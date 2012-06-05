Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Journey To John Carter's Safe House

Even the most jaded of film fans will find something to like with this week’s new DVDs. We’ve got one of the biggest box office flops of the year so far. We’ve got real Navy SEALs for the men and Ryan Reynolds for the ladies. We’ve got Muslims and Jews and Bears. Oh my, we’ve got Christian Slater and Tom Arnold. We’ve got some big feet, and most importantly, we’ve got -after a nine week absence- the triumphant return of our favorite bad ass, Danny Trejo.
The DVDs:
John Carter
Safe House
Act Of Valor
Machine Gun Preacher
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Act Of Vengeance
American Animal
Bad Ass
Hatfields & McCoys: Bad Blood
Hit So Hard
The Yankles
Knockdown
Bear Nation
Rogue River
The Collapsed
Normandy
Champion Road: Arena
Lost Woods
Dear God No!
The Tale Of The Voodoo Prostitute
There really are some unbelievable movies this week. Keep reading on the next page and we’ll go through them, one by one. If you’re in a rush and need to watch a movie right now, click here for the Netflix suggestions.
Slow clap for the shotgun reference.
“Bring the amber lamps.” Oh, good times. Thank you internet memes!
Just think, there were hundreds upon hundreds of people involved in making a movie where a Nazi soldier is the protagonist, and nobody thought to stop it from happening.
Craft Services Guy: “I was just taking orders!”
It’s not even the first movie that dude has made where he plays a German soldier. I saw him in a movie about two Freemasons, one German and one British, banding together to escape a Russian officer played by Michael Berryman. It was gloriously bad.
The Rum Diary will be on Instant Watch tomorrow and Tim & Eric’s Million Dollar Movie will be available on Thursday.
/the more you know
Why are there overwhelming numbers of Russian tanks and planes in Normandy? When did that happen?
The Nines = What would happen if a philosophy major made a movie about the Sims
While I don’t think JCoM was bad, the dialogue was pretty cheesy. Like I’m pretty sure Kitsch was forced under grater for some of the dialogue.
I applaud “Normandy” for putting so much effort into attention to detail. Next time, channel some of that energy into doing a decent job filming it…
Of course Normandy was made in America. It’s illegal to make movies like that in Germany.
Finally! A place to call my own!!
Also, the SEAL movie was pretty good.
I’ll second the “John Carter was pretty good but some of the dialogue was horribly cheesy” sentiment. Still, though, it was a good popcorn flick and I’m honestly surprised that it did so poorly. Perhaps it’s destined for cult status down the road.
My co-worker made such a big deal out of Safe House and five of us went over to his apartment to watch it on Tuesday, and I wasn’t disappointed. It didn’t reinvent the espionage genre, but it was a surprisingly competent film, and I guarantee that at least one part of it will remain with you after you’ve seen it – Denzel walking from one doorway to another directly across the hall (and what goes along with it).
I went into John Carter thinking it looked like a piece of shit from the trailers, but aside from the cheesy dialog, I enjoyed it a lot.
John Carter. You should have been aborted for not being Handsome enough.
