Woody Allen's next movie to star Louis CK and Andrew Dice Clay. Wait, what?

The last time Woody Allen went a full calendar year without having a movie in theaters was 1976, between Love and Death and Annie Hall, so I guess you could say he’s kind of prolific. He finished his follow up to Midnight in Paris, To Rome with Love, in March (it opens June 22nd, starring Alec Baldwin, Ellen Page, Jesse Eisenberg, and Greta Gerwig), and he’s already casting for his next picture. While the new one doesn’t have a title yet, we can assume he wrote it on a typewriter, like all his scripts, and today, thanks to a press release, we know that it’s going to star Alec Baldwin, Cate Blanchett, Peter Sarsgaard, Louis CK, and… Andrew Dice Clay. (Yes, I’m bound by blogger law to include a befuddled ellipses before any Andrew Dice Clay casting news).
There’s still no word on the plot of the movie, but Louis CK recently hired a story editor, Susan E. Morse, who used to work for Woody Allen, and here’s what she had to say in an interview with Vulture last week:
I think it would be absolutely great for those two guys to work together and to collaborate on some level. I think they would appreciate each other. They have different and similar personalities; it would be interesting to see them together. I think one of the things Woody would love about Louis would be the fact that there’s no way in hell Louis would be trying to “do Woody,” if he were to take on the “Woody Allen role” in a film. That was always an exasperating thing that would happen when people were trying to carry that lead role, they would often try to mimic Woody’s delivery, whereas he encouraged them to be themselves. He was always happier if they took whatever he wrote and put it in a vocabulary that was natural to them, rather than to say things literally, the way he had written them. Nothing was to be taken as though it was etched in stone.
As for the Dice man, I never saw his story arc on Entourage because I never cared about what shoes Turtle was buying or why E was feeling unappreciated on a given week (perhaps because he was completely uncharismatic?). But I always thought of Dice as much as an actor as a stand up, if not more. He’s definitely a performer’s comic (as opposed to a writer’s comic) and he was basically playing a character every time he was onstage. I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out that he has dramatic chops when he’s not trying to play Dice.
However, I would be interested in some kind of “Woody Allen Dice Clay” character. “Eh, sweetheart, let’s not have another turgid discussion about categorical imperatives over here! Let’s have a discussion about my turgid COCK, and I spray so much cum in ya mout’ it looks like ya teeth are melting, OH! Hickory dickory dock, death is my greatest fear…”
AOW!
“But I always thought of Dice as much as an actor as a stand up, if not more. He’s definitely a performer’s comic (as opposed to a writer’s comic) and he was basically playing a character every time he was onstage.”
So are you saying you haven’t seen “Brainsmasher…A Love Story”? Jesus man,c’mon
He really expanded his range in Ford Fairlane.
His dirty limericks have really gone to shit lately:
“Deyah once was dis Jew from New Yawk-
Who hiyahed me ta be in his movie, ensurin’ I didn’t staht doin’ anotha reality show. I got nothin’ but nice things ta say about dis guy”
Jack and Jill went up a hill
To fetch a pail of water
Jack was a hound, made Jill go down,
And then Jack fucked his daughter.
OH!!!
A yo, I fucked Hannah and all huh sistahs.
Whats the over/under on there ever being a post about Woody Allen on this site that doesn’t reference “turgid discussions about categorical imperatives”? I think it was funny the first time, but I’m not even sure anymore.
“So in this scene, me an’ Gertrude Stein, we go see this Hemingway guy, and he gives us a book annnnn… I dunno, she kinda likes it, I think it’s okay, then we laugh a little and I fuck Gertrude Stein in the mouth.”
Damn it Vince, you got your befuddled ellipses in my chocolate!
“it opens June 22nd, starring Alec Baldwin, Ellen Page, Jesse Eisenberg, and Greta Gerwig”
I wonder which one of these people will play the Woody Allen surrogate. Hmmm. Usually the women can be eliminated, and Alec Baldwin is certainly not a “categorical imperative” kind of guy. I guess that just leaves…the neurotic stammering jewish guy?! WHOA!!!
I don’t know. Ellen Page can be pretty convincing as a young man with the right make up and hair cut. That’s what makes it so awkward for me when I jerk off to her pictures.
Andrew Dice Clay looks like John Stewart on an all-pizza diet.
I’m 25 and I can’t even pretend like I know who Andrew Dice Clay is.
This movie, whatever it is, is going to be extremely profane and full of crude humor and foul language. They are two of my favorite stand up comedians, but that will probably translate to a bad movie. Admittedly, CK was pretty funny in Invention of Lying, but then that was not a very good movie, so I am not very optimistic.
Dude, one more boring comment you use to plug your own link and I’m banning you.
KATE BLANCHET HUH? …IM GONNA BE INTRODOOSENER TO MY TALL DARK STRANGA IFYANOWATAMEAN HIKORY DICKORY DOCK OOOOOWWWWWWW
CK and DICE CLAY!! Really. Woody still fucks young Asians. Good for him. But Soon ye is ugly.
