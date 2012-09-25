Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: I Still Haven’t Seen The Avengers

09.25.12 6 years ago 31 Comments
That’s right folks, I’m one of the few sad assh*les who haven’t seen The Avengers yet.  Why?  Because I haven’t seen Thor or Captain America, and I hear they kind of play into things, plot-wise. So why haven’t I seen those?  Because my wife wants to see them too, but she never wants to see them, if you know what I mean.  On the plus side, we just watched What To Expect When You’re Expecting, so at least I can stop worrying about that film getting ruined for me.  Enough about me though, on to this week’s DVDs.  The big news is obviously the release of The Avengers, but I feel it’s worth noting that there’s also a big, 50th Anniversary edition box set of all 22 canonical James Bond films (sorry Never Say Never Again).  The blu-ray edition is currently the only way to get nine of the flicks on blu-ray, screwing over the people who own the other 13 007 flicks on blu and don’t want to buy them all over again, which is to say nothing of Skyfall, which will surely be included in an all-new box set in a few years when the 24th Bond film is released, but I digress. As for other, actually new DVDs, this week we’ve got Batman in addition to the Avengers, there’s a few damsels in distress, a couple of Klowns, James Franco, Samuel L. Jackson -in another movie besides The Avengers, Jessica Biel, John Malkovich, both Hilary and Haylie Duff, and John Goodman.  We’ve got a badass president, and not one but two Dove Foundation approved flicks with talking dogs -oh, and one of them is Vampire Dog!

The DVDs:
The Avengers
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1
Damsels In Distress
Klown (Also available for streaming)
Vampire Dog
The Letter
The Samaritan
The Tall Man
Soldiers Of Fortune
Drunkboat
She Wants Me
388 Arletta Avenue
Deer Crossing
The Holy Roller
Golden Winter
FDR: American Badass

Admit it, you’re kind of curious about Drunkboat. Well, you know the drill.  Continue reading on the next page. Of course, you can always skip right to the Netflix page by clicking here, but if you do you’ll never find out which American Pie star is headlining the non-vampire talking dog flick.

