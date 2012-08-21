Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: An Open Letter To Robert De Niro

#Robert De Niro #Robert Deniro #Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming #Trailers
08.21.12 6 years ago 23 Comments
After last week’s amazing selection of  quality cinema on DVD, this week was bound to feel like a bit of a let-down, but really, it’s not all that bad.  There’s The Dictator, which was practically scientifically engineered for all of your ‘I’ll wait for the DVD’ needs.  There’s also a Jack Black flick you probably missed as well as new flicks from Robert De Niro, Jennifer Connelly, and Dolph Lundgren.  There’s a whole bunch of sincere indie dramas, an Oscar winning film, an elevator-based thriller, and a documentary about people who probably have sex less often than you do. Now that’s saying something. There’s even a zombie a-hole.

The DVDs:
The Dictator
Bernie
Freelancers
One In The Chamber
Virginia
Home Run Showdown
Let Go
A Separation
Hide Away
California Indian
Elevator
Ecstasy Of Order: The Tetris Masters
Shuffle
Children Of The Hunt
A Day Of Violence
Zombie A-Hole

Can’t remember which one of those won an Oscar?  Can’t guess which one is set on an elevator? Really?  You can’t figure that one out?  Christ, you can be dense sometimes.  Lucky for you I break it all down beginning on the next page. There’s even an open letter to Robert De Niro along with the usual Netflix streaming suggestions. You can skip to it right now by clicking here, but that’s kind of cheating unless you’re the real Robert De Niro, in which case, “Hi!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert De Niro#Robert Deniro#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming#Trailers
TAGSA DAY OF VIOLENCEA SEPARATIONBERNIEBLU RAYCALIFORNIA INDIANCHILDREN OF THE HUNTDVDECSTASY OF ORDER: THE TETRIS MASTERSELEVATORFREELANCERSHIDE AWAYHOME RUN SHOWDOWNJACKIE BROWNLET GOMAD DOG AND GLORYMEET THE PARENTSMORTON SALTNETFLIX INSTANTONE IN THE CHAMBERROBERT DE NIRORobert DeNiroroninSHUFFLETHE DICTATORTRAILERSVIRGINIAYOUR MID-WEEK GUIDE TO DVD AND STREAMINGZOMBIE A-HOLE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP