true, and as proof, here’s a full five minutes of it. I think what he lacks in variation he more than makes up for in energy.
See also: Rave Party Conan.
On a serious note, I think Kevin James might be a science experiment created in a lab by Adam Sandler to find out precisely where the lowest common denominator is. I mean, I’m sure he always had an idea, but now wants to find its exact coordinates.
Thanks to Tucker for the tip. [via ZookeeperLoops]
Okay, I couldn’t resist posting one more Paul Blart Zookeeper loop:
Paul Oakenblart?
Rave party Conan says, “Crush the beat, drive an Audi, and work as a laminator at Kinko’s, bro”.
“You want my cake? Only if you rave dance until I tell you to stop!”
Watch as this fine example of the North American Blart Ape attempts to woo the much more attractive female with his mating dance which showcases his natural ability to grab things very quickly and shovel them towards his gaping maw
/David Attenborough
Minute 3 is where he really brings it home
Whoever created that clip obviously has no idea what rave music actually sounds like.
Dude, everyone knows a true raver doesn’t need rave music to rave to. It’s actually considered cheating.
Nobody trips harder and more frequently than Kevin James at a rave.
Fucking hack, I remember the truffle shuffle you thieving cad!
The Mighty Feklahr calls bs if this video lacks proper “lawnmower” or roof raising representation.
Guys, He can’t make this up. He is on His Zune at panera and the two women at the table next to Him are seriously working out the minutia of a chicken themed version of 12 days of Xmas for a school production.
The first day is a rubber chicken. Someone fucking kill me.
Isn’t that song “Walking In New York In Every 80’s Movie”? That’s my JAM!
Say what you want about Kevin James, but he’s the most successful alumni of MTV’s Sandblast.
Everyone at the rave dies in the tsunami that follows his dance :(
Give it a few years and that clown will have to figure out how to do a pratfall from a Rascal scooter.
Everyone at the rave dies from the nuclear meltdown caused by Paul Blart’s un-submerged dung pile in the port-a-potty. (*ravers are evacuated – helicopter attempts to drop sea water on port-a-potty*).
If the audio from that second clip doesn’t become the new Wilhelm Scream then I will drown myself in a trough of cheeseburgers.
The sound of ass cheeks clapping together as that rave dancing was going down was so loud and had so much bass that anyone within a city block went deaf/shit themselves
Alt. Title: BLART ATTACK
It took me a moment, but I figured out the Kevin James rave song is from Romancing the Stone. Because I’ve danced to it as well.
Its so hard for spambots, they have to go through Kevin James for work
I feel honoured, the spambot picked MY comment. This is as close as I’ll ever get to a birthday dog t-shirt, methinks