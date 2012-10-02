Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Red Lights Cast Dark Shadows Against The Iron Sky

#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming #Trailers
10.02.12 6 years ago 11 Comments
After a fun-filled week with The Avengers, Klown, and Vampire Dog, this week was bound to feel like a let-down no matter what new DVDs there were.  Of course, when the major release this week is Dark Shadows, it’s safe to say the week doesn’t just feel like a let-down -it really is a let-down. That doesn’t mean there isn’t stuff to talk about though.  We’ve got flicks co-starring Chris Pine and Elizabeth Banks, Robert De Niro and Sigourney Weaver,  and even Jane Fonda and Catherine Keener.  There are movies about vampires, psychics, serial killers, cult leaders, Nazis, demonic clowns, lake monsters, and aliens.  Can you tell it’s October? All that and some Viagra thieves.

The DVDs:
Dark Shadows
People Like Us
Red Lights
Peace, Love, & Misunderstanding
Grassroots
Hard Times
General Education
Chained
The Lady
The Hole
Sound Of My Voice
Scents And Sensibility
Iron Sky
Hypothermia
Killjoy Goes To Hell
Atomic Brain Invasion

Jason Biggs stars in one of today’s new DVDs.  If you want to know which one it is -so you can avoid it- continue reading. If you find Mr. Biggs to be a delight, well, continue reading to find out which movie you’ll want to seek out.  Of course you can always just click here for the Netflix suggestions, but then you’ll never know what movie has Biggs wearing a wacky bear suit.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming#Trailers
TAGSABDUCTIONATOMIC BRAIN INVASIONBLU RAYCHAINEDdark shadowsDONNIE BRASCODVDFLYING SWORDS OF DRAGON GATEGENERAL EDUCATIONGRASSROOTSHARD TIMESHENRY: PORTRAIT OF A SERIAL KILLERHISSSHYPOTHERMIAIRON SKYKILLJOY GOES TO HELLMORTON SALTNETFLIX INSTANTPEACE LOVE & MISUNDERSTANDINGPEOPLE LIKE USRED LIGHTSSCENTS AND SENSIBILITYSOUND OF MY VOICEthe holeTHE LADYTRAILERSWE ARE THE HARTMANSYOUR MID-WEEK GUIDE TO DVD AND STREAMING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP