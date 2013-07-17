Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Evil Dead, Bullet To The Head And Erased

Senior Writer
07.17.13 38 Comments
Evil Dead 1

Morton Salt is once again away on “vacation,” as this time he’s out hunting the Sharknado. I tried to tell him that it isn’t real and was just another really awful SyFy movie, but he won’t listen or rest until he’s stopped it and saved all mankind from whirling hammerhead winds. What can I say, he’s a hero.

Anyway, we’ve got a pretty decent week for DVD and Blu Ray with the following titles new on the shelves of your local Blockbuster stores:

Evil Dead

Bullet to the Head

42

Erased

Solomon Kane

White Frog

And here are some streaming titles to consider:

The Expendables 2

Straight A’s

Atlas Shrugged II

The Ledge

I recommend 42 if you haven’t seen it already, as it was probably the best of any Jackie Robinson film made to this point. Otherwise, Bullet to the Head was delightfully stupid, as my love affair with Sylvester Stallone’s 80s action nostalgia continues in stride with his Fountain of Youth HGH use. Um, allegedly or whatever. [Vince’s Note: I don’t think you need to say “allegedly” at this point, he pretty much admits it. To his credit.]

Evil Dead

In the much anticipated remake of the 1981 cult-hit horror film, five twenty-something friends become holed up in a remote cabin. When they discover a Book of the Dead, they unwittingly summon up dormant demons living in the nearby woods, which possess the youngsters in succession until only one is left intact to fight for survival.

Should You Watch It? I normally hate horror remakes, because the process is just incredibly boring and unoriginal, but they did a pretty great job with this one. I’d still have preferred a new idea, villain and all-around scare, but this wasn’t bad.

Bullet to the Head

Based on a graphic novel, Bullet to the Head tells the story of a New Orleans hitman (Stallone) and a DC cop (Kang) who form an alliance to bring down the killers of their respective partners.

Should You Watch It? Again, it wasn’t Citizen Kane, but it’s good for laughs and really stupid violence.

