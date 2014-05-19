Yes, A ‘Godzilla’ Sequel Is Already In The Works

Everyone knows that studios aren’t really interested in “movies” anymore, and what really gets their boners firm is a “franchise,” a group of related movies they can pump out and get a snoot full of that sweet ancillary revenue. So with Godzilla earning $196 million its first weekend out, a sequel was all but inevitable. And it was confirmed to Deadline yesterday. Nature finds a way.
As for possible subject matter, there was a Mothra reference in the film, which seems like an obvious direction for a sequel. MTV spoke to screenwriter Max Borenstein:
And what about a certain Easter Egg in the movie? During one scene, briefly glimpsed in the foreground is an empty aquarium with an open chrysalis. A marking on masking tape notes that the occupant of the tank was named Mothra.
“I can’t say the Mothra Easter Egg is an indication of any specific plans for Mothra, though everyone has a fondness – I know I speak for Gareth, and I speak for Legendary – everyone has a great fondness for all the Toho characters,” Borenstein said.
The Mutos rampaged around Earth looking for nuke food, maybe Mothra will flap around eating up all the wool factories until someone covers them with cedar planks (apparently moths hate cedar, I learned that at Bed Bath). Sounds fun, but it may be tough to pull off the sort of slow build that made this Godzilla reasonably enjoyable, now that the characters all know about monsters. They’ll have to write it without the “discovery” angle.
In the meantime, I think we all know who the real “alpha predator” is around these parts. BANAAAAAA! BAAAANAAAA! (*stomps around apartment, knocks over coffee table*)
ASIAN ROOMMATE: Leave him be, he’s restoring balance to the world.
BANAAAAA! (*pukes in cat’s mouth*)
Another Godzilla movie? I can’t see it. It’s been done, what else can you possibly do?
*checks IMDB, discovers there have been DOZENS of Godzilla movies*
Oh, nevermind.
With the new one there is technically 25 Godzilla movies. And yes I am counting the 1998 Matthew Broderick vehicle which made everyone want to nuke Japan again.
BAAAANNAAAAA indeed.
booooooooo
As long as we FINALLY get an updated version of Sean P. Puff Diddy Daddy Comb’s “Come With Me,” I’m good… Uh huh yeeh.
Everybody shits on P-Diddy, but no-one remembers that Rage Against the Machine also contributed a (much, much better) song to the Godzilla 1998 soundtrack:
[www.youtube.com]
“No Shelter” was the only reason I bought that soundtrack back in ’98… And, yes, I still own it. Don’t tell anyone.
Godzilla, pure motherfuckin killa. Nice.
Haha, the Rage song was great because it was actually making fun of Godzilla. Referred to it as “pure filler” to keep our eyes off the real killer. You know ..cus we’re all stupid and shit.
@Nickjaa – You mean BAAANAAAA!
For the sequel Godzilla will have three very unlikely but charming companions. The Kia Soul Hamsters!
All mocapped by Deep Roy, who consulted with Andy Serkis to get the true “Kia Soul” of the hamsters.
Personally, I can’t believe how great a job they did with the new kaiju in this ‘Godzilla’ movie. Awesome concept of eating radioactivity to survive and having a male and female monster for Godzilla to stop is pretty creative after 25 freaking movies. I also like that they went back to good guy Godzilla… because let’s be serious; if i’m watching one of these movies, i care FAR MORE about the big guy than the stupid human race.