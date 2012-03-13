Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: My Melancholy Week With Descendants of Steampunk Musketeers

This week we’ve got an Oscar winner, a couple Oscar nominees, and a couple Oscar snubs. Additionally, we’ve got the latest usual Hollywood and indie picks, something new from The Asylum, one of Burnsy’s guilty pleasures, old German gore porn, and a movie called Coonskin.

The DVDS:

The Descendants

My Week With Marilyn

The Adventures Of Tintin

Young Adult

Melancholia

Happy Feet Two

The Three Musketeers

My Joy

Stuck Between Stations

The Dish & The Spoon

Grimm’s Snow White

American Mobster: Miami Shakedown

Coonskin

Absentia

Wound

The Burning Moon

Do click on to see the DVDs, there are some really worthwhile choices and trailers this week. As usual, click here for your Netflix options.