Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: My Melancholy Week With Descendants of Steampunk Musketeers

This week we’ve got an Oscar winner, a couple Oscar nominees, and a couple Oscar snubs. Additionally, we’ve got the latest usual Hollywood and indie picks, something new from The Asylum, one of Burnsy’s guilty pleasures, old German gore porn, and a movie called Coonskin.
The DVDS:
The Descendants
My Week With Marilyn
The Adventures Of Tintin
Young Adult
Melancholia
Happy Feet Two
The Three Musketeers
My Joy
Stuck Between Stations
The Dish & The Spoon
Grimm’s Snow White
American Mobster: Miami Shakedown
Coonskin
Absentia
Wound
The Burning Moon
Do click on to see the DVDs, there are some really worthwhile choices and trailers this week. As usual, click here for your Netflix options.
BOO! Make Girl With the Dragon Tattoo come out sooner!
Next week
Yippee!!! The internet is the best place on your shitty little planet, Earthling.
I haven’t wanted to see an animated film this badly in decades.
I remember watching “The Burning Moon,” in German, on a bootleg VHS about ten years ago. Though I don’t know a lick of the language, I think the plot involves someone loving human innards…a lot.
I guess it is about a drug-addled or otherwise messed up dude telling bedtime stories to a little girl. It’s supposed to end with his vision of hell.
That sounds about right.
I was wondering who that older actor was in “This Is Who I Am.”
I guessed it–Frank Stallone!
If you’re trying to chart Ralph Bakshi’s evolution from Fritz the Cat to Lord of the Rings, you have to fit Coonskin in somewhere in the middle. A bit of a puzzler, that one.
As much as I dislike some of Ralph Bakshi’s work I have to admit that Coonskin looks like i was made to appeal to the sociopath in me.
God, the 70s was such a cool time or at least that’s what my faux-nostalgia tells me. They even did racism better then we do right now.
In all honesty, the first movie I saw Michelle Williams in was Brokeback Mountain, and I thought she was pretty good in it. But, it wasn’t long before I realized “woman who just saw her husband getting buttf*cked by Heath Ledger” was her default expression.
I come to this site for the humor, comments and camaraderie; any movie data I pick up is tangential. I’m way too deep into my 30’s to give a shit about movies anymore. However, I really appreciate these Mid-week guides and the Weekend previews. Thanks, gents!
Not sure if you mentioned it last week or before, but Outrage is a solid streaming choice as well, that is if your into yakuza gangster chopstick stabbings.
Now that you mention it…
The only thing missing is a little kid drinking vodka from a Batman Returns collector’s cup .
*Looks out screen door*
Check. Oh no. Wait. You said Eastern Europe, not North Reno.
BTW if you saw the Wound trailer and were intrigued you might want to check out a movie on Netflix instant called The Champagne Club. It’s pretty righteous.
I’m oddly fasinated by your brother now, Mort. I must know more. I think its kinda like the same way I am with incredibly cheap people (the like ones who reuse dental floss) there’s some kind of metal illness there that I am obsessed with. Please tell me more about this crazy person…