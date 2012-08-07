Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Dr. Seuss’ Cornucopia Of Christian Cinema

It’s Tuesday and therefore it is time to examine this week’s new DVDs. First off, there are brand new 25th Anniversary Edition Blu-rays of Full Metal Jacket and Spaceballs. To be perfectly honest, that’s where your attention should be this week. As for my attention, both of those films have already been on DVD/Blu-ray (in previous editions) for a while so they aren’t really considered new, and therefore won’t be mentioned in this post again. As for truly new DVDs, obviously there’s The Lorax, but there’s also Robert Pattinson, Bob Marley, Vinnie Jones, and several new Christian flicks. There’s a Wizard of Oz movie that doesn’t seem to have a wizard or take place in Oz, there’s some sexy sisters, and a sequel that really isn’t. All that and all your favorite comic book heroes and villains -assuming you like Thor, Spider-man, and Bane.
The DVDs:
The Lorax
Bel Ami
Marley
Girlfriend
Blue Like Jazz
Yellow Rock
The Liquidator
Warriors Of The Rainbow: Seediq Bale
After The Wizard
Mary Marie
Loving The Bad Man
The Rally
Youth Of Christ
Knock Knock 2
Devil Seed
Heroes & Demons
Aching to know which flick has Vinnie Jones in it? Want to know what Loving The Bad Man is all about? Keep reading to find out. Otherwise, the Netflix picks are here, but realize that they won’t bring you any closer to the Lord.
God Bless America also popped up on Netflix and Warrior is also available again. I haven’t seen either of them, but they both are FilmDrunk recommendations if I recall correctly.
Ending to Warrior is bullshit
God Bless America is atrocious. Don’t waste your time.
God bless America is awesome. Actually every Bobcat movie has been good.
Okay, I’m pretty sure that using Thor and Social Network clips in your “trailer” violates about 17 different copyright laws. You can’t claim fair use if you’re using someone else’s material to sell your own product.
Also, I’m pretty sure this was written by a Japanese ESL student. “New and star-driven title that can be a Box-office in every market. Starred by Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Andrew Garfield (Spiderman), Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes), Michael Sheen (Midnight in Paris, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) -, Kirsten Dunst (Spiderman, and the special appearance of Tom Hardy.” They should have called it “Lucky Fun Best Movie!”
the youtube host is even named “AmericaVideoFilms”.
I’m still disappointed that The Lorax wasn’t a live action film starring Danny DeVito.
I am late on this, but Car Ramrod were phenomenal yesterday and super-nice. That may have surpassed Amber and Lucky’s talk on Uproxx for greatest celebrity Q&A ever.
“Just like with the Brothers Grimm and their fairy tales, let’s start making Seuss movies that are all gritty re-imaginings of the original material.”
I’m gonna be nitpicky here, and tell you that fairy tales were originally gritty as fuck. Cinderella? The stepsisters cut off part of their feet to try to fit the glass slipper, and end up pecked to death by birds. Red Riding Hood? It was originally a werewolf and carried strong sexual overtones about men raping young girls. Giants regularly eat people. Heads get chopped off. Naked unfaithful women are rolled down the streets in barrels of nails (can’t remember what fairy tale that one’s from…). And don’t even get me started on the messed up shit in Native American fairy tales. The point is, complaints about violence in the media are bullshit.
Nobody’s arguing that point. It’s just that after over 70 years of Disney-fied fairy tales, the current trend is to ‘gritty’ them up (also to occasionally modernize them). Disney’s Snow White vs. Snow White and the Huntsman, for example.
How do you function in the real world? Your film reviews are more smug then anything Bill Maher does and I find that hard to believe. So lame.
Wait, wait, wait. Is the post lame, or am I lame, or both? Please specify my smugness. I thought I struck a balance between praising films (Bel Ami, Girlfriend,Warriors of the Rainbow) and condemning them (After the Wizard, Loving the Bad Man, Knock Knock 2). Your ‘No Pity’ hat and your no pity attitude have hurt my feelings. Nobody wants to be compared unfavorably to Bill Maher.
The Twin Peaks movie kicks ass, by the way.
Did anyone else notice that Walter Donovan (the American bad guy from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade) is in the trailer for Heroes and Demons at 1:46?
*Checks IMDB*
Holy fuck, he’s also Grand Master Pycelle from Game of Thrones. Huh. I learned something today.
Yeah, I still like Bio-Dome. I try not to say that out loud though.
It wrecks me every single time I see that leprechaun.
I saw this before I read and I thought Bio-Dome was on Instant Netflix…of course it isn’t. I had forgotten that they locked the real version in a tomb long ago, never to be released to a major viewing market.
The Last Airbender movie will give your eyes Aids. I actually really enjoyed the animated series and the flick was a Batman & Robin – level travesty.
Heroes and Demons hurts my brain. Why would someone go through the effort of compiling all those movies together? How much money could they possibly make off of it? So many questions.
That last little bit on The Terminator made me relieved that my mom isn’t the only one who made questionable decisions involving what I got to see. She showed me Psycho when I was 6 and then while I was taking a shower the next night she turned off the light and slammed the door and left me there alone. Gotta love the classics indeed.
What’s with all these christian movies lately? They look worse than any pathetic low budget horror b-movie made. The acting and production looks like the churches are broke even though we know they are loaded. I gotta watch one of them sometime for the lolz.