Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: I Still Haven’t Seen The Avengers

That’s right folks, I’m one of the few sad assh*les who haven’t seen The Avengers yet. Why? Because I haven’t seen Thor or Captain America, and I hear they kind of play into things, plot-wise. So why haven’t I seen those? Because my wife wants to see them too, but she never wants to see them, if you know what I mean. On the plus side, we just watched What To Expect When You’re Expecting, so at least I can stop worrying about that film getting ruined for me. Enough about me though, on to this week’s DVDs. The big news is obviously the release of The Avengers, but I feel it’s worth noting that there’s also a big, 50th Anniversary edition box set of all 22 canonical James Bond films (sorry Never Say Never Again). The blu-ray edition is currently the only way to get nine of the flicks on blu-ray, screwing over the people who own the other 13 007 flicks on blu and don’t want to buy them all over again, which is to say nothing of Skyfall, which will surely be included in an all-new box set in a few years when the 24th Bond film is released, but I digress. As for other, actually new DVDs, this week we’ve got Batman in addition to the Avengers, there’s a few damsels in distress, a couple of Klowns, James Franco, Samuel L. Jackson -in another movie besides The Avengers, Jessica Biel, John Malkovich, both Hilary and Haylie Duff, and John Goodman. We’ve got a badass president, and not one but two Dove Foundation approved flicks with talking dogs -oh, and one of them is Vampire Dog!
The DVDs:
The Avengers
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1
Damsels In Distress
Klown (Also available for streaming)
Vampire Dog
The Letter
The Samaritan
The Tall Man
Soldiers Of Fortune
Drunkboat
She Wants Me
388 Arletta Avenue
Deer Crossing
The Holy Roller
Golden Winter
FDR: American Badass
Admit it, you’re kind of curious about Drunkboat. Well, you know the drill. Continue reading on the next page. Of course, you can always skip right to the Netflix page by clicking here, but if you do you’ll never find out which American Pie star is headlining the non-vampire talking dog flick.
While Captain America and Thor do work thematically into The Avengers, it’s like warming up against a tee ball team to play a baseball game against the Yankees. You will understand and enjoy The Avengers fine.
Still haven’t seen Captain America. I just saw Thor this past weekend on Netflix. My comments: Natalie Portman felt out of place in Thor. Kat Dennings was adoarble. But, why doesn’t Loki use his freeze power stuff in the Avengers? Cause he has that energy ball thing? Can you tell I’m a hardcore comic book fan?
Yeeeeep. I saw Avengers before Captain America, and it was fine. I had a couple of questions about the glowing blue cube, but they didn’t really matter once stuff started blowing up.
Co-sign. Put me down as still not having seen any Marvel stuff since the first Iron Man and enjoying The Avengers just fine nonetheless. The first twenty minutes or so of fanwank namechecking was tedious nonsense, but apart from that it’s not an issue. There’s this Hulk guy, right, and he says you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry, but then he’s angry, and it’s awesome.
Spoiler alert.
You’re better off not seeing Captain America. Just watch the first 20 minutes and then imagine Raiders of the Lost Ark.
I only saw Captain America because I had questions. It’s definitely the weakest of the movies leading up to The Avengers. I could’ve just read the plot summary and moved on.
All you need to know about Captain America is there is a blue cube that generates power and Cap totes likes Brittish Dames but is too good a guy to drop his super dong on ‘er.
I’ll still end up watching all three; I’ve had Thor and Captain America sitting by the TV for a while, so it only makes sense to watch them first. What To Expect When You’re Expecting was awful, by the way.
Amazing, that’s exactly what I was expecting. How did they know?!
The origin story part of Captain America was actually pretty great and that’s the part I usually hate. The rest was a fucking montage.
SPOILER! Captain America misses his date
The 50th anniversary 007 box set includes a place holder for Skyfall – so you essentially get it get it for free when it comes out. Boom!
You still have to pay for it though, right? Still, that’s pretty nice of them.
That was an impressive amount of trolling packed into one Batman description, Mort. Well done.
Ace beat me to it. That is some solid trolling, Mr. Salt.
ROBIN’S A GIRL NOW?!
After last week’s frustration with my legitimate feelings about Indiana Jones, I couldn’t resist.
Poor Burnsey
yeah. Bravo
Is that Batman carrying an M-16?
Wasn’t expecting a Devon Sawa reference.
Am I the only one that always confuses him initially with Scott Bairstow because they were in that one movie? And so every time I see his name I think “That child molester still gets work? What the hell?”
Captain America was gay, Thor was okay,
The Avengers was long in a bad way.
I rhyme and am smart and funny.
Spike Jonze and Wes Anderson….I always think theyre the same friggin hipster.
Pool Boy is seriously amazing. It is framed as a never released movie directed by Saint James St (Street) James. So much better than I expected it to be, if in an entirely different way.
obviously you haven’t seen Bad Ass aka The Finest D-Trej Film Known To Exist
I think the only thing I found offensive about your TDKR rant was that you called Burnsy a comic book expert.
**coughSarcasmcough**
My God…so many terrible trailers. I wonder if the Resident Evil animated movie is made by the same crew that made the Final Fantasy movie?
Iron Man, The incredible Hulk > Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America. Saw IM 1 and TIH, didn’t bother with th rest. Still loved me some Avengers.
I can’t fap to Tall Man because I’m scared that when I’m about to finish the guy I’ll look up and there’ll be the guy from Phantasm leering at me. Or worse.
Haylie Duff is fourth if you remember Elmyra Duff from Tiny Toon Adventures.