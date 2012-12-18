Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Clint Eastwood Has Total Recall Of The Last 10 Years

Well friends, it’s an absolutely crazy time for new DVDs.  With both Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Tuesdays, the whole Tuesday release schedule has been messed up. We’ve got a ton of movies coming out today, but there’s also a handful coming out this Friday, but don’t worry because I’m covering all of them.  Besides Total Recall and the latest Clint Eastwood flick (as an actor if not director), we’ve got flicks with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Gere.  We’ve got Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey’s ass.  There’s the latest Resident Evil flick, that movie about college singing groups, and so much more.  There’s sleepwalkers and motocross bikers and paralyzed guitarists.  We’ve even got  evil robots and the latest flick from Spike Lee!

The DVDs:
Total Recall
Trouble With The Curve
Premium Rush -available Friday, 12/21
Arbitrage -available Friday, 12/21
Killer Joe -available Friday, 12/21
10 Years
Resident Evil: Retribution -available Friday, 12/21
Pitch Perfect
Liberal Arts
The Good Doctor
Sleepwalk With Me
Red Hook Summer -available Friday, 12/21
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Bro’
Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet
Forced To Fight
Fred & Vinnie
The Frozen
The New Republic
Android Insurrection

Streaming: Check out your choices here.

Holy cow, that’s a lot of movies hitting DVD this week. But wait, there’s more! Three flicks have decided to buck the trend of coming out when people are actually shopping, so here’s a quick breakdown of the three movies coming out in the next two weeks as well:  The people behind the abysmally reviewed Bradley Cooper flick, The Words, have tried to bury it by releasing it on Monday, December 24.  They are right to do it, and we should honor their desire to have their movie forgotten.  Instead of seeing that,  hold out for another week until Monday, December 31st.  New Year’s Eve sees the release of Looper. I thought it was great, and Vince’s review gave it an ‘A-‘.  If that isn’t your cup of tea, Cosmopolis comes out on New Year’s Day. Vince’s review gave it a ‘C’, but it’s from David Cronenberg, who is awesome, so who gives a f*ck what Vince says?  He hates everything, Looper excluded. If your New Year’s resolution is to watch less DVDs, click on that streaming link above to go straight to your Netflix resolution loophole, but to be honest, you’ve chosen a very strange resolution, and you could still read about the DVDs, even if you never plan on watching them.  Hell, I don’t plan on watching most of them either.

