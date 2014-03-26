All Rise All Rise All Rise: The Lawyering Roles Of Matthew McConaughey
Lawyers do not have a particularly good image in this country, because f*ck you, try handling your own divorces and stat rape defenses, you fat dopes. If you’re going to ignorantly stereotype an entire group of professionals, try MBAs. Don’t get me started on those guys.
But, yeah, lawyers have a bad rep, so you might think that because they’re untrustworthy and largely not Gentiles, Earth’s #1 supplier of awesome Matthew McConaughey would never play one. Well, you’re right by accident, hypothetical dipsh*t I just made up–he hasn’t played a lawyer, he’s played FIVE. How is it the actor America loves to love constantly finds himself portraying the occupation America loves to hate?
That one’s tough to answer, but, because Double M is worshipped here to the degree that the site qualifies as a church under the tax code, it is high time I examined at least four of his lawyer roles.
1. The Land That Subtlety Forgot: A Time to Kill a Mockingbird(1996). This is where it begins for Matty Mac as a leading man. He had done good work prior to this–Dazed and Confused, of course, but don’t sleep on his supporting role as Buddy Deeds in Lone Star, also in’96–but this was his first chance to be The Guy.
The Case. MM plays Mississippi defense attorney Jake Tyler Brigance (decent character name). Then this happens:
The story comes from John Grisham. Remember him? As a prose stylist, he was essentially the drinking man’s Stephanie Meyer, with fewer sparkly characters and less moral ambiguity. So it doesn’t take Derrida to figure out who the good and bad guys are. Example: it takes place in the South, the defendant is black and the judge is named Omar Noose.
Double M is the goodest guy. SamueLL Jackson’s daughter is raped by two rednecks (seriously, one of them is “Billy Ray Cobb”), so rather than risk their acquittal, he shoots the sh*t out of them with, I think, a fully-automatic AR-15 (help me out here, Southerners). Emoting, skullduggery and KKKing ensue, leading to an impassioned closing argument (maybe SFW, but it’s ew):
Pretty solid work by our boy here. Lot of feeling, lot of closeups.
Production Note. The movie was actually filmed with the TBS logo in the lower right hand corner. They were confident that it would have a robust post-theatrical life on basic cable.
Yeah, But Is It Legal? The closing, while compelling, contains some extraneous sh*t that was never introduced as evidence–the whole thing about the witness’s teen bride, for instance. Overall, though, the argument he’s making isn’t, SLJ isn’t guilty because he didn’t do it (you saw the trailer, he totally did) or, he isn’t guilty because he was temporarily insane (the purported defense), but, he did it but you guys are cool with that, right? Which is not the way murder laws work, even in Mississippi, even for white defendants. But through the magic of “jury nullification”–basically, convincing 12 people to ignore the law when they reach their verdict–one might still get an acquittal. Take a wild guess as to whether sweaty mid-20’s McConaughey is able to do that.
In Case You Missed It. There’s actually a character named Omar F*cking Noose.
Rating: Where does this fall in the M&M-As-Lawyer micro canon? He is young and on the cusp of stardom, playing an unambiguously heroic attorney who risks his career, nay, his family and his life, to bring justice to The Blacks, occasionally wearing a sleeveless T in the process. On a scale of 1 to 4 UT-Austin sorority girls skinny dippin’ in the crik with Matt, I give ATTK the entire Alpha Phi pledge class of 1989.
And. If they make a trailer for the 20th anniversary rerelease of this one, the credits will be announced thusly:
Starring
Academy Award Winner Matthew McConaughey
Academy Award Winner Sandra Bullock
Academy Award Winner Kevin Spacey
Academy Award Winner Chris Cooper
Academy Award Winner Octavia Spencer
Academy Award Winner Brenda Fricker
Academy Award Nominee Samuel L. Jackson
and
Two Sutherlands
in . . .
2. If That One Was Too Subtle For You, Check Out Amistad (1997). I had forgotten that mid-90’s McConaughey was the last, best hope for racial healing in the 20th Century. Sure, he [SPOILER] saved a black guy from the electric chair/guillotine/bitin’ snake/however they execute you in Mississippi in a Grisham movie, but f*ck that, time to save a bunch of black guys–not even “African-Americans,” we’re talking “African-Africans” here–from slavery. And he wasn’t doing it for them or for justice, he was serving a higher power.
SPIELBERG.
The Case. A bunch of kidnapped Sierra Leoners mutinize the slave ship Amistad in 1839. Tried for murder in New Haven, the Africans are defended by Connecticut Yankee Roger Sherman Baldwin (unsatisfactory character name). And who better to play a fussy Yalie than Matt, other than anybody else?
Torn, as if between two lovers. As a real American, I want Matt to play every part in every movie. Joy Luck Club? Hell yes McConaughey should have played all them Asian ladies. But I really have my doubts about the wisdom of his casting here:
Yes, it answers the question, “why doesn’t he ever do accents?” But you have to admire Spielberg’s achievement here: any idiot can make McConaughey look cool, but it takes an Artiste to turn him into a dork. Check out the victory leap at 1:13 [note–this is only a semi-spoiler, because it happens about halfway through the movie]:
Rog definitely could have used some Magic Mike guidance on his moves.
Guh and Double Guh. I’m not sure at what point Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark Spielberg turned into War Horse Spielberg, but I consider Amistad gateway schlock. Yes, it’s a true story worth telling, but as with Lincoln, it’s not that interesting to watch a debate in which the audience has absolutely no question as to who’s right and who’s wrong. Worse, Spielberg tells you exactly how to feel at every step along the way–I think I posted the only clip in which the action isn’t punctuated by the swelling John Williams score. Worse worse, the case is procedurally complicated–after Matt wins, the case has to be tried again in front of the Supreme Court. Worse worse worse, Matt wasn’t really the star of the movie, so the climactic argument is made by Anthony Hopkins, playing John Quincy Adams.
