Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Jack, Stoker, And A Bunch Of Numeric Titles

Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming is back, and just in time to run down one of the worst weeks for DVD releases in recent memory. We’ve got big-budget box-office duds like Jack The Giant Slayer, moderately-budgeted duds like Stoker, and just plain embarrassing films like Movie 43 (pictured above). This week’s not so great selections run the gamut from giants to G-strings, with everything from opera singers to exorcists in between. It’s June -who really wants to be stuck in front of the TV anyways?

The DVDs:

Jack The Giant Slayer

Stoker

Movie 43

Quartet

21 & Over

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Brass Teapot

Summoned

Divorce Invitation

The Ghastly Love Of Johnny X

Zero Killed

The G-String Horror

Streaming: Check out your choices here.

If I’m being honest, one or two of these films do actually look watchable: it really is amazing what they can do with picture and sound quality on home video these days. If you want to know which films you shouldn’t skip, continue reading on the next page. On the other hand, if you’ve already seen The Brass Teapot, feel free to hop on over to the Netflix Instant suggestions by clicking the link above, but if you do you’ll never know which film I think might hold some promise.