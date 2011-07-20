With Dark Tower Dead, Ron Howard Focuses on Mormons

Earlier this week, Universal pulled the plug on Ron Howard’s ambitious plan to turn Stephen King’s Dark Tower into three movies and a television series, presumably because it was too expensive and they hate gingers. But a man as attractive as Howard isn’t one to be without a dance partner long, and he quickly dipped his pasty red balls into an adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s Under the Banner of Heaven, an exposé of sorts on the history of Mormonism, with Milk‘s Dustin Lance Black writing the script.
Here’s the book description, from Amazon:
In 1984, Ron and Dan Lafferty murdered the wife and infant daughter of their younger brother Allen. The crimes were noteworthy not merely for their brutality but for the brothers’ claim that they were acting on direct orders from God. In Under the Banner of Heaven, Jon Krakauer tells the story of the killers and their crime but also explores the shadowy world of Mormon fundamentalism from which the two emerged. The Mormon Church was founded, in part, on the idea that true believers could speak directly with God. But while the mainstream church attempted to be more palatable to the general public by rejecting the controversial tenet of polygamy, fundamentalist splinter groups saw this as apostasy and took to the hills to live what they believed to be a righteous life. When their beliefs are challenged or their patriarchal, cult-like order defied, these still-active groups, according to Krakauer, are capable of fighting back with tremendous violence. [AmazonReview]
Black is actually a former Mormon himself, who has written for Big Love on HBO and recently wrote a play about Prop 8, a 2006 gay marriage ban in California that the Mormon church helped fund.
Black should know the material well and it sounds like this could have Oscar potential. Mainly because it’s easy to imagine Hollywood’s most powerful Scientologists championing a film about the dark heart of Mormonism. Probably while slowly backing away from the alien-spirit Geiger counter thingie they use to cure autistic kids. “What? No, I don’t know what that is, or whose. …Hey, did you hear about that Momo who murdered his family? Pretty cuckoo, right? Some people will believe the wackiest stuff.”
Gingers and Mormons? Together?
Is there a Bat Signal-esque way of summoning Parker and Stone? Because there should be.
Fuck, you should see what Mormons do with frozen sparkling dildos!
They fuck ’em!
“founded, in part, on the idea that true believers could speak directly with God”
Wow, what culty, fundamentalist, fanatical nutjobs! No wait, that’s called prayer, upon which is “founded, in part” pretty much every religion ever. Which isn’t to say that Mormonism isn’t a cult, but they’ve gotta do better than that.
Will this whole corrupt system be put on trial through the courage and liberating (albeit strictly monogamous) love of the protagonists? I’m on the edge of my seat!
Mormons are delightful, Joseph Smith wouldn’t countenance a god that disapproved of song and dance.
*translation…not only are they white, they troll the Jews by retroactively accepting Holocaust victims into Mormon heaven*
Wouldn’t you think that Howard and KIng have enough money to finance the Dark Tower themselves?
But MeatJohn, what about Catholicism? Don’t you have to go through Mary and Jesus before you get to God? Mary is like his publicist or something.
Peter Parker and Emma Stone, Patty?
I was really looking forward to seeing who would play the pivotal (yet totally not) role of “Stephen King” in the latter Tower movies. I’m thinking CGI and creature FX would have to have been heavily employed … maybe that’s what blew the budget.
“Hey, did you hear about that Momo who murdered his family?”
It’s spelled “Muammar”, and you can’t prove a thing.
I haven’t read The Tower, but can anyone name any movies made recently from King’s books that have been good?
well the good news is that Ron Howard won’t be able to shit all over the dark tower, it still should be a tv series a la game of thrones just made by more capable people
@cohol: The Mist was awesome. Frank Darabont + Stephen King = The Shit. Try and see the black & white version if you can…
*obligatory dick-fart joke here*
@bex: are you saying the GOT team weren’t capable?? I shall have your head doused in molten gold for that!!
Ahh, upon further consideration, I believe I misread your comment, and you are actually calling for people “more capable than Ron Howard”.
My humble apologies, Ser. Please accept these 3 dragon eggs as a token of my goodwill.
