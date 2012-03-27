Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Max Von Sea Doo Has Erectile Dysfunction

This week there’s a Best Picture Oscar nominee, a film by David Cronenberg, Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut, and the latest in the Alvin And The Chipmunks saga. On the other end of the spectrum, we’ve got some Franco, Christian farm animals, the latest from the Asylum, and as always, Danny Trejo.
The DVDS
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
A Dangerous Method
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
In The Land Of Blood And Honey
The Broken Tower
Corman’s World: Exploits Of A Hollywood Rebel
Camel Spiders
The Lion Of Judah
Confucius
Die
The Kate Logan Affair
The Heir Apparent: Largo Winch
Breaking Wind
Good For Nothing
Air Collision
The Gruesome Death Of Tommy Pistol
For some alternatives streaming from Netflix click Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
Did you know that the wiener kid at the center of this scientifically engineered Oscar bait won on Jeopardy? Did you know that he speaks fluent Croatian? I don’t know what any of this has to do with his acting ability, but it explains the air of exquisite punchability he gives off in the trailer. I couldn’t care less about the 9/11 exploitation, but I refuse to believe viewers are supposed to find that kid charming.
David Cronenberg directs this drama about Freud, Jung, and the early days of psychoanalysis. The trailer makes it look potentially bland until Keira Knightley reveals her character’s kinky side. I thought A History Of Violence and Eastern Promises were fine films, and I expect to like this one as well, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say I miss the old-school “body horror” films from Cronenberg. Maybe Jung has an eyeball on the tip of his giant penis? A boy can hope…
–
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
I’m personally convinced that the people behind this movie used the age-old Hollywood trick of coming up with the title first, and basing everything else on that choice. After all, director Mike Mitchell is also responsible for Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. What will the title of the next one be? Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chip Off The Old Block, in which Alvin discovers he has a son, or AatC: Chip Monks, where the gang travels to Tibet? A golf movie perhaps, AatC: Chip Shot? I could go on, but I’d hate to actually guess correctly.
–
In The Land Of Blood And Honey
Although critically underwhelming and largely ignored by audiences, I give Angelina Jolie credit for making this her writing and directing debut. The movie looks boring and way too preachy, but at least it looks like Jolie took her work seriously. She was born into Hollywood luxury and could’ve phoned it in and still had her ass kissed for her efforts, but she tried to actually make a film. In contrast, Gwyneth Paltrow’s co-writing/co-directing debut, the 2005 short Dealbreaker, was about ‘the dating adventures of Fran, a 30-year-old New Yorker.’ You can get Blood And Honey in a DVD/Blu-ray combo pack. I don’t think you can get Dealbreaker at all.
So wait. “Breaking Wind” is a Twilight ‘parody’ made by the same company as the one that makes Twilight. Those fuckers at Lionsgate know how to fucking make money is all I’m saying.
I thought of that too, but I wasn’t 100% sure Lionsgate made Twilight, and I wasn’t going to look it up.
Speaking of which, having recently gotten a television again after a few years without, I caught some of Drew Barrymore’s directing debut the other day; Whip It, in which Ellen Page plays Avril Lavigne in a roller derby. I see now what I’ve missed.
Death Rally > Death Race 2000 > Death Race
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Who Watches This Chip Anyway?
I heard they were going to do a spin-off without Alvin; Just the Chip.
Props to Ax-bled for stepping outside the box. She seems to have trouble delivering longer lines of dialogue in a convincing manner though. I’m looking forward to seeing a pasty runway model go Training Day all over an unsuspecting French businessman.
That Kate Logan isn’t nearly fat enough to play a corrupt/psychotic/incompetent female cop. No, she’s more of a HR Director, or Secretary of Health and Human Services type.
Here’s the thing about Sonny….
It has the less attractive sister from Charles: in Charge showing her boobs in it.
And she is no longer the less attractive sister. Not by a long shot.
Sonny was… Meh. Harry Dean Stanton is the best part of it. By a long shot actually.
I saw the kid from Extremely Loud and Whothefuckcares on Jimmy Kimmel and after I was done rubbing one out I punched my tv so hard my girlfriend still hasn’t come back home. FINE! JUST FUCKING LEAVE YOU WHORE!
My 2 year old thought Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (get it? lol!) was the pinnacle of cinema. She’s also been known to shit in her hands and rub it in her hair so be wary of her opinion.
I thought The Heir Apparent: Largo Winch was a Jessica Simpson biopic, but then I realized it was Winch, not Wench.