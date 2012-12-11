Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Jeremy Renner Eats Matt Damon’s Table Scraps

We’re getting closer to Christmas, and Hollywood has something for everyone to stuff in their stocking this week, assuming everyone wants The Bourne Legacy, Ted, or Ice Age: Continental Drift. If those titles don’t get you excited, there are plenty of other options that didn’t get the theatrical releases those films did. We’ve got flicks with Jesse Eisenberg and James Van Der Beek. We’ve got films about child sex-slaves and shaving and puppeteers. There’s bigfoots and zombies and hipsters and hobbits. There’s even a film so FilmDrunk-approved, its theatrical run was literally presented by FilmDrunk.

The DVDs:

The Bourne Legacy

Ted

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Why Stop Now

Backwards

Miami Connection

Trade Of Innocents

Mansome

Rehearsal For A Sicilian Tragedy

Dreams Of A Life

Insane Clown Posse & Twiztid’s American Psycho Tour Documentary

Night Claws

The Life Zone

Upon A Midnight Clear

Nesting

Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same

Age Of The Hobbits

Osombie

Creep Van

Halloween Party

Streaming: Check out your choices here.

Can’t remember which flick has FilmDrunk’s coveted blessing? Continue reading to find out. Want to find out if the film about child sex-slaves and the film about puppeteers is the same film? Continue reading. Want to know which films I fairly arbitrarily suggest you watch on Netflix? Click the streaming link above, but be aware: one of this week’s DVDs is targeted at Juggalos, and you won’t know which one it is unless you continue reading without skipping right to the last page.