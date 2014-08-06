‘You Farted During Boyhood’ Is Our New Favorite Craigslist Missed Connection

This Craigslist Missed Connection post out of Los Angeles combines Richard Linklater’s Boyhood and a well-timed fart, so it might as well be engraved in stone set atop an obelisk in the center of the FilmDrunk wheelhouse. Take this with a grain of salt however, because Boyhood‘s soundtrack included Coldplay and it’s easy to get confused.
You Farted During “Boyhood” – mw4m (Pasadena)
There we were, just enjoying a nice quiet Saturday night at the movies. A slow mover, Linklater’s “Boyhood.” Some popcorn. A few sodas. Nothing really happens in the film, we found. For about 90 minutes or so we stare listlessly at the screen. It’s a thinking man’s film, I say. Beautifully shot. It’s about life, and death and relationships and things of that nature. Just then, at a brief, carefully-timed cinematic pause in dialogue, an enormous fart from somewhere in the back pierces an otherwise silent movie theatre. It had the impact of a baseball bat hitting a leather couch, or George Foreman working the heavy bag. Whack. Loud, deep and masculine.The seat cushion heroically absorbed most of the blow, but not enough that each and every person in the movie theatre instantly burst into nervous laughter. The laughter continued for what felt like a good 5 minutes, until tears streamed down our faces. Even well after the blast, we quietly chuckled to ourselves with a ‘remember the time that guy farted in the movie theatre’ gleam in our eyes. And just like that, with a soft chuckle and a deep breath, we were back into the film. Things happened, people drove around Texas, relationships came and went, there was crying, there was hope. It was as if we had all forgotten about the fart that had brought us together that night. As the sun began to set on screen, the teenage boy, no longer a boy, transitions into an adult, before our very eyes, and looks, intently, lustfully into a young girls eyes, as if to lean in for a kiss, and braaaaaaap. Another fart from the back row, like two giant hands clapping together, and the screen goes dark, roll credits. We decided, after laughing our way out of the theatre, and all the way home, that this was the best movie that we had ever seen. I imagine the lone fartist sauntering off into the sunset. His work here done.
If only I could say thank you, kind sir. You are truly a master of your craft.
Pee yew! Get a stall, Richard Stinklater!
My buddy Joe once told me a story about how he went home with this girl, and they were hooking up and he got up to use the bathroom. When he came out she told him she was a size queen, and that she could tell by the sound of his stream hitting the toilet that he wasn’t sufficiently hung and she kicked him out. I always thought that was delightfully bizarre, and between that and the description of the “deep and masculine fart” here, I really like the idea that someone could fall in love based on the sound of a fart. “Please, anyone, have you heard this fart? It was a deep, loud thwack, with an intoxicating resonance. Have you heard it? I must find him.”
It’s true though, some farts do sound impressive. Heroic, even. I was standing in a bathroom the other day and watched an elderly Asian man enter a stall. He proceeded to cut a fart so brassy and bellicose that I considered applauding.
Kevin James gets around.
This reminded me of the time I went to Shreck 3 and a kids next to me farted, and that was the high point of the movie.
I farted during “Edge of Tomorrow” but I was alone in the theater :(
In college, during those few instances when I was able to somehow get laid, my roommate used to sneak up to my bedroom door, press his ass against it, and proceed to peel off the sharpest farts I’ve ever heard.
Nothing makes a woman feel more turned-on than some dude laughing at farts, mid-coitus.
(* Borat voice *) MY WIFE… and I saw The Dark Knight in IMAX at the Udvar Hazy museum outside DC. We almost got smoked out of the theatre by a large Indian family a row down that kept farting through the film.
Slightly ashamed by how hard I laughed reading this article and then through the comments. In some ways, we never grow up.
There’s something really poignant about dropping a loud, room clearing fart during a movie about Boyhood.
The fun ends when poignant becomes piquant.
cloying, even.
I farted constantly through an entire Michael Bay movie. No one ever heard them.
Something something gay sex joke about Vince standing around men’s rooms.
The butt trumpet always wrenches tears of joy from my soul
Vince always has the best stories that you don’t find on other blogs. This is important stuff and no one else is reporting it.
In high school I was taking pre-calculus and the teacher asked a particularly difficult question to the class. While we were all trying to figure it out, I leaned a little out of my seat and accidentally ripped the loudest fart of my life. The whole class erupted in laughter as I slunk down in my seat bright red. When the teacher asked why none of us were paying attention, the most popular kid in class managed to say in between fits of laughter “Because TexasRanger farted.”
Didn’t get laid that year either
I farted once on the set of Blue Lagoon.
*SLAP*
*slap
In my college my friend tried to do a side lean, sneak release and let loose a full on A-bomb. But instead of turning red and slinking down, he slowly, heroically, some would say majestically raised his hand to fully claim his splendid work.
My most memorable movie experience was seeing Flubber (fuck you, I was 8) and sitting in front of a mid-aged redneck couple with a lady who looks like the drunk, no pants teacher from yesterday. Anyways, she was narrating the whole movie to him and that was far more entertaining than that god-awful movie.
Also, if a woman is truly a size queen, seems like she could save herself a lot of trouble by inspecting the goods before going through all the trouble of taking them home. I mean, the very few times that I had a touchy feely girl at a bar are some of the best nights of my life.
CAn someone explain to me why there is a picture of Hootie on the border of my page? Where are the blowfish?
Loaves and Blowfishes. Also, you may be a racist.
This post became a fart story share-along real quick.