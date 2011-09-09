Who The Heck Are These Guys: The FilmDrunk Guide To Happy Madison

I’m sure by now that you’ve seen the non-stop barrage of commercials for Bucky Larson, and I assume that because they have been scorched into my brain because of their needlessly obnoxious delivery. The movie itself looks like standard Happy Madison fare, but for some reason the commercials have Peter Dante – more on him later – yelling at us about why we should see the film like we are complete morons. I honestly can’t decide whether I’m more annoyed or fascinated by the commercials.
What is the point of Dante yelling terrible jokes at us? Is he portraying his character in the film? Are we supposed to know this? Better yet, are we supposed to know who he is? I decided to answer that last question myself, as well as the question “Who the hell are these guys and why should we accept them as comedy stars?”
Fine analysis sir. I fear that this is a category of movies in which once or briefly funny actor/comedians falls into in order to make money.
I like Nick Swardson, his stand up is hilarious. He’s great in Grandma’s Boy and Reno 911. However, Pretend Time fucking blows and it was a huge disappointment after being a Swardson fan and wanting good things for him.
I think the Happy Madison people just make movies that cater to their own sense of humor. Unfortunately, this also means everyone else gets subjected to it as well, and for this they are praised as comedy stars. People getting hit in the balls make me laugh, but when I walk down the street punching every third guy square in the nuts and giggling, I get yelled at or even pepper sprayed. It’s discrimination, plain and simple.
@AG, I definitely didn’t think Pretend Time was his best stuff but it had some good moments.
@JD, I sort of agree on the making movies for their sense of humor, but if that’s the case, they have such a bottom of the barrel standard. But as for Dante’s schtick in the Bucky Larson commercials, I guarantee they sat there and said, “Hey Dante, make that voice we love for the commercials.” They’re more aware of their annoyances than I give them credit for.
John Turturro also seems to show up a lot: Mr. Deeds, Anger Management, Zohan…
Dude, nice article. Vince needs to go get Brazillian waxes more often!
Oh, and solely because of the commercials, The Mighty Feklahr has sworn a Blood Oath to never knowingly watch any footage from “Bucky Larson”. Fuck those commercials with a batleth!
I believe you made a mistake. The title is “Paul Blart: Zookeeper”
These commercials are miracles you guys! My dog could never bark, “Fug Hoff!” until she saw a few of these.
I hate to be that guy Burnsy but what high school? (Jerks off to Cardinals replays)
Must be a jew thing. Spielberg, Woody Allen, they’ve been chugging out the exact same movie for decades.
What about the old guy who’s in all the movies. he played Farmer Fred in Waterboy, Barrymore’s dad in 50 first dates, he was in Strange Wilderness, and had literally been in every single Happy Madison production ever, even if in a bit part – also, he is probably the only one of them who can act.
What about the old guy who’s in all the movies. he played Farmer Fred in Waterboy, Barrymore’s dad in 50 first dates, he was in Strange Wilderness, and had literrally been in every single Happy Madison production ever, even if in a bit part – also, he is probably the only one of them who can act.
@AB: That guy is Blake Clark. He’s been a standup for about a million years. Not sure how he hitched his wagon to Sandler’s star, but he has been in a lot of those movies and is a pretty funny guy.
*standup comedian
That Kevin James stand-up bit about the lady agonizing over the greeting cards is so hilariously true. It’s a shame that he doesn’t do more stuff like that.
And, goddamn, I miss Reno 911! I’m still mad at Comedy Central over that one.
Blame CBS for Reno’s demise. They paid Tom Lennon and Co. for a pilot and dropped it almost immediately.
Just FYI, Sony buys them Maseratis, not Bentleys. That’s what every member of “Grown Ups” got, anyway.
I know, I wrote about that a while back and forgot to link it. I just mentioned Bentleys as the next step.
@HeatherMills I was only born in the Lou. Grew up in South FL.
I HATE Joe Dirt.
There.
What’s the deal with Dave Matthews showing up recently in a bunch of Sandler’s flicks?
Pretty Sure Happy Madison started sucking cock when the 90’s ended. Airheads, Billy Madison, Waterboy, Wedding Singer, and Big Daddy all from the 90’s. His first movie in 2000 was Little Nicky, beginning the downfall of someone who was once awesome.
I LOVE Joe Dirt….
…and “Just Shoot Me”..
Strangely enough, Gary Busey came up when I typed in Creep Creepersin into imdb.
First of all, I used to work at a country club at which Adam Sandler is a member. Whenever he showed up with some of these guys, we would say, “Ahh, looks like Chris Rock is gonna be in the next movie . . .” “I guess David Spade and Rob Schneider got the nod.” When just about every one of them showed up one day, we were like, “What mega-movie is going on now?” Turns out it was “Grown Ups”.
First of all, David Spade and Chris Farley were not going to make each other stars. In fact, Farley’s last two movies were so bad, Spade is lucky he wasn’t in either of them.
Chris Rock just brings the black demographic into the theater. Otherwise . . .
Nick Swardson can be funny off-and-on. But a “Gay Robot” movie? You must be f-ing kidding! Listen to the old “Gay Robot” comedy skits from the Adam Sandler CDs. THAT Gay Robot was funny, always trying to use naive tricks to get someone to have sex, desperately horney, and downright vengeful when things didn’t go his way. They changed all those brilliant traits to some f-ing Emo piece of crap. Gay Robot should be a borderline rapist, hellbent on jizzing on someone. And he should have legs, like the original.
@FernandoDante Well then why don’t you go down to McDonalds and get yourself a waaburger and some french cries? How ’bout a Whineken, you sissy boy? DEF LEOPARD SUCKS!
Dennis Dugan should be mentioned as a co-conspirator, having been the director of half a dozen or so Happy Madison productions.
I don’t care what anybody says – almost the entirety of Billy Madison is absolutely brilliant.
Nothing has made me laugh more.
There’s nothing clever about it, it’s just funny on a gut level.
YOU are the fucking problem.