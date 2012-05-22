Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: George Lucas To Harry Potter: "This Means War"

Strap yourselves in, we’ve got another heavy week for new DVDs. This week there’s the Tuskegee Airmen, Tom Hardy, Daniel Radcliffe, a senseless film, nobody’s favorite stand-up, Boy George, Iron Man’s dad, two sides of the Japanese cinema coin, a better version of Battleship, a threesome, a surprising lack of vampires and werewolves, and the worst looking DVD I have ever seen.
The DVDs:
Red Tails
This Means War
The Woman In Black
Perfect Sense
Newlyweds
Footsteps
95 Miles To Go
United
Worried About The Boy
Up All Night With Robert Downey Sr.
The Secret World Of Arrietty
Mutant Girls Squad
Metal Tornado
American Warships
Beyond
Black Cobra
The Kane Files
Uncle Kent
An Unholy Exorcism: The Devil Inside
Evil Dead Inbred Rednecks
Fly on over to the next page and find out which films you’ll want to watch. Click here for some Netflix picks that will really put some hair on your balls.
It’s like Anderson Cooper holding up that fat cat, only the cat in this photo is making its way through Lucas’ lower intestine.
Ewan McGregor and Eva Green star in this film about a chef and a scientist falling in love in the midst of an epidemic robbing people of their sensory perceptions.
Ewan McGregor brought a frankly disturbing verisimilitude to his part as the pantry sniffer.
I think he got this status by way of playing the Doctor Who, of all characters.
Brace for incoming nerd rage. If only Rihanna were here to save us.
Does it help that I did that on purpose?
Deliberate baiting is always appreciated. Getting the right mix of deliberate baits and dismissive wanks is the secret to blogging success.
Be careful, if you dismissively wank too much sometimes it leads to a deliberate ‘bate
My dad warned me about that. He said I’d come. Said it my whole life. He said one day the wank would turn deliberate. Know what else he said? He said, ‘I hope I ain’t around when that day comes. Buh!’
I think you have that backwards. I came for the titty-swords, but I stayed for the ass-chainsaw.
Robert Downey Sr.? Meh. I’d rather be up all night with Morton Downey, Jr. Zip it, you pablum-puking liberals!
And I just bought Evil Dead Inbred Rednecks. Thanks for the tip!
Radcliffe gets credit for trying (as well as for getting his dick out in Equus and taking shit from Merchant and Gervais on Extras), but he’s still a weird-looking creepster with a face made for Tim Burton movies.
Don’t know how Greg Evigan is????? BJ & The Bear?!?! My Two Dads?!?!?!?!?! Come ON!!!!
/seriously, BJ & The Bear was some kinda awesome. The late 70’s were a strange time.
[www.youtube.com]
“who” not “how”. Got me so flustered I can’t even spell.
I’m not old enough for BJ & The Bear. As for My Two Dads, even as little kid, I had taste.
I was just fuckin with ya Mort. These weekly guides are the BOMB.
What was amazing about BJ & The Bear was how they seemlessly combined the late 70’s obsession with truckers/CB radios with the wacky chimp sidekick comedy from Clint Eastwood movies.
Think nothing of it, good sir. My assertion, however, remains.
A bitter aftertaste, but still a taste of sorts.
I will be watching the shit outta Metal Tornado.
“I’m peaking over here!!”
Actually, I know Greg Evigan from the TekWar tv movies/series and Nicole De Boer from STDS9 and The Dead Zone. (adjusts nerd glasses).
Robert Downey Sr. also got 5-year-old Jr. to ask a man if he had hair on his balls. [www.youtube.com]
That’s really strange. I promise I wrote that “hair on your balls’ bit on page 1 without ever seeing this.