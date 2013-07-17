Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Evil Dead, Bullet To The Head And Erased

Morton Salt is once again away on “vacation,” as this time he’s out hunting the Sharknado. I tried to tell him that it isn’t real and was just another really awful SyFy movie, but he won’t listen or rest until he’s stopped it and saved all mankind from whirling hammerhead winds. What can I say, he’s a hero.
Anyway, we’ve got a pretty decent week for DVD and Blu Ray with the following titles new on the shelves of your local Blockbuster stores:
Evil Dead
Bullet to the Head
42
Erased
Solomon Kane
White Frog
And here are some streaming titles to consider:
The Expendables 2
Straight A’s
Atlas Shrugged II
The Ledge
I recommend 42 if you haven’t seen it already, as it was probably the best of any Jackie Robinson film made to this point. Otherwise, Bullet to the Head was delightfully stupid, as my love affair with Sylvester Stallone’s 80s action nostalgia continues in stride with his Fountain of Youth HGH use. Um, allegedly or whatever. [Vince’s Note: I don’t think you need to say “allegedly” at this point, he pretty much admits it. To his credit.]
Evil Dead
In the much anticipated remake of the 1981 cult-hit horror film, five twenty-something friends become holed up in a remote cabin. When they discover a Book of the Dead, they unwittingly summon up dormant demons living in the nearby woods, which possess the youngsters in succession until only one is left intact to fight for survival.
Should You Watch It? I normally hate horror remakes, because the process is just incredibly boring and unoriginal, but they did a pretty great job with this one. I’d still have preferred a new idea, villain and all-around scare, but this wasn’t bad.
Bullet to the Head
Based on a graphic novel, Bullet to the Head tells the story of a New Orleans hitman (Stallone) and a DC cop (Kang) who form an alliance to bring down the killers of their respective partners.
Should You Watch It? Again, it wasn’t Citizen Kane, but it’s good for laughs and really stupid violence.
Evil Dead might have been the bloodiest movie I’ve ever seen, and I loved every second of it.
Bloodiest movie ever is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
It’s a period piece.
God fucking bless you, Larry.
COW. I may stop reading for a while if this isn’t widely hailed as the best thing to happen to comments in a long time.
So . . . shall I walk you through the nomination process? Just for, like, future reference.
Atlas Shrugged. Larry Shrugged and said, “meh.”
Atlas Wanked.
My company gave us that book to read during our training program. I read it just to see what all the fuss was about. The people who actually buy into that steaming pile of horseshit scare me.
Also it’s way long. A child could understand it before he could lift it.
@evilbanker: At my last job they did something similar, and the owners and CEO turned out to be complete and utter bastards. Complete bastards. If any company gives you “Atlas Shrugged” to read during training – you should immediately give your 2 week notice and start looking somewhere else. It’ll save you a tremendous amount of aggravation in the long run. Unless of course you’re a complete bastard as well – in which case, you’ll feel right at home.
There is something very Ayn Rand about adding eat me-beat me lady Samantha Mathis to the cast. Pique my interest and disappoint me, I’m sure.
So to take this Full-Internet; bosses handing workers copies of Atlas Shrugged is like Nazis handing Jews copies of Mein Kampf. “You see guys, THIS is why you deserve what is going to happen to you.”
The worst part about that book is that it is seriously children’s level writing. Green Eggs & Ham is far more subtle. The worst part is the people who think its important and/or smart, because it’s obvious that they are retarded, and likely they, just like the protagonist were likely born with a silver spoon and simply handed their place in the world like a birth right. The book defeats its own premise on this very basis. ie If economics should be about rewarding hard work and intelligence, then the death tax should be 100%. Everyone starts even. Instead, this book is about rewarding rich people’s kids by allowing them to keep the stuff they never earned and never would have had without luck of the draw.
I guess most detractors are Moochers then. Hank Rearden wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth, neither was John Galt. The Taggerts were, but 1 had talent, the other didn’t.
