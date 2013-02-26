Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Getting Freaky Deaky With The Master

The DVDs:
The Master
Chasing Mavericks
How To Survive A Plague
Holy Motors
Border Run
Company Of Heroes
Freaky Deaky
The Loneliest Planet
Darnell Dawkins: Mouth Guitar Legend
The Eyes Of Thailand
500 MPH Storm
Fast Girls
My Lucky Elephant
Silent Souls
Total Retribution
Zombie Massacre: Army Of The Dead
Streaming: Check out your choices here.
The description for one of these movies includes the phrase ‘Reptilian Sex God!‘ You’ll have to continue reading to find out which one it is. There’s also a movie with both Andy Dick and Crispin Glover. If you want to know which flick that is, you know what to do, continue reading. If you’ve already seen The Master and are pretty sure everything else is crap, feel free to click the link above and skip right to this week’s streaming suggestions. You’ll miss out on some graphic video of elephants having sex, but that’s your choice to make, I guess.
Rene Russo being bent over a couch and plowed from behind by Michael Douglas > Sharon Stone’s shaved box, 24/7, 365
Jeanne Tripplehorn, man. Rene Russo? For shame, Hate Parade, for shame.
If you’re talking about Basic Instinct, Michael Douglas bent Jeanne Tripplehorn over a couch and plowed her from behind. But considering Michael Douglas’s run during the ’90’s he may have plowed Rene Russo from behind in another movie.
Fuck, sorry, Freudian Slip I suppose. Truth be told, I don’t actually know what that saying means–I think it means Googling ‘rene-russo-plowed-douglas-mullet’ with my pants around my ankles?
Russo was still lookin fine in Thomas Crown Affair, just sayin.
I’m Still Here is not good. I tried watching it on Netflix a few years ago, and I couldn’t finish it (and I rarely don’t finish a movie.)
It would’ve been good if they’d been honest about it being a joke the whole time. As a Borat movie, it could’ve been good. Joaquin is incredible at improvising with that character. But trying to turn it into some lofty think-piece about celebrity culture was not only totally cliché, it just wasn’t compelling. “Oh, you mean if a famous actor starts shitting himself and acting like a crazy person, people will stand around and gawk? Our society is so immoral, bro.”
Fun fact, Robert Mitchum’s brother, sons, and grandson – as well as ol’ Casper up there – were all actors. Bob pretty much constantly gave them shit about it.
Anyone who can make it through The Loneliest Planet wins a date with Mayim Bialik.
Fast Girls is going to get a maybe watch based on one review that starts with the Jenna Maroney of opening movie review lines: ‘ACTOR’S REVIEW.’
Follow up to nothing… what in the botox fuck happened to Sharon Stone’s face?