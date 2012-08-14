Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Redemption, Or A Trip Into The Darker Aspects Of The Human Soul

08.14.12 6 years ago 24 Comments
Well hot damn! After one hell of a long dry spell, we’ve finally got some DVDs that’ll make you wet. The biggie this week is The Hunger Games, which considering it’s based on a young adult novel, is really much better than it has any right to be.  Besides Jennifer Lawrence and her curvacious bow, there’s Hick, the delightful little indie flick pictured above, and The Raid: Redemption, that insane looking Indonesian action flick.  Those films alone should be enough to declare this week a winner, but there’s so much more. We’ve got Christian Slater, Val Kilmer, and even Danny DeVito.  There’s an Oscar nominated documentary, lots of films about murderers -both real and fictitious, some people buried alive, and some revolutionary zombies.  All that and also a movie that has such a NSFW trailer, I’m actually a little nervous about sharing it.

The DVDs:
The Hunger Games
Hick
The Raid: Redemption
Assassin’s Bullet
Breathless
Girl Walks Into A Bar
Kill List
Tonight You’re Mine
Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory
The Snowtown Murders
The A Plate
Coffin
Sophie And Sheba
Juan Of The Dead
Community College
The Life And Death Of A Porno Gang

Can’t guess which flick is about people buried alive? (It’s Coffin.)  Want to know which film has a NSFW trailer? (It’s the one with ‘Porno’ in the title.) Think it might include some bestiality?  (It certainly seems to.)  When you read, do you automatically skip parenthetical asides? (Not if you’re reading this sentence.)  If so, the only way to get answers to those questions is to keep reading on the next page.  If you think reading any more about this week’s DVDs will just result in some unwanted attention from law enforcement (oh, it will; things are gonna get mighty dark) then just mosey on over to the Netflix page by clicking here.

