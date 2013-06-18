Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Jack, Stoker, And A Bunch Of Numeric Titles

Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming is back, and just in time to run down one of the worst weeks for DVD releases in recent memory. We’ve got big-budget box-office duds like Jack The Giant Slayer, moderately-budgeted duds like Stoker, and just plain embarrassing films like Movie 43 (pictured above). This week’s not so great selections run the gamut from giants to G-strings, with everything from opera singers to exorcists in between. It’s June -who really wants to be stuck in front of the TV anyways?
The DVDs:
Jack The Giant Slayer
Stoker
Movie 43
Quartet
21 & Over
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Brass Teapot
Summoned
Divorce Invitation
The Ghastly Love Of Johnny X
Zero Killed
The G-String Horror
Streaming: Check out your choices here.
If I’m being honest, one or two of these films do actually look watchable: it really is amazing what they can do with picture and sound quality on home video these days. If you want to know which films you shouldn’t skip, continue reading on the next page. On the other hand, if you’ve already seen The Brass Teapot, feel free to hop on over to the Netflix Instant suggestions by clicking the link above, but if you do you’ll never know which film I think might hold some promise.
Do you have any sites available that list the new titles that are arriving? Is there any schedule to it, or do they just plop stuff on there whenever they want?
If you’re going to watch Oldboy, don’t watch it on Netflix. It’s a dub, and the dub is appalling. Not sure about the other three.
Netflix has gotten increasingly secretive about what titles are and aren’t available for streaming because of all the backlash they got when they had to lose the last batch of streaming titles.
Amazon Prime has Oldboy subbed, as it should.
So.. not Stoker Ace, with Burt Reynolds as a stunt-vampire?
I just asked Mrs. Scorpio when her lady vengeance starts – she seemed confused, then angry, then sad.
It’s not a movie, but they’re going to have a new John Hodgman standup special starting on Thurs. So that’s fun.
I understand why people may not have liked Stoker, but personally I thought it was brilliant. The cinematography was stunning.
Thanks Morton. I appreciate and value you.
And I cherish and honor our friendship.
Wow, an article mention. I feel so famous.
I’m glad you approve.
Typical Jewish response. Pfft.
Kevin McCarthy is still alive?! Awesome! He’s also he scared shit grandpa from the Twilight Zone movie. I love that guy
Sorry, dude. He died almost three years ago. The movie’s been in the can for a while, I guess.
Damn. I was pleasantly suprised to think he was still alive.
I don’t know what’s real anymore.
*calls dealer
*chases dragon
At least Quartet isn’t a prequal to Quintet.
Jersey Shore Lingerie Massacre is pretty bad…seriously watch the trailer but that G String Horror is some next level sh*t.
“Quartet” is enjoyable and a lovely showcase for countless actors, singers and musicians not as well known as the five stars billed above the title. But the plot is incredibly slight; “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” was “Inception” in comparison.
I was going to use my real name, but then I asked myself, “Just how good will this look on a resume?”
Try having a real name that everyone assumes is fake, just because you were born seventh out of seven and your parents said, “Fuck it. People have been daring us to do it, let’s just do it already. The kid won’t mind, and maybe we’ll get free salt for life.”
Wait, wait, wait. You’re telling me Vince Mancini is a real name?
Even stranger: Ashley Burns – real name.