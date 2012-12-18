Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Clint Eastwood Has Total Recall Of The Last 10 Years

The DVDs:
Total Recall
Trouble With The Curve
Premium Rush -available Friday, 12/21
Arbitrage -available Friday, 12/21
Killer Joe -available Friday, 12/21
10 Years
Resident Evil: Retribution -available Friday, 12/21
Pitch Perfect
Liberal Arts
The Good Doctor
Sleepwalk With Me
Red Hook Summer -available Friday, 12/21
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Bro’
Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet
Forced To Fight
Fred & Vinnie
The Frozen
The New Republic
Android Insurrection
Holy cow, that’s a lot of movies hitting DVD this week. But wait, there’s more! Three flicks have decided to buck the trend of coming out when people are actually shopping, so here’s a quick breakdown of the three movies coming out in the next two weeks as well: The people behind the abysmally reviewed Bradley Cooper flick, The Words, have tried to bury it by releasing it on Monday, December 24. They are right to do it, and we should honor their desire to have their movie forgotten. Instead of seeing that, hold out for another week until Monday, December 31st. New Year’s Eve sees the release of Looper. I thought it was great, and Vince’s review gave it an ‘A-‘. If that isn’t your cup of tea, Cosmopolis comes out on New Year’s Day. Vince’s review gave it a ‘C’, but it’s from David Cronenberg, who is awesome, so who gives a f*ck what Vince says? He hates everything, Looper excluded. If your New Year’s resolution is to watch less DVDs, click on that streaming link above to go straight to your Netflix resolution loophole, but to be honest, you’ve chosen a very strange resolution, and you could still read about the DVDs, even if you never plan on watching them. Hell, I don’t plan on watching most of them either.
I don’t know if “Christ Pratt” was intentional, but it should be.
It wasn’t. I did the same thing with “Christ Kattan” a while back. I’m going to leave it, if only for your amusement.
So Trouble with the Curve is a baseball movie? I thought it was a rom-com about Peyronie’s disease.
I take umbrage tone on Jason Becker.
That’s a whole lot of movies I won’t be watching. Except maybe Android Insurrection when it hits SyFy.
Especially since my copy of Miami Connection arrived yesterday.
“LANGUAGE: Butt.”
This is the most delightful thing I’ve read all day. I think I’m just going to be repeating it at random moments for the next week or so.
I just added Killer Joe to my Netflix Q. I love a nice full bush
Apparently its just a merkin…
Come for the bush (heh) and stay for the movie, because it’s pretty great.
fuckin merkins…so deceiving,,i heard it was great. it was only playing in one theatre in east hipster bumfuck so i never got there
In The Fighter its the older brother that is the screw up, so now you have a movie you can relate to :)
That’s true, but Wahlberg loves his brother in that movie, so I’m back to not relating.
Godfather. The classic older brother fuck up AND he has him killed in part 2
Many people hate remakes because of their cynicism. The original Arnold movie was supposed to be a stupid action movie with hot chicks and violence. It didn’t pretend to be anything else. Not many people are actually committed fans of Total Recall, in the way that people are fans of Lord of the Rings or Star Trek. It does piss people off though when studios intentionally make shitty movies to extract money from people. It’s the difference between Kelly’s Heroes and Pearl Harbor. It’s the difference between Dumb & Dumber and The Hangover II.
Bug was kind of hard to watch, mostly because of Shannon’s amazing performance.
The Beguiled gives Hard Candy a run for its money and you don’t have to put up with Ellen Page’s forehead. Genuinely creepy.