And. There is some able supporting work here from Chiwetel Ejiofor as a translator. My guess is that at the Oscars this year, MaMc and ChEj compared notes with fellow Best Actor nominees Leonardo DiCaprio (Catch Me If You Can) and Christian Bale (Empire of the Sun) on their experiences in The Lesser Films of Spielberg, as Bruce Dern looked on malevolently.
3. No Summary About This One: Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2001). Here’s the IMDb description:
In the description, is that first period a typo or did somebody want the sentence to end at “face.”?
Anybody seen this movie? Anybody know of anybody who has? Until I get a compelling-ass recommendation, don’t expect me to watch it. The two IMDb plot summarizers don’t even agree on whether MM’s character, Troy (passable Matt character name), is a prosecutor or defense attorney. I know zero things about this movie, but based on the description above, I doubt it will cause happiness in the face.
To Be Continued. I will cover the remaining two films at a later date. In the meantime, enjoy this take on McConaughey by fellow attorney Jared Franklin (starting at 1:50):
Pretty ridiculous that he was cast as Matt’s brother (in the aforementioned Ghosts of Girlfriends Past). That role was made for Bash, son.
Be well y’all.
Twitter: @Buttockus
Unfortunately for Jake Brigance, the judge would sustain any objection Spacey during the bulk of his closing argument. The part where he asks the jury to imagine the girl is white, etc. is an improper appeal to emotion and prejudices the state’s case in chief. Pretty compelling stuff, unfortunately it’s grossly out of line for closing arguments.
Also, the rifle Sam Jackson used was an M16, with all the accoutrement. Note the lack of collapsable stock. In the book Sam’s character lifts it from a war buddy who served in Vietnam.
Amistad was great, because wigs and Anthony Hopkins (aside from MM). I think you missed an easy top-2 movie in The Lincoln Lawyer. Best line “Her vagina was brutalized.” (with the MM idiosyncrasies)
It shall be continued. Oh how continued it shall be.
Thanks for the heads up on the M16. Pretty sure that’s included in the “be ready to snap at any moment” kit issued to all Vietnam vets.
in re objections. While Finch pointed out, that closing argument broke the general rule that you can only recount evidence presented, I must note in regard to Jack Reacharound’s suggestion that one object during a closing argument with – no, don’t do that. Unless they are claiming to have presented something they did not, or other unbelievably exceptions circumstances – you do not, not ever, object during closing argument in front of jury. This is because jury’s don’t disregard things, or really listen to instructions. by objecting, you are only drawing attention to the point opc is trying to make, and you make it appear as though that’s a big deal. In particular, if one were to commit such an onerous and imprudent act as to seek jury nullification – objecting only helps them. You’re better off letting it happen, then seeking to correct it during the charging of the jury or through post-trial motions.
dick jokes!
AB–Well la di da, Mr. Knows What He’s Talking About.
I kid. Thanks, AB, for what I consider sound advice.
that image from Amistad looks like a gay bilbo baggins from a shitty hallmark channel adaptation of the hobbit
I’ve always operated under the assumption Bilbo is gay. Not that your observation isn’t spot on, it is.
What about The Lincoln Lawyer? How could you miss a movie that even has lawyer in the title?
Pretty sure that’s going to be covered in Part 2
Baller! It says “To Be Continued” at the end, right above the final video clip. I have missed nothing.
As it should. The Lincoln Lawyer is the Citizen Kane of guy-working-out-of-irregular-office movies.
Bah! Who has time to read all that? I just skimmed it.
@Homo_- I see your Lincoln Lawyer and raise you Training Day
@OhMyBalls Ghostbusters. Come on.
@HarryW – Shit, that was a lay up. My bad.
It’s TV, of course, but The Fonz had the worst irregular office ever. It was a diner bathroom. A surprisingly large and clean one, but still.
MM is still no Joe Pesci.
That’s what I love about these yutes, man. I get older, they stay the same age.
It might not win CotW on the site, but you’ve won it in my heart.
there is no way that these tire marks were made by a 1964 Buick Skylark convertible. These marks were made by Melba Toast right here, all right. We got 4:11 Positrac outback, 750 double pumper, Edelbrock intake, bored over 30, 11 to 1 pop-up pistons, turbo-jet 390 horsepower. We’re talkin’ some fuckin’ muscle. You can’t make those marks without positraction, which was not available on the ’64 Buick Skylark!
We’re called Sierra Leonans, not whatever the hell you wrote.
*Sierra Leoneans. God damn typing fingers
Just had to say I’ve been laughing about “all rise all rise all rise” all day. Thank you.
“But, yeah, lawyers have a bad rep, so you might think that because they’re untrustworthy and largely not Gentiles”
Is that an anti-semitic comment? It’s strangely written so I can’t tell what he meant by “not Gentiles”….
not Gentiles = Jewish
It was a comment acknowledging the existence of anti-Semitism, not advocating it. People associate the legal profession with the Hebrews. Hence, Jewdicial system.
@BFE well done as always.
Off topic question. If Uproxx is sued for Dustin’s constant mistakes when he posts, will you take the case?
I’m not saying I’d find a way for him to be held liable as an individual and not an Uproxx “employee,” but I’m not not saying that either. Really, who’s to say we ever had this conversation?
Regardless, I’ve never heard of this “Dustin.” /vanishes in cloud of smoke
@Buttockus, man reading your articles is fucking awesome!!!! The way you write is the way I think! It is the shit.