Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: An Open Letter To Robert De Niro

After last week’s amazing selection of quality cinema on DVD, this week was bound to feel like a bit of a let-down, but really, it’s not all that bad. There’s The Dictator, which was practically scientifically engineered for all of your ‘I’ll wait for the DVD’ needs. There’s also a Jack Black flick you probably missed as well as new flicks from Robert De Niro, Jennifer Connelly, and Dolph Lundgren. There’s a whole bunch of sincere indie dramas, an Oscar winning film, an elevator-based thriller, and a documentary about people who probably have sex less often than you do. Now that’s saying something. There’s even a zombie a-hole.
The DVDs:
The DVDs:
The Dictator
Bernie
Freelancers
One In The Chamber
Virginia
Home Run Showdown
Let Go
A Separation
Hide Away
California Indian
Elevator
Ecstasy Of Order: The Tetris Masters
Shuffle
Children Of The Hunt
A Day Of Violence
Zombie A-Hole
Can’t remember which one of those won an Oscar? Can’t guess which one is set on an elevator? Really? You can’t figure that one out? Christ, you can be dense sometimes. Lucky for you I break it all down beginning on the next page. There’s even an open letter to Robert De Niro along with the usual Netflix streaming suggestions. You can skip to it right now by clicking here, but that’s kind of cheating unless you’re the real Robert De Niro, in which case, “Hi!”
Jack Black in Bernie looks an awful lot like Zach Galifianakis in The Campaign. Must be the mustache.
Look at all those fancy garlands on A Day of Violence. It must be a real oscar contender this year!
I await the inevitable Shades of Grey inspired “Ecstasy of Orders: The New Masters” in my interwebs by this holiday season.
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Dolph Lundgren as rival assassins is patently unrealistic. If you needed to hire a guy to kill someone, would anyone in their right mind choose the guy from Snow Dogs if they had the option of Dolph, who I’m almost certain has actually killed a dude at least once.
Jackie Brown is that rarest of rarities, an underrated Tarantino film. In my book it’s one of his best, and De Niro is excellent in it.
What next for DeNiro, a movie with Steven Seagal? Oh wait…Machete, right. Got to say this one looks even bottom-of-the-barrel-er.
Fake DeNiro: “Hey, you mook! I got grandkids to put thru college!”
God’s Ears sounds like a lazy premise. Show me an autistic who isn’t a tapioca pudding theft away from being a boxer and THEN I’ll be impressed.
I’m just pissed they missed the obvious title, Martial Autist.
You ever want to crank up the Kenny Loggins and play a couple sets of beach volleyball, Ace, you hit me up. Fo’realz.
@Ragnarok
Now THAT would be an awesome Tony Scott tribute. Dont forget the baby oil. Or the slow mo.
Gary Farmer (Deadman, random appearances) is also in California Indian! Not that that’ll make me or anyone else more likely to watch, but rather just that I love that guy.
i liked seeking justice. I generally like nicholas cage or at least find him watchable though. january jones is a tougher sell but I didn’t find her unpleasant in it. and then it has guy pearce, Harold Perrineau, and Xander Berkeley. also i thought the plot and everything was pretty interesting.
not sure i understand the jabs at katherine heigl. i also always consider her watchable. but yeah bobby d obviously hasn’t been his old self in a while. did we expect him to to become the next godfather or what though?
Can a movie really “star” Matthew Lillard?
If you’re going to blame Deniro losing his way on a comedy then you probably need to go with the one he did where he was a wiseguy and Billy Crystal was his shrink.
Jackie Brown is good, but not because of Deniro. It’s just an ensemble that works.
Ronin f’n rules. I’ve seen this everytime it comes on cable.
But yes, he is being lazy. I imagine you make a buttload of money for a film where you don’t have to do stunts, learn karate, or even look like you’re physically fit–it starts to be appealing.
I won’t say that Analyze This is a good movie, but I do stand by the statement that most people see Meet The Parents as the turning point in his career -maybe because in Analyze This he was still playing a ‘De Niro’ type. At any rate, one is streaming and one isn’t so the choice on where to place blame was easy.
I watched Casino the other day and had this eerie feeling that it was a completely different actor.
Clearly you have not seen The Adventures of Rock and Bullwinkle, his first AND last good role.
Seeking justice wasn’t that bad! The plot was pretty great, good solid action and one of Nic Cage’s better parts in a while.
Deniro, Red Lights, its all gonna be ok. If they fixed the ending from Sundance, its gonna be the best we’ve seen from him in a while.
You gotta admit though, Ed Harris as the fictitious baby is pretty fucking impressive.
Damn you and your ability to point out my poor syntax!
Did everyone forget that snoozer he did with Eddie Murphy where they play actors?
Showtime, and sadly no. No, I have not forgotten. It was post-Meet The Parents, so my assertions still apply.