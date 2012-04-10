Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming

THIS WEEK: Meryl Streep Gets The Death Penalty For Comatose Prostitution
Howdy folks! Don’t let the banner pic fool you, we’ve actually got some gems this week. Besides Meryl Streep’s surprising Oscar win, there’s the latest Werner Herzog doc, an artsy hooker film, Judd Nelson, Mexicans in devil costumes, and that giant killer rat movie we’ve all been waiting for.
The DVDs:
The Iron Lady
Into The Abyss
Sleeping Beauty
The Darkest Hour
King Of Devil’s Island
The Witches Of Oz
Littlerock
The Veteran
The Terror Experiment
A Bird Of The Air
Caught Inside
Pastorela
Rat Scratch Fever
Hidden
No Body Found
Trippin
Holy Shit! That’s Dunbar from the Real World at the beginning of The Terror Experiment! I guess this is what happens when movies stop being polite and start getting real (awful).
The demise of Blockbuster has ruined movies for me. No fresh faced teenie to give me the stink-eye when I rent Sleeping Beauty.
I always got the weird older guy who thought he’d be cool by pointing out how hot the actresses’ boobs are in movies. Even if I’m there with my mom. And 13. Y’know what? I’m glad that guys probably unemployed and homeless now.
“Dude, isn’t it fucked up that Even Rachel Wood is dating Marlyn Manson?”
Yeah dude, it is.
I was totally waiting for the old dude in that No Body Found trailer to say “So we’ll schedule the surgery for the 17th?”
How could you leave out Dragon Eyes, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Cung Le?
[www.middleeasy.com]
Despite your linked article, I can’t see that it has actually been released in the US. Can you find proof that it has been?
Probably not. I bet Seagal used his vast powers to delay the release.
I see the issue. Middle Easy is pretty awful for journalisming, and Dragon Eyes came out in the UK on the 9th, and won’t be in the US until May.
My apologies. I should know better than to use ME for any kind of factual information.
Do they just let anybody write articles and make photoshops for this site?
You’re an asshole and your comments are not funny, they just make you sound like a snarky, bitter little bitch. Go away.
I cannot WAIT for the porn parody of Rat Scratch Fever.