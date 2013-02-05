Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Alex Cross Is So Undercover

The DVDs:
Flight
Alex Cross
Here Comes The Boom
Celeste And Jesse Forever
A Late Quartet
Deadfall
So Undercover
Mafia
You May Not Kiss The Bride
Yelling To The Sky
In Our Nature
Side By Side
Little White Lies
Caught On Tape
Toys In The Attic
The Bouquet
The Dynamiter
The Solomon Bunch
Baby Geniuses And The Mystery Of The Crown Jewels
The Whole Truth
Want to know which movie is about talking babies? Continue reading to find out. Intrigued by the The Dynamiter? Well then, continue reading. Already recognize titles like So Undercover and want to head straight to the Netflix page? Click the link above and this week nobody will hold it against you, but if you do you’ll never know about Rob Schneider and the bicycle bell sound effect.
I have watched Hot Rod multiple times. It’s absurd, but I find it hilarious
I agree. Danny Mcbride has some great lines in it.
“Yoo-hoo, shit heads, I found this bag of fireworks in the men’s restroom. Would you guys like to light them off?”
Hot Rod is criminally underrated. It’s worth it just for the sequence where Bill Hader takes acid and makes Samberg drive him to the hospital
“Hey you look really pretty tonight.”
“What did you say?”
“Uh…I said you look really shitty” *runs off*
That was great
Uh yeah, Mary and Max, Australia, holy f*ck check yourself.
Usually I don’t make it past the 3rd page on these, but this time I didn’t even need to read after the jump.
I enjoyed Celeste and Jesse Forever. I however keep calling it Celeste and Jess Forever and then imagine a movie where Rashida Jones is in a lesbian relationship.
Also I think Chris Messina is cool and I don’t care who knows it.
He’s definitely cool. Solid movie, as well.
@Nussy – Rashida Jones IS in a lesbian relationship (with Zooey Deschanel) in Our Idiot Brother.
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead has been recommended to me as being full of naked Marisa Tomei.
That is by far the best thing about the movie. The rest of it is an utter disaster, from an asinine plot to absurd, pointless violence and one of the worst endings I’ve seen in a while.
The trailer for The Solomon Bunch oddly omits all the scenes where those 5 adorable kids chop a bunch of babies in half because, you know, “King Solomon did it?”
Before the devil knows you’re dead is amazing.
in that write up of Deadfall I thought I read “Banana and Wilde,” and was pissed that someone had beaten me to that Monkey/banana buddy cop movie I’d been writing for the past 10 years.
Mafia has the worst haircuts I’ve seen in awhile. By the end of the trailer, I thought it was Black Dynamite 2.
These posts have made me realize the astounding number of horrible movies with semi-big stars that have tiny releases or just end up going straight to DVD. Also, the hell is wrong with Jon Voight? Maybe he really is hard up for cash.
Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels is a thinly veiled reference to the real mystery of puberty.
Chris Nolan’s shrill accent and demeanor were some of the best clips in Side By Side. I love that nut. It’s worth seeing for the rest of it, too, if you’re at all interested in the technology of shooting a film. Gave me a new respect for David Lynch, which is difficult to do since I don’t like anything he has ever done beyond Louie this past season.
I’m always filled with anguish and reflecting at my vacation house. It’s the perfect place for my white people problems.