Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Journey To John Carter's Safe House

Even the most jaded of film fans will find something to like with this week’s new DVDs. We’ve got one of the biggest box office flops of the year so far. We’ve got real Navy SEALs for the men and Ryan Reynolds for the ladies. We’ve got Muslims and Jews and Bears. Oh my, we’ve got Christian Slater and Tom Arnold. We’ve got some big feet, and most importantly, we’ve got -after a nine week absence- the triumphant return of our favorite bad ass, Danny Trejo.

The DVDs:

John Carter

Safe House

Act Of Valor

Machine Gun Preacher

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Act Of Vengeance

American Animal

Bad Ass

Hatfields & McCoys: Bad Blood

Hit So Hard

The Yankles

Knockdown

Bear Nation

Rogue River

The Collapsed

Normandy

Champion Road: Arena

Lost Woods

Dear God No!

The Tale Of The Voodoo Prostitute

There really are some unbelievable movies this week. Keep reading on the next page and we’ll go through them, one by one. If you’re in a rush and need to watch a movie right now, click here for the Netflix suggestions.