Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Another Excuse To Use That Gina Carano GIF

It’s a pretty light week for new DVDs, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have things to discuss. Besides Gina Carano, we’ve got two mainstream releases none of you will ever want to see, Sean Astin, Thor (presumably) not at a bus stop, the greatest generation, their good-for-nothing twink grandsons, Eric Roberts, and a bunch of pissed off animals.
The DVDs:
Haywire
New Year’s Eve
Joyful Noise
W./E.
And They’re Off…
Cirkus Columbia
Hell At My Heels
Thunderstorm: Return Of Thor
Surviving D-Day
1313: Bermuda Triangle
The Dead Want Women
Rise Of The Animals
Sphere is that movie about Sharon Stone uncrossing her legs and showing her cooter, right?
Sphere is one of my favorite Crichton books. Has kind of an old-school, Gene Roddenberry sort of feel to it. The movie eats dick, though.
Agreed on both counts. Of course I haven’t read the book since about 1995 and haven’t seen the movie since it was in theaters.
W.E has one of the girls from One Flew Over the Sucker Punch.
M-m-ust re-sis-ttt… fuck it, I’m a goner.
“After a brutal massacre the cabin is bathed in the blood and gruesome remains of deer and teenage girl.”
A typical weekend for Ted Nugent in the 80s.
“An ancient evil is unleashed…” Yeah, by a guy with GLASSES. Fuck, how do people get away with making such shit movies like that Thunderstorm Thor crap? I’m in the wrong business.
To be fair, Dolly Parton was nominated for song-writing. So your point about the Academy Awards losing their prestige is faulty. Until you realize Queen Latifah was nominated for acting, then…well…good point.