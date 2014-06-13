Where Are They Now: The ‘Dumb & Dumber’ Supporting Cast

Assuming you’ve had access to television over the last 20 years, I think we can skip over what Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels have been doing. There’s really no sense in digging up Mr. Popper’s Penguins again is there? Now little blind Billy, that’s a different story. Let’s find out what the hell that kid, and the rest of the iconic comedy’s supporting cast, has been up to.
Billy (Bradly Bluhm)
Life’s tough for a blind kid in a wheelchair with a dead parakeet, but Billy has persevered. After DD, actor Bradly Bluhm cranked out some voiceover work before puberty kicked in and ravaged his adolescent voice forever. Bluhm had smaller roles on an episode of CSI and the Clueless TV series back in the early 2000s, but hadn’t done much acting since then. That changed last year, when the Farrelly brothers tracked Bluhm down with social media, and the now 30 year-old happily married father agreed to reprise his role in the sequel.
Sea Bass (Cam Neely)
After romancing Lloyd in the bathroom stall, Sea Bass took a break from acting before working with Jim Carrey again in 2000’s Me, Myself & Irene as Trooper Sea Bass. NHL Hall of Famer Cam Neely retired from his hockey career with Boston Bruins in 1996, and was appointed as president of the team in 2010. Neely’s made cameo appearances in Rescue Me and the Farrelly brothers’ Stuck on You and is putting the trucker hat back on for Dumb and Dumber To.
Joe Mentalino (Mike Starr)
Rat poison and hot sauce can take down any man, it’s just unfortunate for Mike that it was at the hands of two idiots. Actor Mike Starr had a well-established career as a character actor before DD, often playing cops and henchman in movies like Goodfellas and Blue Steel. Since encountering the most annoying sound in the world with Harry and Lloyd, Starr has continued on with steady acting work in shows such as Glee, The Office and a recurring role last year on Chicago Fire.
J.P. (Karen Duffy)
1994 was a good year for actress Karen Duffy, in addition to Dumb & Dumber, she had roles in Reality Bites and Blank Check. Unfortunately, Duffy was diagnosed with sarcoidosis in 1997, which affected her brain and left her with partial paralysis on her left side. Duffy continues to act when able and lent her voice to Wes Anderson for 2009’s Fantastic Mr. Fox.
What ever happened to J.P. in the movie? Joe Mentalino was killed with rat poison and the leading bad guy went to prison. Where did she go??
She gets arrested at the very end.
Bizarre omission of "Half Baked" and "Rocketman" when running down Harland.
Also, that Ted Williams card is from Upper Decks 1991 "Baseball Heroes".
