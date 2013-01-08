Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Check Out Judge Dredd's Frankenweenie

The DVDs:
Dredd
Frankenweenie
House At The End Of The Street
Hit & Run
Stolen
Guns, Girls, And Gambling
Touchback
That’s What She Said
Stella Days
Now Is Good
Brooklyn Brothers Beat The Best
Collaborator
Compliance
Excuse Me For Living
Jack & Diane
Ghoul
Hansel & Gretel
Pathfinders: In The Company Of Strangers
The Wise Kids
A Dangerous Place
Want to know which flick’s all about guns, girls, and gambling? Continue reading. At least one of these films features time travel. The only way to know which one (or ones) is to continue reading. Of course you can skip straight to the Netflix streaming suggestions by clicking the link above, but then you’d be breaking that New Year’s resolution you made about reading more things more often, and nobody wants to give up on their resolutions yet.
Wow, what a blockbuster week! *tumbleweed blows down the street* The only one of these I’d watch voluntarily is Dredd, and I’ve already seen that. Oh, and if someone wants to make a gif of Jennifer Lawrence running in slo-mo while wearing a tank top, I’d probably look at that for a while.
I am disappointed that The Wise Kids is not a Bugsy Malone-style remake of Goodfellas (i.e. with an all-child actor cast).
Dredd was pretty damn kick-ass – Give it a shot.
Dredd is more of an 80’s action movie throwback than Expendables 1 and 2.
Agreed. Was a helluva ride, and what the Expandables should have been. Damn you CGI blood!
I watched it last night and enjoyed the hell out of it. Added bonus: probably the only movie where you can watch Game of Thrones’ Cersei punch The Wire’s Avon!
Fun fact: Hollow Man has a sequel, Hollow Man 2, starring Christian Slater as an invisible assassin.
IMHO, avoid House At The End of The Street. It’s just terrible.
Archer’s Season 3 comes out today. Is a DVD. Is Superior to anything else listed.
I hope it goes on Netflix today too…been dying for this.
i see Morton Salt is still operating under the 10 year old assumption that Dax Shepard still sucks despite being pretty great in Parenthood
I see you are operating under the assumption that I’ve seen more than the awful pilot episode of that TV show. I asked if I was being too hard on him, didn’t I?
and then answered your own question. you are absolutely being too hard on him, the dude is harmless at worst and underrated at best.
Well, if you have seen or do see Hit & Run, let me know how it is.
Oh i’ll see it for no other reason than kristen bell is in it.
I know dissident picked this screen name based on the fact that we disagree about almost everything, but I’ve been defending Dax Shepard as strangely likable from day one. His performance in Baby Mama is a good example, for me.
oh man i completely forgot about Baby Mama. yeah he was great in that,
and i’ve had this screen name for at least 10 years, it was picked from a Pearl Jam song.
Ahh. Still, it’s more accurate to your persona than, say, Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town.
To date I have seen nothing from him that would make me stop avoiding his films.
Well, I’m not saying I saw Hit and Run, just that he seems like an okay dude.
I’ll grant him his due for Baby Mama. I had forgotten that one. Still, it’s going to take a lot of excellent work and great word-of-mouth for me to stop thinking of him as the guy from Punk’d. I also think his name is stupid, and well that may not be fair, it does color my attitude towards him.
you really should give his work in Parenthood a shot. but i enjoyed the pilot and i think the show is pretty excellent, so i may just have a different opinion from yours on it overall. he’s proven himself to be a good dramatic actor.
I could not stand the pilot. If the show is more of that, I’ll pass.
watch Lets Go to Prison and all hate will be justified. That guy is the fucking worst.
as bad as that movie may be (i haven’t seen it), i have to assume the genius Bob Odenkirk hired him for a reason.
I used to watch Parenthood and really did enjoy it until the show started focusing more on the teenage daughters and the Asperger’s kid. I know that they probably tried really hard to make the experience of raising kids as realistic as they could, but holy hell, they were fucking annoying.
they hardly focus on them anymore.
I liked Let’s Go To Prison (Michael Shannon was the leader of the Aryan Brotherhood!) Of course, I also liked The Brothers Solomon though, so I should be quiet
Dredd was good, god dammit! All 3 of us in the theater at the time said so.
Also I have a pathological hatred of Dax Sheppard. He’s one of those people I’d punch on sight out of reflex. Like my mother-in-law.
Seeing The Raid: Redemption only a few weeks before Dredd really ruined Dredd for me. The plots were very similar for a good chunk of the movie and TRR was too skull thumpingly awesome for Dredd to overcome that fact. Seriously, if you don’t get a headache from the violence boner TRR is sure to induce – you are not a man.
I am still waiting to rewatch so i dont hulk out and destroy a random apt complex. that movie is awesome. Dredd was pretty good too , just not a good idea to watch after TRR .
The Raid was indeed amazing. But, I thought that Dredd was enough of a different beast that there was no need to compare the two. I originally saw The Raid at a film festival, and the only thing that annoyed me when I watched the American release was the new soundtrack. All the stupid fucking dubstep during the fight scenes was really distracting.
Whenever Hollywood needs a trusty old Irishman they always go to the Galician Spaniard known as Martin (Estevez) Sheen. I love it.
Dredd is one mean SOB and takes no prisoners. Go action for sure!!
Touchback, aka Touchback: The Time Traveling Brett Favre Story Minus the Dick Pics
Now I feel bad for Kurt Russell.
” . . . replace Melissa Leo with the horny grandma from Who’s The Boss . . . ”
Holy shit, she’s still alive? Long Live Mona!