Your 2012 Oscars Drinking Game

This being a site dedicated to making fun of movies (“making fun,” not “ridiculing,” minor but important distinction) called “FilmDrunk,” Oscars night drinking games are kind of our “thing.” We’ve a storied tradition of creating Oscars drinking games around these parts. While I don’t expect you to care about the Oscars – what super old, super white dudes think about movies is of limited importance to anyone who can make their own decisions – but if you are going to watch, you might as well make some fun of it. And what better way to have fun than to get mega super butthoused? (If any recovering alcoholics are reading this, just pretend you didn’t read that – keep on keepin on, brah. Just convert all drinking instructions below to push-ups).
So here it is, our official drinking game.
DRINK FOR BRITISH ROYALTY
- Take TWO drinks any time you see a shot of actual Knights Dame Judi Dench, Michael Caine, Anthony Hopkins, Ben ‘Special K’ Kingsley, Christopher Lee, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Helen Mirren
- Take ONE drink for fictional royals Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett
DRINK FOR AMERICAN ROYALTY
- ONE drink for shots of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie
Le DRINK FOR THE FRENCH (sorry)
- ONE drink for Michel Hazanavicius, Jean Dujardin, Berenice Bejo – basically anyone involved with The Artist.
ONE DRINK FOR PRONUNCIATION TROUBLE (see: Wahlberg, Mark)
- See above.
ONE DRINK FOR SUBTLY PRETENTIOUS TURNS OF PHRASE
- Any time someone says “cinema” instead of “film”
- Any time someone refers to a famous person by first name only – i.e., referring to Martin Scorsese as “Martin,” “Marty,” etc.
- CHUG YOUR DRINK any time you hear the anglicized mispronunciation “an historical.”
IN MEMORIAM MONTAGE WATERFALL
- Every person in the room begins drinking when the montage begins. Moving counter-clockwise from the TV, don’t stop drinking until the person before you does.
—
ONE DRINK FOR CHARITABLE ENDEAVORS
- Any time someone reminds you of the real victims, dedicates this award to the people in ___, suggests a website to learn more about a scandal, massacre, struggle, etc.
DRINK THEM OFF, KEYBOARD CAT!
- One drink every time a winner gets interrupted by wrap-it-up music. IF they keep talking, keep drinking until they finish.
ONE DRINK FOR WHITE PEOPLE OVERCOMPENSATING
- Any time a minority actor or actress is referred to as “so brave.”
BILLY CRYSTAL
- “Jazz Man” – one drink.
- Any reference more than 10 years old – drink.
- Referencing Rob Reiner, Meg Ryan, or any bit that parodies When Harry Met Sally – Finish your drink.
SPECIAL RULES:
- Christopher Plummer in the crowd – Social. Cheers, then drink.
- Jack Nicholson in the crowd? Lighting round. Everything counts double until the next commercial break. One drink turns into two, and so forth.
—
And a reminder – we’ll be doing an Oscars live thread where we can all talk about how drunk we are. Check back Sunday for that.
UPDATE: The official Oscars live thread is now open and tipsy.
I just bought two fresh bottles of sweet tea vodka.
LET’S DO THIS, Y’ALL.
I just bought Pinnacle “Gummy” flavored vodka. Too interesting not to try.
I like your style.
There’s a Swedish Fish on the bottle.
*consults checklist*
Monocle polished. Check.
Cravat, spats freshly pressed. Check.
Farts bottled, snifter handy. Check.
LET THE GAMES BEGIN!
My Snapple bottle cap fact. Neck Ties originated in Croatia hence why they are called Cravats.
I actually learned that watching Zane Lamprey stumble his way around Croatia, singing in impromptu babershop quartets and drinking vile looking cherry liqueur on Three Sheets. I miss that show.
That was a great show; Emmy worthy.
Drinking Made Easy is pretty good too. Plus, HD.
For just the French rule I’m going to buy a bottle of Champagne to drink (it will actually be “sparkling wine” but f*ck the French and their pretentious labeling rules, America!).
drink every time the oscars aren’t on TV – my drinking game/problem
What’s the protocol for an extremely old actor awkwardly remaining on stage for an extended period of time?
I’m going to make poutine, and add 5 curds for each Oscar “The Artist” wins. Here’s to Monday moring diabetes!
Red Carpet pre-game. Drink every time someone says who designed their outfit. Drink twice every time Ryan Seacrest makes someone feel awkward. Drink three times if you see any animal actors. Finish your drink if they interview Harvey Weinstein.
We do we drink if we see the Cocaine Wizard?
I was about to lay down some serious voodoo curses on you and you’re entire family for not having Tobey Maguire in that banner pic. Then I noticed the previous post and all was right with the world again. Praise be to Lin.
ONE DRINK FOR SUBTLY PRETENTIOUS TURNS OF PHRASE
I hope Vince remembers this for his Comic-Con drinking game. I like picturing him taking a sip from his rye whiskey-filled hydration backpack every time he hears the term “graphic novel” as he stumbles around San Diego.
“CHUG YOUR DRINK any time you hear the anglicized mispronunciation “an historical.”
YOU TRYIN TO FUCKIN KILL US, MAN!? O_o
When someone mentions ‘The Help’ and the camera cuts to a random black person, break your bottle across your face.
Take two shots if the Jersey Shore crew or the Kardashians are mentioned/shown.
Take a drink every time the election is brought up.
Damn! In Norway it’s illegal to buy alcohol on a sunday so can’t join in… :(
Blue laws in Norway? GTFO! Really?
Yes, it’s illegal to buy alcohol in the stores. But you can go to pubs so there’s really not so big deal but anyway it’s expensive as fuck… Like $ 10 per beer….
Shitty… After seeing Trollhunter I was all, “Hey, that place is gorgeous. If I ever get the opportunity…” Now I dunno if it means smuggling in booze all the way from Latvia or something.
Our man Jack… it should be triple, not double. Why? Name one actor that hangs around social circles that will be missed as much as him……… See? There is none. He’s like the Jordan of actors….
Batman and robin reference
Dean!
There are at least four other movies Streep should’ve won best actress for before this one.
Good, now the cast of The Help can get back to work at Popeye’s.
Fuck you film drunk , you got me drunk as fuck. Also I was behind you in the line for Archer at comic con san Diego last year, and your gf was hot as fuck!!!!!!!
