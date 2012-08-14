Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Redemption, Or A Trip Into The Darker Aspects Of The Human Soul

The DVDs:
The Hunger Games
Hick
The Raid: Redemption
Assassin’s Bullet
Breathless
Girl Walks Into A Bar
Kill List
Tonight You’re Mine
Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory
The Snowtown Murders
The A Plate
Coffin
Sophie And Sheba
Juan Of The Dead
Community College
The Life And Death Of A Porno Gang
Can’t guess which flick is about people buried alive? (It’s Coffin.) Want to know which film has a NSFW trailer? (It’s the one with ‘Porno’ in the title.) Think it might include some bestiality? (It certainly seems to.) When you read, do you automatically skip parenthetical asides? (Not if you’re reading this sentence.) If so, the only way to get answers to those questions is to keep reading on the next page. If you think reading any more about this week’s DVDs will just result in some unwanted attention from law enforcement (oh, it will; things are gonna get mighty dark) then just mosey on over to the Netflix page by clicking here.
Hunger Games isn’t a great movie or anything, but shaky cam action sequences aside, it’s a solid effort. I mean, the obviously put some effort into it, instead of just phoning in what was sure to be a cash cow no matter what.
Plus, Jennifer Lawrence is a badass Katniss.
If you haven’t seen Paradise Lost 3 yet and plan on it be ready for repeated graphic photo of dead mutilated 7 yr old boys to be shown full screen without warning. Just a heads up as when I saw it the first time it was one of the most jarring things I’d ever witnessed. And I paid to see the Street Fighter movie.
Good god after seeing “A Serbian Film” on more than one occasion I almost reer back in fear at the thought of watching this trailer….
for Life and Death of a Porno Gang…
I was underwhelmed by A Serbian Film. I think I made it out to be more than it was before I watched it because it wasn’t nearly as shocking as Irreversible or Martyrs.
Or Antichrist. Fucking Chaos Reigns bro.
The Raid: Redemption. I saw this a month ago and whilst there is some top notch violence, although nothing too gratuitous, the plot makes less sense than Prometheus. SWAT they are not. There are no tactics, unless trying to get out alive is a tactic.
The Raid: Redemption was fucking awesome! Yeah, the language is extremely ugly to listen to. But this is a non stop action with little dialogue and a very sweeet fight choreography!
So, are you David Giler or Walter Hill? Or should I duck as that joke goes overhead?
I’m so lazy I didn’t even bother to check if that movie had any writer/producers that would make the joke work. Anyhow, easy choice -Walter Hill.
