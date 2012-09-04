Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Piranha DD Does Not Get The Dove Foundation’s Seal Of Approval

The DVDs:
Piranha DD
The Five-Year Engagement
Safe
High School
Woman Thou Art Loosed: On The 7th Day
For The Love Of Money
Amsterdam Heavy
Last Will
My Sucky Teen Romance
Small, Beautifully Moving Parts
Quick
Renegade
Civil Love
Pawn’s Move
More Than Chance
The Guest House
Let’s be honest, you read the banner caption and didn’t even realize that it wasn’t Michael Clarke Duncan. That’s because you are racist. Or a lazy picture-viewer. Or you don’t bother with banner captions because you’re so eager to get on with the DVDs. Well keep on reading then, bucko! If you’re offended by my crass exploitation of a nice man’s untimely death, click here for the Netflix lowdown and skip the DVDs altogether. (Do you really think that’s the only Michael Clarke Duncan-is-dead joke I make in this post?)
A movie about Jewish gangsters called For the Love of Money? Three Asian movies that are impossible to tell apart? This post gets four out of five crows from the Crow Foundation for Hilarious Unintended Racism.
Yeah…unintended.
Kelly Brook … Yeah.
Apparently, Joe Rogan is Jonathan Lipnicki’s biological father.
The DVD release of Piranha 3DD should have been called Piranha 2DD
Or possibly Piranha (.) (.)
Can we make Dove Foundation reviews a filmdrunk regular post?
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Steven Seagal is slowly projecting his soul into Jason Statham’s body. We’re two years away from BLOODY STEEL, starring Jason Statham as Mike Steel.
Yeah, but the difference is that Statham is still entertaining to watch after making the same movie for going on 10 years now. Segal’s well ran dry after Under Siege back in ’92.
At 1:20 of the Quick trailer; That looks to be the same car crash sequence Transformers 3 recycled from The Island. Which, if true, would be fantastic. It could become the car chase equivalent of the wilhelm scream.
I remember when I was a kid seeing low budget movies and different soap operas that my mom watched ALL used the exact same shot of a car driving over a cliff.
I’m pretty sure the Dove foundation was created so that spouses of really religious people could become employees and have an excuse to watch normal (and mostly bad) movies, without shame.