What Better Time For A New ‘Lincoln’ Ad Than During Last Night’s Debate?

Last night, as I leaned in to listen to the presidential debate on the voice box with Margaret and the children, as the help served us oatmeal and biscuits, I noticed that DreamWorks had released a new TV spot for Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, which tells the little-known story of America’s 16th president. Academy Award-winner Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Abraham Lincoln, who, as my Florida public education has taught me, was quite an exceptional man.
Born in Parts Unknown and raised by a man who could control only his left foot, Lincoln was a shy teenager who actually never wanted much to do with life in politics. During his sophomore year at Arizona State, Lincoln started a band that combined both rock and rap, and they played in a local park, hence their name – Savage Garden. Unfortunately, Lincoln’s girlfriend, Mary Tipper Gore, didn’t like that his band’s music used foul language, so she fought in Congress to give his band the death penalty. So Lincoln responded by becoming president and starting the Civil War.
But as the latest TV clip also showed us, Lincoln was actually immortal and fought against such evil forces as Gandhi and New York City. And none of this could have come at a better time than last night’s debate, as President Barack Obama (played by Terrence Howard) and Mitt Romney (played by Amanda Bynes) argued about bringing back MTV’s Rock N Jock Basketball. In conclusion, vote with your hearts.
On a side note, I was looking through the cast list on IMDB, and I noticed that John Wilkes Booth isn’t listed. I hope that’s because he’ll show up at the end, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and he’ll yell, “SIC SEMPER TYRANNOSAURUS!” and then just unload a heavy gun into Ford’s Theatre before he gets back into his giant truck and drives off, just like what happened on April 14, 1865.
I figured John Wilkes Booth wasn’t listed because they will do the ‘Artsy’ thing and have Lincoln sit down in the theatre and as the curtain goes up the screen fades to black. Then a gun shot followed by screams and then a somber montage of previous scenes. Then credits. Stay after the credits for the sequel trailer where they rebuild him as a time traveling cyborg.
Jesus, SPOILER ALERT!
God, I hope Lincoln didn’t really sound like that. I’m surprised their wasn’t a mass suicide at Gettysburg.
I feel more like Lincoln would see Nicki Minaj and say, “Good God, what the hell was I thinking?”
He looks nothing like in the video games and they don’t mention Princess Zelda once! This is a worse Nintendo adaptation than “Super Mario Bros.”
This reminds me of a poem by Jason Statham(I minored in 18th century french poetry).
I hear that for the next debate, Barack Obama will be played by Idris Elba.
Terrance Howard was not informed of the casting decision before it was announced.
I heard Terrence Howard was replaced by Don Cheadle.
I just checked the IMDB page out of curiosity, and why didn’t I know that Lee Pace was in this?! THAT IS IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
And Lane Pryce/David Robert Jones is Ulysses S. Grant? I actually wanna’ see that.
“And that’s why so many black people drive Town Cars. Class dismissed.”–Florida education
WOOOO!
Wait, Romney and Obama are running on a campaign platform to bring back “Rock n Jock”? SEE, now THAT is why we have democracy people! I’m totally voting for them, who is running as opposition?
Seriously how do you stand up to an agenda like that? The other side would have to be trying to bring back “120 Minutes” to even stand a chance and that’d just be crazy…crazy like a fox…y Downtown Julie Brown!
That “Now! Now! Now!” mess is waayyy to much like “Nought you! Nought you! And NOUGHT YEW!”
I stopped reading after “a band that combined both rock and rap”. That was awful.
What you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.
ponytalesnyc and cottontalesnyc wouldn’t say something like that.