The book isn’t about staying rich, its about self achievement. Dagny’s brother, (I forget his name) was born into privileged but had no talent and spent his whole life with guilt and jealousy of his sister and anyone who achieved something. He set about trying to destroy anyone with a motor in them to succeed. He wanted everyone to be equal. Anyone who has ever made something of themselves is immediately demonized and said to have on the backs of the common people.
The book was written over 60 years ago but more relevant than ever.
The book was written for people who can’t literally autofellate. Steve Jobs was deified at the height of the Occupy movement; Bill Gates and Warren Buffet don’t subscribe to this philosophy despite being two of the most successful capitalists in the history of the world. Mitt Romney, meanwhile, started with a lot, made more on the backs of people who actually created businesses and produced things, made a Randite his youthful ward and got his ass kicked as if to the manner born. You seem to hate facts like they cupped your balls in the rectory.
Yeah what was the Occupy Movement about? The participants didn’t even know. It seemed to have started as the have nots being jealous of the haves. Both Buffet and Gates have benefited financially like James Taggert by joining forces with a government that hinders capitalism. Buffet made close to 3.7 Billion in Windfall profits by helping author the TARP bailouts, which for the most part, bailed out businesses that needed to file for bankruptcy.
[www.breitbart.com]
The Occupy Movement neither occupied nor moved. They were a bunch of smelly imbeciles who were overshadowed by veneration of a fairly dickish billionaire, which was my point. That you can say both that the government hinders capitalism and helped two astronomically successful capitalists makes my brain sad. I must now ignore you so as to prevent further damage to this site. For a more stimulating conversation I shall turn to my coffee mug. “J’accuse, mug. J’accuse.”
I’m a Microsoft fanboy through and through but they made a ton of money with the NSA contracts. Buffet made billions by authoring parts of TARP. If you go along with the government, they will hook a brother up, as evident by Obama’s appointment of 19 top donors to ambassador positions and Obamacare exemptions for top donors and unions. There has always been corruption like this, but the current administration doesn’t even try to hide it.
I’m tempted to watch “The Ledge” just to see if Hunnam has anything in his acting toolbox besides “bro walk” and “nostril flare”.
Didn’t Solomon Kane come out something like three or four years ago? It was on the telly a lot a while back. Anyhooch, it’s not great, but could be moderately entertaining I guess if you’ve got nothing bettter to do.
Xbox Live had it for free a few months back (it was….a movie of some kind, I’ll give it that. Definitely filmed with cameras and actors and everything.). I feel like it’s 10 years old and still never came out somehow.
Only Kevin Bacon emerged from The Following with his reputation mostly intact, and he has three decades of good will propping him up.
I watched a trailer for Atlas Shrugged and based on the acting it seemed like a porn spoof.
Atlas Buttplugged?
“Ass” is right in there, if that helps. Or “lass,” if you’re old timey.
Well it is all about fucking over the poor and helpless.
Starring Lexi Belle as Dagney Tagged’er. James Deen as Hank Rearden.
I love how a major motion picture has an apostrophe usage error in its title. Despite what sports teams in Oakland may try to tell you, apostrophes are only used during the formation of plurals for lower-case letters, never upper-case.
A’s is an abbreviation, nothing more.
Straight A’s might have the most unbelievable premise I’ve ever heard of in a movie. No one would ever willingly go back to Shreveport
I can’t wait to watch Evil Dead.
I quite enjoyed Bullet to the head but wish the had gone with the originally planned Stallone/Thomas Jane pairing.
My wife put on Straight A’s one night and I holy shit does that suck. Ryan Phillipe’s accent is so fucking absurd, it’s about the only thing that kept my attention. That and how fat Luke Wilson is. And, Anna Paquin at one point is in a shirt where you can sort of see her nipples poking through.
RE: Bullet To the Head. Almost watchable because Khal Drago. Almost.
The axe fight was entertaining in the way it was intended. The scenes with the “impossible” to find bourbon and the magic blackberry from 8 years ago were grueling.
Still enjoyable overall. And Momoa is a better bad than good guy.
Bullet To The Head and Evil Dead were both a fucking blast.
More like Poopoo Stewart.
i don’t think i understand the ledge. so… he cares more about the people he loves because there is no afterlife?